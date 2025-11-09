بدأت وحدات عسكرية سعودية وأمريكية مناورات عسكرية في مركز التدريب القومي الأمريكي بقاعدة فورت إيروين في صحراء كاليفورنيا.

وتركز المناورات، المسماة كوينسي-1، على تعزيز القدرات العملياتية وتنسيق الرد السريع بين قوات البلدين، في وقت تشهد المنطقة توترات متفاقمة.

وتشير إقامة المناورات السعودية الأمريكية في تلك البيئة الصحراوية إلى تأكيد القدرة القتالية العالية في تضاريس قاسية، وتأكيد استعداد قوات الجانبين، فيما يواجه البلدان توتراً متزايداً في منطقتيهما.

وكانت وزارتا الخارجية والدفاع السعوديتان أعلنتا بدء مناورات كوينسي-1. وتشارك في التمرين قوات مدرعة وخفيفة للتدرب على العمليات المشتركة، وتعزيز قدرة اتخاذ القرار في ظروف واقعية. وتبلغ مساحة منطقة التدريب هناك 3,108 كيلومترات مربعة، ما يسمح للقوات المشتركة تجربة المناورات، وإطلاق النار، والاتصال في منطقة شاسعة في بيئة صحراوية. وأظهرت صور القوات السعودية المشاركة في المناورات وهي مسلحة بدبابة إم1- أبرامس، ومركبات همفي، وعناصر مساندة.