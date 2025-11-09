Saudi and American military units have begun joint military exercises at the U.S. National Training Center at Fort Irwin in the California desert.

The exercises, named Quincy-1, focus on enhancing operational capabilities and coordinating rapid response between the forces of both countries, at a time when the region is experiencing escalating tensions.

The establishment of the Saudi-American exercises in this desert environment underscores the high combat readiness in harsh terrains and reaffirms the preparedness of both sides as they face increasing tensions in their regions.

The Saudi Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense announced the start of the Quincy-1 exercises. The drill involves armored and light forces training on joint operations and enhancing decision-making capabilities under realistic conditions. The training area spans 3,108 square kilometers, allowing the joint forces to conduct maneuvers, live-fire exercises, and communications in a vast desert environment. Images of the participating Saudi forces showed them armed with M1 Abrams tanks, Humvees, and support elements.