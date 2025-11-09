تحولت أرجاء المملكة العربية السعودية إلى شعلة من النشاط في كل مجال. فحيث تكون سترى المباني الشاهقة ترتفع. وسترى معالم جديدة في أماكن كانت رقعاً خالية من الحياة. وسترى السعوديين والسعوديات يخرجون كل صباح من منازلهم ليتوجهوا إلى أعمالهم ووجوههم تنمُّ عن قوة عزيمتهم، واستعدادهم للتغلب على كل العقبات التي قد تحول دون اندماجهم في الوظائف الجديدة، التي أتاحها القطاعان العام والخاص خلال السنوات العشر الماضية، التي يمكن بكل سهولة وصدق وصفها بأنها أهم وأعظم حقبة في تاريخ هذا الوطن الشامخ المعطاء، من حيث تيار التنمية العظيم، وخطط إعادة هيكلة الاقتصاد، وتبلور قطاعات جديدة تواكب تحقيق أهداف رؤية المملكة 2030. ويندر أن يمر يوم لا تستضيف فيه العاصمة الرياض مؤتمراً، أو ندوة تتعلق بالاستثمار، وتمويل التجارة، والتوسع في السياحة، والرياضة، والترفيه. وهذه كلها من ثمرات رؤية 2030، التي هي في حقيقتها أشمل وأوسع خطة للنهوض بهذه البلاد الطيبة، لترتقي إلى مكانها الطبيعي وسط أمم العالم، ونظمه الاقتصادية والتجارية. وهي نتيجة همّةِ رجال المملكة ونسائها، شيبها وشبابها، الذين فتحت رؤية 2030 أعينهم على التضحيات اللازمة للنهضة المرجوة، والتقدم المنشود.