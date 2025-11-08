توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس اليوم (السبت)، بأن الفرصة مهيأة لهطول أمطار رعدية مصحوبة برياح نشطة على مناطق جازان، عسير، الباحة، مكة المكرمة، في حين تنشط الرياح السطحية المثيرة للأتربة والغبار على الأجزاء الشرقية من تلك المناطق، تمتد إلى مناطق المدينة المنورة، حائل، تبوك، الجوف، الحدود الشمالية، كما تزال الفرصة مهيأة لتكوّن الضباب خلال ساعات الصباح الباكر على المنطقة الشرقية.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة، وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية غربية بسرعة 15-38 كم/ساعة على الجزء الجنوبي، تصل إلى 45 كم/ساعة باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط، ومن نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف على الجزء الجنوبي يصل إلى مترين باتجاه مضيق باب المندب، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج يصل إلى مائج باتجاه مضيق باب المندب.
فيما ستكون حركة الرياح السطحية على الخليج العربي غربية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الشمالي وشمالية شرقية إلى شمالية غربية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 10-25كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحر خفيف الموج.
The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today (Saturday) that there is a chance of thunderstorm rains accompanied by active winds in the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah. Meanwhile, surface winds that stir up dust and sand will be active in the eastern parts of those regions, extending to the regions of Madinah, Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and the Northern Borders. The chance of fog formation remains possible during the early morning hours in the Eastern region.
The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts at a speed of 10-25 km/h, and southeasterly to southwesterly at a speed of 15-38 km/h in the southern part, reaching 45 km/h towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one meter in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one and a half meters in the southern part, reaching two meters towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The sea condition is light to moderate waves, becoming choppy towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.
Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be westerly to northwesterly in the northern part and northeasterly to northwesterly in the southern part at a speed of 10-25 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition is light waves.