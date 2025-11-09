تبدأ خلال الساعات القادمة عمليات صرف الدعم للدفعة 96 من برنامج حساب المواطن، للمستفيدين المستوفين لشروط الأهلية والاستحقاق، وفق ما أكده البرنامج عبر منصاته الرسمية.

وفي رد على أحد المستفسرين، أوضح برنامج حساب المواطن أن الصرف يتم بشكل دوري في اليوم العاشر من كل شهر ميلادي، أو في يوم قبله أو بعده إذا صادف عطلة نهاية الأسبوع، مشيراً إلى أن دفعة شهر نوفمبر ستودع في حسابات المستفيدين يوم الاثنين الموافق 10 نوفمبر 2025.

وشدد البرنامج على أن الاستفادة من الدعم تتطلب انطباق شروط الأهلية التي تشمل الجنسية السعودية للمستفيد الرئيسي، ومعيار الإقامة داخل المملكة، وتوافق البيانات مع الجهات ذات العلاقة، بالإضافة إلى تقييد الاستحقاق بناءً على الدخل وعدد التابعين.

كما أوضح البرنامج أن الدعم يُحتسب من تاريخ صدور نتيجة الأهلية دون احتساب الدفعات السابقة، داعياً من ظهرت حالتهم «غير مؤهل» إلى تحديث بياناتهم وتقديم اعتراض خلال مدة لا تتجاوز 90 يوماً من تاريخ صدور النتيجة.

وبيّن حساب المواطن أن المستفيدين يمكنهم استخدام حاسبة الدعم التقديرية عبر موقعه الرسمي لمعرفة قيمة الدعم المستحق، من خلال إدخال عدد التابعين والدخل الشهري للأسرة.

ويترقب المواطنون الإعلان الرسمي عن إيداع مبالغ الدفعة الجديدة خلال الساعات القادمة، في وقتٍ تستمر فيه الهيئة المعنية بمراجعة الأهلية في دراسة الطلبات الجديدة تمهيداً للدورات القادمة.