Every day, the progress made by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia becomes more evident in its pursuit of the ambitious goals of Vision 2030, led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, particularly in achieving a prominent position in the global race for artificial intelligence and the infrastructure of data and information. Jonathan Ross, the CEO of the American company Grok, stated in an interview broadcast by the American television network (CNBC) that Saudi Arabia is rapidly emerging as the next major hub for artificial intelligence infrastructure in the world. The 2030 plan is an ambitious roadmap that the Saudi Crown Prince hopes will transition the Kingdom from its reliance solely on oil revenues to a diversified economy driven by innovation. Ross noted that the vast energy resources owned by Saudi Arabia will enable it to become a global data exporter. It will be a central player in the next wave of developing artificial intelligence infrastructure. Experts say that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s plan is fundamentally a reform plan that places technology at the heart of the economic diversification and modernization efforts being undertaken by the oil-rich Kingdom. The website "Strat News Global" pointed out that artificial intelligence, semiconductors, advanced communication networks, and smart cities are not mere luxury aspirations, but are central to the Kingdom's plans to become significant and influential in the global economy. It noted that about 70% of the targets of Vision 2030 are directly related to artificial intelligence or data. Furthermore, the opportunities presented by this aspiration provide lucrative contracts for related companies. Despite Saudi Arabia's openness to cooperation with other advanced countries in artificial intelligence and data technology, the fact that the United States has been the Kingdom's main security partner for decades, along with its long-standing defense cooperation, energy, and technology collaboration, has established a strong institutional trust between the two sides. A report from the "Center for a New American Security" stated that the reality that 99% of Saudi Arabia's population enjoys telecommunications services, with mobile internet speeds nearly double the global average, has made Saudi Arabia the fastest-growing digital economy in the Middle East, qualifying it to be a launchpad for technological transformations. The report indicated that all of this presents an opportunity for the United States to reaffirm its technological leadership. It is an opportunity that Washington cannot afford to miss. Therefore, the United States has taken steps to provide its ally Saudi Arabia with advanced artificial intelligence chips. Washington encourages Riyadh to build semiconductor manufacturing plants in the Kingdom. The report observed that Washington is promoting the strengthening of relationships between Saudi and American individuals and harnessing the talents of Saudi students in advanced American universities and institutes. The report concluded that Saudi Arabia's wealth, geopolitical influence, and reform ambitions make it a battleground for what global competition in technology will look like. It recommended that the United States should swiftly make decisive decisions regarding a partnership that supports Saudi modernization efforts and serves U.S. strategic interests.