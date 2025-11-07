تستمر موجات التوظيف لهذا العام، بإعلان منصة «جدارات» مئات الوظائف الجديدة في القطاع الخاص بالمنطقة الشرقية هذا الأسبوع، تشمل مدن الدمام، والجبيل، والخبر، والأحساء، ورأس تنورة، وحفر الباطن، وسلوى، والخفجي، والهفوف، موزعة على عشرات الشركات السعودية الرائدة في مجالات الهندسة، التقنية، المبيعات، الصحة، الزراعة، الأمن، والخدمات اللوجستية.
وتمثل هذه الوظائف قفزة نوعية في سوق العمل في الشرقية، وتؤكد استمرار توسع القطاع الخاص واستقطابه للكفاءات الوطنية الشابة تماشيًا مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

شواغر ضخمة في الهندسة والتقنية

هيمنت الشركات التقنية والهندسية على الجزء الأكبر من الوظائف، إذ أعلنت شركات مثل المعمر لأنظمة المعلومات وسراكو وابتكار للتقنية المحدودة مجموعة كبيرة من الشواغر المتنوعة تشمل:
مهندس كهربائي، مهندس مدني، مهندس اتصالات، مهندس ميكانيكي، أخصائي إدارة مشاريع، مبرمج تطبيقات، أخصائي حوسبة سحابية، أخصائي أمن سيبراني، فني شبكات واتصالات.
ويعكس الطلب الكبير على هذه التخصصات التحول الصناعي والتقني السريع في المنطقة الشرقية، خصوصاً في الجبيل والدمام، وهما من أبرز مراكز الصناعة والطاقة في المملكة.

وظائف صحية وطبية

القطاع الصحي كان حاضرًا بقوة عبر مجمعات ومستشفيات كبرى أعلنت عشرات الفرص في وظائف:
الصيدلة، طب الأسنان، أخصائي علاج طبيعي، أخصائي مختبرات طبية، فني تغذية، فني مختبر طبي.
وتوزعت هذه الوظائف بين الدمام والخبر وحفر الباطن والجبيل، لتلبي التوسع المستمر في الخدمات الطبية بالمنطقة الشرقية، وتفتح المجال أمام الكفاءات الصحية الشابة للانضمام إلى سوق العمل.

فرص إدارية وتسويقية

وفي خطوة تؤكد ازدهار بيئة الأعمال، طرحت شركات التجزئة والخدمات والإمداد فرصًا متعددة تشمل:
مدير موارد بشرية، أخصائي تسويق، أخصائي مبيعات، مندوب مبيعات، منسق منتجات، محاسب، مساعد إداري، سكرتير تنفيذي، أخصائي خدمة عملاء.
وتبرز هنا شركات مثل النهدي الطبية، ومناخ للتجارة، والهرم المثالي للآلات والمعدات، وشركة الصافي دانون.

مهن فنية وميدانية متنوعة

بدوره، فتح القطاع الصناعي والخدماتي الباب أمام فنيين ومهنيين بخبرات مختلفة، تشمل:
فني كهربائي شبكات أرضية، فني ميكانيكي معدات ثقيلة، فني تبريد وتكييف، فني صيانة، عامل خطوط طاقة كهربائية، مراقب جودة، مشرف تنظيف وتدبير.
وهذه الوظائف تمثل فرصًا ذهبية لأبناء الأحساء والجبيل ورأس تنورة والدمام ممن يمتلكون مهارات تقنية أو ميدانية في مجالات الطاقة والصيانة والتشغيل.

وظائف زراعية وبيئية نادرة

ولمحبي البيئة والزراعة، برزت وظائف في شركات مثل واحة العلوم الزراعية وشلفا لإدارة المرافق، تضمنت شواغر:
أخصائي زراعة أنسجة النخيل، فني زراعي، أخصائي مزارع أسماك وقشريات، مفتش حماية بيئية.
ما يعكس تنوع سوق العمل في المنطقة واهتمامه بالاستدامة والتقنيات الزراعية الحديثة.

كيف تتقدم؟

التقديم يتم مباشرة عبر منصة جدارات https://jadarat.sa من خلال الخطوات التالية:

1. الدخول إلى المنصة وتسجيل الدخول أو إنشاء حساب جديد.
2. تصفح الوظائف واختيار المنطقة الشرقية.
3. تحديد الوظيفة المناسبة حسب التخصص.
4. التقديم الفوري ومتابعة حالة الطلب إلكترونيًا.

كل الوظائف مفتوحة للسعوديين فقط، والتقديم متاح حتى منتصف نوفمبر الجاري. وتتجاوز الإعلانات 430 فرصة عمل جديدة تفتح أبواب المستقبل أمام شباب وشابات الشرقية. من التقنية إلى الطب، ومن الزراعة إلى الإدارة.
ولأن الفرص تنتظرك.. ماذا تنتظر؟