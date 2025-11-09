The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has turned into a blaze of activity in every field. Wherever you go, you will see towering buildings rising. You will see new landmarks in places that were once barren patches of life. You will see Saudi men and women leaving their homes every morning to head to their jobs, their faces reflecting their strong determination and readiness to overcome any obstacles that may stand in the way of their integration into the new jobs that have been made available by the public and private sectors over the past ten years, which can easily and honestly be described as the most important and greatest era in the history of this generous and proud nation, in terms of the great development momentum, economic restructuring plans, and the emergence of new sectors that align with achieving the goals of Vision 2030. It is rare for a day to pass without the capital, Riyadh, hosting a conference or seminar related to investment, trade financing, tourism expansion, sports, and entertainment. All of these are the fruits of Vision 2030, which is, in fact, the most comprehensive and extensive plan to uplift this good country, to rise to its rightful place among the nations of the world and their economic and commercial systems. It is the result of the efforts of the men and women of the Kingdom, both young and old, who have had their eyes opened by Vision 2030 to the sacrifices necessary for the desired renaissance and the progress sought.