In a new media achievement added to its pioneering journey, the newspaper "Okaz" was awarded the Best Initiative Directed at Young Audiences at the Asian Media Awards for the year 2025, organized by the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA), which is the largest international gathering of press and media institutions.



Okaz's victory came thanks to its pioneering project in specialized coverage of the e-sports field, which successfully addressed the youth demographic in a modern language that keeps pace with the transformations of digital media and meets the aspirations of the new generation of readers and followers. The project received appreciation from the jury, which confirmed its distinction in innovation and the use of modern digital tools to build an interactive relationship with the audience.



The winners were honored and awards were distributed at an official ceremony held yesterday (Wednesday) in Singapore, attended by a select group of global media leaders and decision-makers in the digital publishing industry. The award was received by the Director of the Information Technology Department, colleague Majid Al-Mufadli.



The Editor-in-Chief of "Okaz" and the General Supervisor of "Saudi Gazette," colleague Jamil Al-Dhiyabi, confirmed that "Okaz" receiving the award is a crowning achievement of the newspaper's journey, its leadership, and its passion for pursuing the major transformations taking place in Saudi Arabia across various fields, as well as its excellence in issues and topics that concern young men and women in the Kingdom. Al-Dhiyabi added that "Okaz" reaps the fruits of editorial and technical development that the newspaper is witnessing, which has chosen for its professional journey "Okaz... to be first," with the continuous support of the Chairman of the Board, Sheikh Abdullah Saleh Kamel, who has trained a number of Saudi journalists at his own expense.



The General Director of Okaz for Press and Publishing, colleague Abdullah Al-Hassoun, stated that the award is an achievement added to the institution's record of accomplishments that has taken upon itself "to be first." He added that the initiative is part of many initiatives that the institution is working on to expand its readership base and reach new segments of the audience.



It is worth mentioning that the "Saudi Gazette," published by Okaz for Press and Publishing, recently won the (Media Leader of the Year) award at the "Ather" Festival for Creativity, which was received by the newspaper's Editor-in-Chief, colleague Anas Al-Yousef.