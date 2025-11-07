في مشهد يعكس حيوية سوق العمل السعودي، شهدت منصة «جدارات» طرح أكثر من 2760 وظيفة جديدة في القطاع الخاص بمدينة الرياض وحدها، لتتحول العاصمة إلى أكبر مركز جذب للفرص الوظيفية في المملكة لعام 2025.

من الهندسة إلى التمريض، ومن التقنية إلى التسويق والمبيعات، بدا أن كل من يبحث عن فرصة، مهما كان تخصصه، سيجد إعلانًا يناسبه.

الرياض.. عاصمة الفرص والوظائف

العدد المهول من الوظائف المنشورة على المنصة الرسمية يشير إلى انتعاش استثنائي في القطاع الخاص، خصوصًا في الشركات العاملة بمجالات التطوير العمراني، والصحة، والخدمات التقنية.

  • إجمالي الشواغر المسجلة في الرياض فقط: 2761 وظيفة
  • تشمل أكثر من 400 مسمى وظيفي متنوع
  • تغطي أكثر من 70 جهة وشركة خاصة

وتتصدر الوظائف الصحية والهندسية المشهد، تليها مجالات التقنية والمبيعات، ثم المالية والمبيعات والتسويق، وهي مجالات تشهد توسعًا متسارعًا مع مشروعات رؤية 2030.

تزامن الإعلان عن هذه الوظائف مع خطط التوسع الاقتصادي التي تشهدها الرياض، إذ تعمل عشرات الشركات الخاصة على استقطاب كوادر سعودية مؤهلة بسرعة، قبل موسم مشاريعها الجديدة مطلع 2026.

وتشير مصادر اقتصادية إلى أن هذا الزخم يعكس نجاح إصلاحات سوق العمل، حيث أصبحت التوظيفات أكثر تنوعًا وتنافسية، خصوصًا في مجالات الذكاء الاصطناعي، الطاقة، والرعاية الصحية.

يقول خالد العتيبي (26 عامًا)، حديث التخرج في إدارة الأعمال: «كنت أبحث عن عمل منذ شهور، وكل يوم تُضاف وظائف جديدة، بعضها في مجالات لم أتخيل أنها مفتوحة لحديثي التخرج».

قصص مشابهة تنتشر يوميًا، ويبدو أن جيل الشباب بات يرى في الرياض عاصمة مسار الحياة المهنية.

كيف تتقدّم؟

كل ما يحتاجه الباحث عن العمل هو:

  1. الدخول إلى موقع jadarat.sa
  2. إنشاء حساب وتعبئة السيرة الذاتية
  3. تصفح الوظائف بحسب المدينة والتخصص
  4. التقديم بضغطة واحدة

لا حاجة للمراجعات الورقية أو الوساطات. لأن الفرصة أمامك مباشرة فالعاصمة السعودية تتحول إلى الوجهة الأولى للباحثين عن العمل، ومع هذا الزخم الوظيفي التاريخي، قد تكون وظيفتك القادمة على بعد نقرة واحدة فقط.