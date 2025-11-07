في مشهد يعكس حيوية سوق العمل السعودي، شهدت منصة «جدارات» طرح أكثر من 2760 وظيفة جديدة في القطاع الخاص بمدينة الرياض وحدها، لتتحول العاصمة إلى أكبر مركز جذب للفرص الوظيفية في المملكة لعام 2025.
من الهندسة إلى التمريض، ومن التقنية إلى التسويق والمبيعات، بدا أن كل من يبحث عن فرصة، مهما كان تخصصه، سيجد إعلانًا يناسبه.
الرياض.. عاصمة الفرص والوظائف
العدد المهول من الوظائف المنشورة على المنصة الرسمية يشير إلى انتعاش استثنائي في القطاع الخاص، خصوصًا في الشركات العاملة بمجالات التطوير العمراني، والصحة، والخدمات التقنية.
- إجمالي الشواغر المسجلة في الرياض فقط: 2761 وظيفة
- تشمل أكثر من 400 مسمى وظيفي متنوع
- تغطي أكثر من 70 جهة وشركة خاصة
وتتصدر الوظائف الصحية والهندسية المشهد، تليها مجالات التقنية والمبيعات، ثم المالية والمبيعات والتسويق، وهي مجالات تشهد توسعًا متسارعًا مع مشروعات رؤية 2030.
تزامن الإعلان عن هذه الوظائف مع خطط التوسع الاقتصادي التي تشهدها الرياض، إذ تعمل عشرات الشركات الخاصة على استقطاب كوادر سعودية مؤهلة بسرعة، قبل موسم مشاريعها الجديدة مطلع 2026.
وتشير مصادر اقتصادية إلى أن هذا الزخم يعكس نجاح إصلاحات سوق العمل، حيث أصبحت التوظيفات أكثر تنوعًا وتنافسية، خصوصًا في مجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي، الطاقة، والرعاية الصحية.
يقول خالد العتيبي (26 عامًا)، حديث التخرج في إدارة الأعمال: «كنت أبحث عن عمل منذ شهور، وكل يوم تُضاف وظائف جديدة، بعضها في مجالات لم أتخيل أنها مفتوحة لحديثي التخرج».
قصص مشابهة تنتشر يوميًا، ويبدو أن جيل الشباب بات يرى في الرياض عاصمة مسار الحياة المهنية.
كيف تتقدّم؟
كل ما يحتاجه الباحث عن العمل هو:
- الدخول إلى موقع jadarat.sa
- إنشاء حساب وتعبئة السيرة الذاتية
- تصفح الوظائف بحسب المدينة والتخصص
- التقديم بضغطة واحدة
لا حاجة للمراجعات الورقية أو الوساطات. لأن الفرصة أمامك مباشرة فالعاصمة السعودية تتحول إلى الوجهة الأولى للباحثين عن العمل، ومع هذا الزخم الوظيفي التاريخي، قد تكون وظيفتك القادمة على بعد نقرة واحدة فقط.
In a scene that reflects the vibrancy of the Saudi job market, the "Jadarah" platform has launched over 2,760 new jobs in the private sector in Riyadh alone, transforming the capital into the largest center for job opportunities in the Kingdom for 2025.
From engineering to nursing, and from technology to marketing and sales, it seems that anyone looking for an opportunity, regardless of their specialization, will find a suitable announcement.
Riyadh.. The Capital of Opportunities and Jobs
The staggering number of jobs posted on the official platform indicates an exceptional recovery in the private sector, especially in companies operating in urban development, health, and technical services.
- Total vacancies registered in Riyadh alone: 2,761 jobs
- Includes more than 400 diverse job titles
- Covers more than 70 private entities and companies
Health and engineering jobs lead the scene, followed by fields in technology and sales, then finance and marketing, which are areas witnessing rapid expansion with the Vision 2030 projects.
The announcement of these jobs coincides with the economic expansion plans taking place in Riyadh, as dozens of private companies are working to attract qualified Saudi talent quickly, ahead of their new project season at the beginning of 2026.
Economic sources indicate that this momentum reflects the success of labor market reforms, as hiring has become more diverse and competitive, especially in the fields of artificial intelligence, energy, and healthcare.
Khalid Al-Otaibi (26 years old), a recent graduate in business administration, says: “I have been looking for a job for months, and every day new jobs are added, some in fields I never imagined were open to recent graduates.”
Similar stories are spreading daily, and it seems that the younger generation now sees Riyadh as the capital of their career path.
How to Apply?
All a job seeker needs is:
- Visit the website jadarat.sa
- Create an account and fill out the resume
- Browse jobs by city and specialization
- Apply with a single click
No need for paperwork or intermediaries. Because the opportunity is right in front of you, the Saudi capital is turning into the top destination for job seekers, and with this historic job momentum, your next job could be just a click away.