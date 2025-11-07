تستمر موجات التوظيف لهذا العام، بإعلان منصة «جدارات» مئات الوظائف الجديدة في القطاع الخاص بالمنطقة الشرقية هذا الأسبوع، تشمل مدن الدمام، والجبيل، والخبر، والأحساء، ورأس تنورة، وحفر الباطن، وسلوى، والخفجي، والهفوف، موزعة على عشرات الشركات السعودية الرائدة في مجالات الهندسة، التقنية، المبيعات، الصحة، الزراعة، الأمن، والخدمات اللوجستية.
وتمثل هذه الوظائف قفزة نوعية في سوق العمل في الشرقية، وتؤكد استمرار توسع القطاع الخاص واستقطابه للكفاءات الوطنية الشابة تماشيًا مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
شواغر ضخمة في الهندسة والتقنية
هيمنت الشركات التقنية والهندسية على الجزء الأكبر من الوظائف، إذ أعلنت شركات مثل المعمر لأنظمة المعلومات وسراكو وابتكار للتقنية المحدودة مجموعة كبيرة من الشواغر المتنوعة تشمل:
مهندس كهربائي، مهندس مدني، مهندس اتصالات، مهندس ميكانيكي، أخصائي إدارة مشاريع، مبرمج تطبيقات، أخصائي حوسبة سحابية، أخصائي أمن سيبراني، فني شبكات واتصالات.
ويعكس الطلب الكبير على هذه التخصصات التحول الصناعي والتقني السريع في المنطقة الشرقية، خصوصاً في الجبيل والدمام، وهما من أبرز مراكز الصناعة والطاقة في المملكة.
وظائف صحية وطبية
القطاع الصحي كان حاضرًا بقوة عبر مجمعات ومستشفيات كبرى أعلنت عشرات الفرص في وظائف:
الصيدلة، طب الأسنان، أخصائي علاج طبيعي، أخصائي مختبرات طبية، فني تغذية، فني مختبر طبي.
وتوزعت هذه الوظائف بين الدمام والخبر وحفر الباطن والجبيل، لتلبي التوسع المستمر في الخدمات الطبية بالمنطقة الشرقية، وتفتح المجال أمام الكفاءات الصحية الشابة للانضمام إلى سوق العمل.
فرص إدارية وتسويقية
وفي خطوة تؤكد ازدهار بيئة الأعمال، طرحت شركات التجزئة والخدمات والإمداد فرصًا متعددة تشمل:
مدير موارد بشرية، أخصائي تسويق، أخصائي مبيعات، مندوب مبيعات، منسق منتجات، محاسب، مساعد إداري، سكرتير تنفيذي، أخصائي خدمة عملاء.
وتبرز هنا شركات مثل النهدي الطبية، ومناخ للتجارة، والهرم المثالي للآلات والمعدات، وشركة الصافي دانون.
مهن فنية وميدانية متنوعة
بدوره، فتح القطاع الصناعي والخدماتي الباب أمام فنيين ومهنيين بخبرات مختلفة، تشمل:
فني كهربائي شبكات أرضية، فني ميكانيكي معدات ثقيلة، فني تبريد وتكييف، فني صيانة، عامل خطوط طاقة كهربائية، مراقب جودة، مشرف تنظيف وتدبير.
وهذه الوظائف تمثل فرصًا ذهبية لأبناء الأحساء والجبيل ورأس تنورة والدمام ممن يمتلكون مهارات تقنية أو ميدانية في مجالات الطاقة والصيانة والتشغيل.
وظائف زراعية وبيئية نادرة
ولمحبي البيئة والزراعة، برزت وظائف في شركات مثل واحة العلوم الزراعية وشلفا لإدارة المرافق، تضمنت شواغر:
أخصائي زراعة أنسجة النخيل، فني زراعي، أخصائي مزارع أسماك وقشريات، مفتش حماية بيئية.
ما يعكس تنوع سوق العمل في المنطقة واهتمامه بالاستدامة والتقنيات الزراعية الحديثة.
كيف تتقدم؟
التقديم يتم مباشرة عبر منصة جدارات https://jadarat.sa من خلال الخطوات التالية:
1. الدخول إلى المنصة وتسجيل الدخول أو إنشاء حساب جديد.
