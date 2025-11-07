حملات إعلامية مضللة تسعى إلى تشويه صورة المملكة عبر نشر معلومات مغلوطة، ومحاولة إثارة الفتن وزرع الشكوك والتشكيك في القيم والمبادئ الوطنية، واستهداف الشباب ببث أفكار متطرفة أو دعوات للانحراف عن الهوية والثقافة الأصيلة.

وتواجه المملكة حملات إعلامية تُعرف بـ(السردية الموجهة)، وهي ليست مجرد انتقادات عابرة، بل رواية مُحكمة تهدف إلى تشويه صورة الوطن في محاولة يائسة لتقويض إنجازاتها الطموحة.

وتتعدد أشكال السردية بتشكيل أباطيل وتزييف الحقائق بصورة ممنهجة عبر وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي، ويحرك هؤلاء أيادٍ مضللة تُدار من جهات خارجية عبر عصابات سوداء.

كشف الضلالات واجب الجميع

الخبير الأمني اللواء متقاعد سالم المطرفي، قال لـ«عكاظ»: إن «السردية المضللة» لا ينكرها إلا مغيب لا يرى الحقائق، فهي رواية خفية وموجهة تهدف إلى التأثير على وعي المجتمع وتشكيل قناعات سلبية تجاه هويته وقيمه وثقافته.

وأضاف: خطورة هذه السردية تكمن في أنها لا تعتمد على الهجوم المباشر، بل على إعادة تشكيل الصورة من خلال التراكمات الثقافية والإعلامية عبر وثائقيات، وهاشتاقات، وتقارير مزيفة وادعاءات مضللة سبق أن كشفتها الأجهزة الأمنية وحذّرت من خطورة هذه السرديات التي تسعى إلى طمس الجوانب المضيئة وتعزيز الشعور بالذاتية والانفصال عن المكون الأساسي.

وأوضح المطرفي أن أهداف السردية ضد السعودية واضحة للأعين وقد كشفتها ضلالات المضللين الذين يسعون، عبر إضعاف الهوية الوطنية، لإبعاد الأفراد عن هويتهم وقيمهم وثقافتهم بتقديم بدائل مختلفة أو التركيز على سلبيات معينة وتغذية الفرقة وطمس الحقائق في الجوانب المضيئة وتعزيز السلبية، مما يضعف ثقة المواطن ويزعزع استقرار المجتمع.

واستطرد المطرفي: تعمد تلك الحملات إلى التقليل من مقدرات الوطن وجوانبه المضيئة؛ بهدف دفع المواطنين للتخلي عنهم بسهولة، وخلق القلق والتوتر لتؤثر على القرارات الفردية والجماعية.

وشدد الخبير الأمني المطرفي، على طرق وآليات المواجهة لتلك الحملات الممنهجة والسردية المظلمة برفع مستوى الوعي وكشف التضليل والفبركة، والتصدي لهذه السرديات من خلال رواية الواقع والاعتماد على الحقائق والتركيز على الوضوح والصدق، فالدفاع عن الوطن مسؤولية الجميع.

أساليب الخديعة والمكر

المتحدث باسم رئاسة أمن الدولة العقيد تركي الحربي، شدد على أن هناك سردية موجهة ضد المملكة تسعى لإبعاد الأفراد عن هويتهم وقيمهم وثقافتهم، مشدداً على ضرورة الحذر من الآراء والمواقف الموجهة من خارج الوطن، كما ذكر في تصريحاته في ندوة الإرجاف التي شهدتها القصيم.

وأضاف أن الإرجاف يعد سلوكاً يستهدف خلق مشاريع فكرية تضر بمصالح الوطن عبر أساليب الخديعة والمكر، موضحاً أن المرجفين يحاولون التقليل من قيمة ما نملك لتعزيز التنازل عنه بسهولة، داعياً الشباب إلى الحذر مما يسمعونه أو يقرؤونه، مؤكداً دور النخبة الثقافية والشباب في التصدي للإرجاف، مشدداً على أن لا سقف يعلو فوق سقف الوطن.

وأشار إلى أن السعودية كانت ولا تزال تواجه مشاريع فكرية تسعى للإضرار بأمنها ومصالحها، عبر أساليب ماكرة ومخادعة، وأطلقت رئاسة أمن الدولة تحذيرها بشأن وجود «سردية موجهة ضد السعودية»، لم يكن ذلك مجرد توصيف إعلامي عابر، بل كان كشفاً لآلية خفية وذكية تُستخدم لمحاولة التأثير على وعي المجتمع السعودي، وتفكيك منظومته الفكرية من الداخل. فالسردية، بطبيعتها، ليست هجمة مباشرة، بل منظومة سردية طويلة الأمد تُعاد صياغتها عبر قوالب متجددة، ومضامين متراكمة، تتسلل ببطء إلى ذهنية المتلقي.

هذه السردية الموجهة لا تظهر في هيئة عدو صريح أو خصم معلن، بل تتسلل في شكل قصة مشوقة، أو محتوى ساخر، أو وثائقي مزيف، أو تقرير مدسوس يُبنى على أنصاف الحقائق. تكمن خطورتها في أنها لا تطلب من الجمهور أن يصدقها فوراً، بل تهدف إلى إثارة الشك، وبث الارتباك، وإعادة تشكيل الصورة الذهنية عن الوطن وتاريخه وحاضره.

استنزاف طويل للثقة

اللواء متقاعد عادل زمزمي أكد لـ«عكاظ»، أن السردية الموجهة استنزاف طويل للثقة، تعتمد على سؤال مشبوه، أو تقرير متحيز، تتردد على ألسنه مضللة لتغذي سردية مغلوطة عن المجتمع أو القيم أو القيادة.

وبين أن السردية تعتمد على تلبيس الحقائق، فهي لا تظهر كعدوانية بل تستدرج العقول تدريجياً إلى أن تتبنى رؤية منحرفة دون مقاومة، وهو ما يعد أخطر من الحملات الإعلامية المباشرة؛ لأنها تلبس ثياب التضليل والخداع لتحقق أجندة خارجية.

وأوضح أن السردية التي توجه ضد السعودية تستهدف تدمير اللحمة والهوية، وشيطنة الإنجازات، فهي ليست مجرد هجوم على وطن، بل اختبار لمدى وعينا في معركتنا ضد التضليل والفبركة والتلبيس، فحماية الوطن تبدأ من العقل، وتمتد إلى الكلمة، وتنعكس في السلوك الواعي.

وشدد اللواء زمزمي على أن التلبيس أخطر هذه الأنماط؛ لأنه لا يعتمد على الكذب الصريح، بل يعتمد على خلط الحق بالباطل وتقديم المعلومة في قالب يوهم المتلقي بصدقها، بينما هي في جوهرها خادعة، تُستخدم المصطلحات التي تحمل معاني مزدوجة، وهي من أحد أركان الحملات السردية ضد المملكة.

وقدم اللواء متقاعد زمزمي، كيفية التعامل مع هذه السرديات ليصبح أكثر قدرة على التمييز بين المعلومة والتزييف، عبر التحليل بدل التلقّي والانتقال من مجرد استقبال المعلومات إلى تحليلها، والتحقق من مصدرها ومعرفة من المستفيد من هذا الخطاب، والاعتماد على خطاب وطني قوي، ومتزن بأسلوب الإيضاح الهادئ، وتقديم التوضيحات بالأرقام والإحصاءات والشواهد الواقعية، يبقى أحد أساليب الرد الأكثر فاعلية ضد التهويل والمبالغة.