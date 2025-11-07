This year's hiring waves continue, with the "Jadarat" platform announcing hundreds of new jobs in the private sector in the Eastern Province this week, covering the cities of Dammam, Jubail, Khobar, Ahsa, Ras Tanura, Hafr Al-Batin, Salwa, Khafji, and Al-Hofuf, distributed across dozens of leading Saudi companies in the fields of engineering, technology, sales, health, agriculture, security, and logistics.

These jobs represent a qualitative leap in the labor market in the Eastern Province and confirm the ongoing expansion of the private sector and its attraction of young national talents in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Massive Vacancies in Engineering and Technology

Technology and engineering companies dominated the majority of the jobs, with companies like Al-Moammar Information Systems, Saraco, and Ibtikar for Limited Technology announcing a large number of diverse vacancies including:

Electrical Engineer, Civil Engineer, Communications Engineer, Mechanical Engineer, Project Management Specialist, Application Programmer, Cloud Computing Specialist, Cybersecurity Specialist, Network and Communications Technician.

The high demand for these specialties reflects the rapid industrial and technological transformation in the Eastern Province, especially in Jubail and Dammam, which are among the prominent centers of industry and energy in the Kingdom.

Health and Medical Jobs

The health sector was strongly present through major complexes and hospitals that announced dozens of opportunities in jobs:

Pharmacy, Dentistry, Physical Therapy Specialist, Medical Laboratory Specialist, Nutrition Technician, Medical Laboratory Technician.

These jobs were distributed between Dammam, Khobar, Hafr Al-Batin, and Jubail, to meet the ongoing expansion of medical services in the Eastern Province and open the door for young health professionals to join the labor market.

Administrative and Marketing Opportunities

In a move that confirms the flourishing business environment, retail, services, and supply companies offered multiple opportunities including:

Human Resources Manager, Marketing Specialist, Sales Specialist, Sales Representative, Product Coordinator, Accountant, Administrative Assistant, Executive Secretary, Customer Service Specialist.

Here, companies like Al-Nahdi Medical, Manakh Trading, Ideal Pyramid for Machinery and Equipment, and Al-Safi Danone stand out.

Diverse Technical and Field Professions

In turn, the industrial and service sectors opened the door for technicians and professionals with various experiences, including:

Ground Networks Electrical Technician, Heavy Equipment Mechanical Technician, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician, Maintenance Technician, Power Line Worker, Quality Control Inspector, Cleaning and Management Supervisor.

These jobs represent golden opportunities for the youth of Ahsa, Jubail, Ras Tanura, and Dammam who possess technical or field skills in the areas of energy, maintenance, and operations.

Rare Agricultural and Environmental Jobs

For lovers of the environment and agriculture, jobs emerged in companies like Agricultural Science Oasis and Shalfa Facility Management, which included vacancies:

Tissue Culture Specialist for Palm Trees, Agricultural Technician, Fish and Crustacean Farm Specialist, Environmental Protection Inspector.

This reflects the diversity of the labor market in the region and its interest in sustainability and modern agricultural technologies.

How to Apply?

Applications are made directly through the Jadarat platform https://jadarat.sa by following these steps:

1. Access the platform and log in or create a new account.

2. Browse the jobs and select the Eastern Province.

3. Identify the suitable job according to the specialty.

4. Apply immediately and track the application status online.

All jobs are open to Saudis only, and applications are available until mid-November. The announcements exceed 430 new job opportunities that open the doors to the future for the youth of the Eastern Province. From technology to medicine, and from agriculture to management.

And since opportunities are waiting for you... what are you waiting for?