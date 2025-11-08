The National Center of Meteorology expected in its weather report today (Saturday) that there is a chance of thunderstorm rains accompanied by active winds in the regions of Jazan, Asir, Al-Baha, and Makkah. Meanwhile, surface winds that stir up dust and sand will be active in the eastern parts of those regions, extending to the regions of Madinah, Hail, Tabuk, Al-Jawf, and the Northern Borders. The chance of fog formation remains possible during the early morning hours in the Eastern region.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts at a speed of 10-25 km/h, and southeasterly to southwesterly at a speed of 15-38 km/h in the southern part, reaching 45 km/h towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The wave height ranges from half a meter to one meter in the northern and central parts, and from half a meter to one and a half meters in the southern part, reaching two meters towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. The sea condition is light to moderate waves, becoming choppy towards the Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Meanwhile, the surface wind movement over the Arabian Gulf will be westerly to northwesterly in the northern part and northeasterly to northwesterly in the southern part at a speed of 10-25 km/h, with wave heights ranging from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition is light waves.