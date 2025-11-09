بدأت وحدات عسكرية سعودية وأمريكية مناورات عسكرية في مركز التدريب القومي الأمريكي بقاعدة فورت إيروين في صحراء كاليفورنيا.
وتركز المناورات، المسماة كوينسي-1، على تعزيز القدرات العملياتية وتنسيق الرد السريع بين قوات البلدين، في وقت تشهد المنطقة توترات متفاقمة.
وتشير إقامة المناورات السعودية الأمريكية في تلك البيئة الصحراوية إلى تأكيد القدرة القتالية العالية في تضاريس قاسية، وتأكيد استعداد قوات الجانبين، فيما يواجه البلدان توتراً متزايداً في منطقتيهما.
وكانت وزارتا الخارجية والدفاع السعوديتان أعلنتا بدء مناورات كوينسي-1. وتشارك في التمرين قوات مدرعة وخفيفة للتدرب على العمليات المشتركة، وتعزيز قدرة اتخاذ القرار في ظروف واقعية. وتبلغ مساحة منطقة التدريب هناك 3,108 كيلومترات مربعة، ما يسمح للقوات المشتركة تجربة المناورات، وإطلاق النار، والاتصال في منطقة شاسعة في بيئة صحراوية. وأظهرت صور القوات السعودية المشاركة في المناورات وهي مسلحة بدبابة إم1- أبرامس، ومركبات همفي، وعناصر مساندة.
Saudi and American military units have begun joint military exercises at the U.S. National Training Center at Fort Irwin in the California desert.
The exercises, named Quincy-1, focus on enhancing operational capabilities and coordinating rapid response between the forces of both countries, at a time when the region is experiencing escalating tensions.
The establishment of the Saudi-American exercises in this desert environment underscores the high combat readiness in harsh terrains and reaffirms the preparedness of both sides as they face increasing tensions in their regions.
The Saudi Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Defense announced the start of the Quincy-1 exercises. The drill involves armored and light forces training on joint operations and enhancing decision-making capabilities under realistic conditions. The training area spans 3,108 square kilometers, allowing the joint forces to conduct maneuvers, live-fire exercises, and communications in a vast desert environment. Images of the participating Saudi forces showed them armed with M1 Abrams tanks, Humvees, and support elements.