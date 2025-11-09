يتجلى كل يوم بشكل أكثر وضوحاً التقدم الذي تحرزه المملكة العربية السعودية، في سبيل تحقيق الأهداف الطموحة لرؤية 2030، التي يقف وراءها ولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، خصوصاً الفوز بمرتبة متقدمة في السباق العالمي من أجل الذكاء الاصطناعي، والبنية الأساسية للبيانات والمعلومات. وقال الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة غروك الأمريكية جوناثان روس - في مقابلة بثتها شبكة (CNBC) التلفزيونية الأمريكية - إن السعودية تبرز بشكل سريع باعتبارها المنطَلَق الأكبر القادم لبنية الذكاء الاصطناعي في العالم. وتعتبر خطة 2030 خريطة طريق طموحة يأمل ولي العهد السعودي في أن تنتقل المملكة من خلال مستهدفاتها من جحيم الاعتماد على مداخيل النفط وحدها الى اقتصاد منوع يقوده الابتكار. وقال روس: إن مصادر الطاقة الضخمة التي تملكها السعودية ستتيح لها أن تصبح مصدِّراً عالمياً للبيانات. وستكون لاعباً مركزياً في الموجة التالية من تطوير البنى الأساسية للذكاء الاصطناعي. ويقول خبراء، إن خطة الأمير محمد بن سلمان، هي في أساسها خطة للإصلاح تضع التكنولوجيا في جوهر التنويع الاقتصادي والتحديث اللذين تقوم بهما المملكة الغنية بالنفط. وأشار موقع «سترات نيوز غلوبال» إلى أن الذكاء الاصطناعي، وأشباه الموصِّلات، وشبكات الاتصالات المتقدمة، والمدن الذكية ليست طموحات تَرَف، بل هي في صلب خطط المملكة لتكون ذات شأن ونفوذ في الاقتصاد العالمي. وأشار إلى أن نحو 70% من مستهدفات رؤية 2030 تنطوي بشكل مباشر على الذكاء الاصطناعي أو البيانات. وأضاف، أن الفرص التي يتيحها ذلك التطلع توفر عقوداً مجزية للشركات ذات الصلة. وعلى رغم انفتاح السعودية على التعاون مع الدول الأخرى المتقدمة في تكنولوجيا الذكاء الاصطناعي والبيانات؛ إلا أن كون الولايات المتحدة الشريك الأمني الرئيسي للمملكة منذ عقود، وتعاونها الدفاعي الطويل معها، وفي مجالي الطاقة والتكنولوجيا أنشأ ثقة مؤسسية صلبة بين الجانبين. وذكر تقرير لـ«مركز الأمن الأمريكي الجديد»، أن الحقيقة المتمثلة في أن 99% من سكان السعودية يتمتعون بخدمات شبكات الاتصالات، وبسرعة إنترنت في الهواتف النقالة تكاد تعادل ضعف المعدل العالمي، جعلت السعودية الاقتصاد الرقمي الأسرع نمواً في الشرق الأوسط، ما أهّل المملكة العربية السعودية لتكون منطلقاً للتحولات التكنولوجية. وأشار التقرير إلى أن كل ذلك يهيئ للولايات المتحدة فرصة لتأكيد ريادتها التكنولوجية. وهي فرصة لا يسع واشنطن إلا أن تنتهزها. ولذلك عمدت الولايات المتحدة، لتزويد حليفتها السعودية بشرائح الذكاء الاصطناعي المتقدمة. وتشجع واشنطن الرياض على بناء مصانع لإنتاج أشباه الموصلات في المملكة. ورأى التقرير، أن واشنطن تشجع في سبيل ذلك تعزيز العلاقات بين الأفراد السعوديين والأمريكيين، وحصد عطاء المواهب السعودية في الجامعات والمعاهد الأمريكية المتقدمة. وختم التقرير، بأن ثروة السعودية ونفوذها الجيو-بوليتيكي، وطموحاتها الإصلاحية تجعلها ساحة لما سيكون عليه التنافس العالمي على التكنولوجيا. وأوصى، بأن على الولايات المتحدة أن تسرع إلى اتخاذ قرارات حاسمة بشأن شراكة تشجع مساعي التحديث السعودية، وتحقيق المصالح الإستراتيجية للولايات المتحدة.