2. تصفح الوظائف واختيار المنطقة الشرقية.
3. تحديد الوظيفة المناسبة حسب التخصص.
4. التقديم الفوري ومتابعة حالة الطلب إلكترونيًا.
كل الوظائف مفتوحة للسعوديين فقط، والتقديم متاح حتى منتصف نوفمبر الجاري. وتتجاوز الإعلانات 430 فرصة عمل جديدة تفتح أبواب المستقبل أمام شباب وشابات الشرقية. من التقنية إلى الطب، ومن الزراعة إلى الإدارة.
ولأن الفرص تنتظرك.. ماذا تنتظر؟
This year's hiring waves continue, with the "Jadarat" platform announcing hundreds of new jobs in the private sector in the Eastern Province this week, covering the cities of Dammam, Jubail, Khobar, Ahsa, Ras Tanura, Hafr Al-Batin, Salwa, Khafji, and Al-Hofuf, distributed across dozens of leading Saudi companies in the fields of engineering, technology, sales, health, agriculture, security, and logistics.
These jobs represent a qualitative leap in the labor market in the Eastern Province and confirm the ongoing expansion of the private sector and its attraction of young national talents in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
Massive Vacancies in Engineering and Technology
Technology and engineering companies dominated the majority of the jobs, with companies like Al-Moammar Information Systems, Saraco, and Ibtikar for Limited Technology announcing a large number of diverse vacancies including:
Electrical Engineer, Civil Engineer, Communications Engineer, Mechanical Engineer, Project Management Specialist, Application Programmer, Cloud Computing Specialist, Cybersecurity Specialist, Network and Communications Technician.
The high demand for these specialties reflects the rapid industrial and technological transformation in the Eastern Province, especially in Jubail and Dammam, which are among the prominent centers of industry and energy in the Kingdom.
Health and Medical Jobs
The health sector was strongly present through major complexes and hospitals that announced dozens of opportunities in jobs:
Pharmacy, Dentistry, Physical Therapy Specialist, Medical Laboratory Specialist, Nutrition Technician, Medical Laboratory Technician.
These jobs were distributed between Dammam, Khobar, Hafr Al-Batin, and Jubail, to meet the ongoing expansion of medical services in the Eastern Province and open the door for young health professionals to join the labor market.
Administrative and Marketing Opportunities
In a move that confirms the flourishing business environment, retail, services, and supply companies offered multiple opportunities including:
Human Resources Manager, Marketing Specialist, Sales Specialist, Sales Representative, Product Coordinator, Accountant, Administrative Assistant, Executive Secretary, Customer Service Specialist.
Here, companies like Al-Nahdi Medical, Manakh Trading, Ideal Pyramid for Machinery and Equipment, and Al-Safi Danone stand out.
Diverse Technical and Field Professions
In turn, the industrial and service sectors opened the door for technicians and professionals with various experiences, including:
Ground Networks Electrical Technician, Heavy Equipment Mechanical Technician, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Technician, Maintenance Technician, Power Line Worker, Quality Control Inspector, Cleaning and Management Supervisor.
These jobs represent golden opportunities for the youth of Ahsa, Jubail, Ras Tanura, and Dammam who possess technical or field skills in the areas of energy, maintenance, and operations.
Rare Agricultural and Environmental Jobs
For lovers of the environment and agriculture, jobs emerged in companies like Agricultural Science Oasis and Shalfa Facility Management, which included vacancies:
Tissue Culture Specialist for Palm Trees, Agricultural Technician, Fish and Crustacean Farm Specialist, Environmental Protection Inspector.
This reflects the diversity of the labor market in the region and its interest in sustainability and modern agricultural technologies.
How to Apply?
Applications are made directly through the Jadarat platform https://jadarat.sa by following these steps:
1. Access the platform and log in or create a new account.
2. Browse the jobs and select the Eastern Province.
3. Identify the suitable job according to the specialty.
4. Apply immediately and track the application status online.
All jobs are open to Saudis only, and applications are available until mid-November. The announcements exceed 430 new job opportunities that open the doors to the future for the youth of the Eastern Province. From technology to medicine, and from agriculture to management.
And since opportunities are waiting for you... what are you waiting for?