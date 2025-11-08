توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم (السبت)، بأن الفرصة مهيأة لهطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة برياح نشطة على مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، في حين تنشط الرياح السطحية المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على الأجزاء الشرقية من تلك المناطق، تمتد إلى مناطق المدينة المنورة، حائل، تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، كما تزال الفرصة مهيأة لتكوّن الضباب خلال ساعات الصباح الباكر على المنطقة الشرقية.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 15-38 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي، تصل إلى 45 كم/ساعة باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى مترين باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.

فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي غربية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الشمالي وشمالية شرقية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 10-25كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.