The disbursement operations for the 96th batch of the Citizen Account Program will begin in the coming hours for beneficiaries who meet the eligibility and entitlement conditions, as confirmed by the program through its official platforms.

In response to an inquiry, the Citizen Account Program clarified that disbursements occur periodically on the tenth day of each Gregorian month, or the day before or after if it coincides with a weekend, noting that the November payment will be deposited into beneficiaries' accounts on Monday, November 10, 2025.

The program emphasized that benefiting from the support requires meeting the eligibility criteria, which include Saudi nationality for the main beneficiary, residency within the Kingdom, and data compatibility with relevant authorities, in addition to entitlement being restricted based on income and the number of dependents.

The program also explained that support is calculated from the date of the eligibility result without considering previous payments, urging those whose status is "not eligible" to update their data and submit an objection within a period not exceeding 90 days from the date of the result issuance.

The Citizen Account indicated that beneficiaries can use the estimated support calculator on its official website to find out the value of the entitled support by entering the number of dependents and the family's monthly income.

Citizens are awaiting the official announcement regarding the deposit of the new batch amounts in the coming hours, while the relevant authority continues to review eligibility in studying new applications in preparation for the upcoming cycles.