في إنجاز إعلامي جديد يُضاف إلى مسيرتها الريادية، تُوّجت صحيفة «عكاظ» بجائزة أفضل مبادرة موجهة للجمهور الشاب ضمن جوائز الإعلام الآسيوي للعام 2025، التي تنظمها الرابطة العالمية للصحف والناشرين الإخباريين WAN-IFRA، وهي أكبر تجمع دولي للمؤسسات الصحفية والإعلامية.


وجاء فوز «عكاظ» بفضل مشروعها الرائد في التغطية المتخصصة لمجال الرياضات الإلكترونية، الذي نجح في مخاطبة فئة الشباب بلغة عصرية تواكب تحولات الإعلام الرقمي وتلبي تطلعات الجيل الجديد من القراء والمتابعين. وحظي المشروع بتقدير لجنة التحكيم التي أكدت تميّزه في الابتكار وتوظيف الأدوات الرقمية الحديثة لبناء علاقة تفاعلية مع الجمهور.


وتم تكريم الفائزين وتوزيع الجوائز في حفل رسمي أقيم أمس (الأربعاء)، في سنغافورة، بحضور نخبة من القيادات الإعلامية العالمية وصناع القرار في صناعة النشر الرقمي. وتسلم مدير إدارة تقنية المعلومات الزميل ماجد المفضلي الجائزة.


وأكد رئيس تحرير «عكاظ» المشرف العام على «سعودي جازيت» الزميل جميل الذيابي أن حصول «عكاظ» على الجائزة يأتي تتويجاً لمسيرة الصحيفة وريادتها وشغفها في ملاحقة التحولات الكبرى التي تشهدها السعودية في مختلف المجالات والتميز في القضايا والملفات التي تهم الشباب والشابات في المملكة. وأضاف الذيابي أن «عكاظ» تجني في وثباتها المتعددة ثمرات التطور التحريري والتقني الذي تشهده الصحيفة التي اختارت لمسيرتها المهنية «عكاظ.. أن تكون أولاً» بدعم ومساندة دائمة من رئيس مجلس الإدارة الشيخ عبدالله صالح كامل، الذي تولى تدريب عدد من الصحفيين السعوديين على نفقته الخاصة.


وقال المدير العام لمؤسسة عكاظ للصحافة والنشر الزميل عبدالله الحسون إن الجائزة تعد إنجازاً يضاف لسجل المؤسسة الحافل بالإنجازات التي حملت على عاتقها «أن تكون أولاً». وأضاف أن المبادرة تعد جزءاً من العديد من المبادرات التي تعمل عليها المؤسسة لتوسيع قاعدة قرائها والوصول لشرائح جديدة من الجمهور.


يذكر أن صحيفة «سعودي جازيت» الصادرة عن مؤسسة عكاظ للصحافة والنشر، حصدت أخيراً جائزة (Media Leader of the Year)، ضمن جوائز مهرجان «أثر» للإبداع، تسلمها مدير تحرير الصحيفة الزميل أنس اليوسف.