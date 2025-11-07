Misleading media campaigns seek to distort the image of the Kingdom by spreading false information, attempting to incite discord and sow doubts and skepticism about national values and principles, and targeting the youth by promoting extremist ideas or calls to deviate from the authentic identity and culture.

The Kingdom faces media campaigns known as (directed narratives), which are not just passing criticisms, but a well-crafted narrative aimed at tarnishing the image of the homeland in a desperate attempt to undermine its ambitious achievements.

The forms of this narrative vary, creating falsehoods and distorting facts systematically through social media, driven by misleading hands managed by external entities through black operations.

Exposing the deceptions is everyone's duty.

Security expert, retired Major General Salem Al-Mutrafi, told "Okaz": "The 'misleading narrative' is denied only by those who are oblivious to the truths; it is a hidden and directed narrative aimed at influencing the awareness of society and shaping negative convictions towards its identity, values, and culture."

He added: "The danger of this narrative lies in its reliance not on direct attacks, but on reshaping the image through cultural and media accumulations via documentaries, hashtags, fake reports, and misleading claims that have previously been exposed by security agencies, which warned of the dangers of these narratives that seek to obscure the bright aspects and enhance feelings of subjectivity and separation from the core component."

Al-Mutrafi clarified that the goals of the narrative against Saudi Arabia are clear to the eye, as revealed by the deceptions of the misled who seek, by weakening national identity, to distance individuals from their identity, values, and culture by offering different alternatives or focusing on specific negatives, feeding division, and obscuring the truths in the bright aspects, thus weakening citizens' trust and destabilizing society.

He continued: "These campaigns deliberately aim to downplay the capabilities of the homeland and its bright aspects; with the goal of pushing citizens to easily abandon them, creating anxiety and tension that affect individual and collective decisions."

Security expert Al-Mutrafi emphasized the methods and mechanisms to confront these systematic campaigns and the dark narrative by raising awareness, exposing deception and fabrication, and countering these narratives through the narration of reality, relying on facts, and focusing on clarity and honesty, as defending the homeland is everyone's responsibility.

Methods of deception and cunning

Spokesperson for the Presidency of State Security, Colonel Turki Al-Harbi, stressed that there is a directed narrative against the Kingdom that seeks to distance individuals from their identity, values, and culture, emphasizing the need to be cautious of opinions and positions directed from outside the homeland, as he mentioned in his statements at the alarmism seminar held in Al-Qassim.

He added that alarmism is a behavior aimed at creating intellectual projects that harm the interests of the homeland through methods of deception and cunning, explaining that alarmists try to diminish the value of what we possess to facilitate its concession, urging the youth to be cautious of what they hear or read, affirming the role of the cultural elite and youth in confronting alarmism, stressing that no ceiling is higher than the ceiling of the homeland.

He pointed out that Saudi Arabia has faced and continues to face intellectual projects that seek to harm its security and interests through cunning and deceptive methods. The Presidency of State Security issued its warning regarding the existence of a "directed narrative against Saudi Arabia," which was not just a passing media description, but rather a revelation of a hidden and clever mechanism used to attempt to influence the awareness of Saudi society and dismantle its intellectual system from within. The narrative, by its nature, is not a direct attack, but a long-term narrative system that is reshaped through renewed templates and accumulated content, slowly infiltrating the recipient's mentality.

This directed narrative does not appear as an explicit enemy or declared opponent, but infiltrates in the form of an intriguing story, or satirical content, or a fake documentary, or a planted report built on half-truths. Its danger lies in that it does not ask the audience to believe it immediately, but aims to stir doubt, sow confusion, and reshape the mental image of the homeland, its history, and its present.

Long-term depletion of trust

Retired Major General Adel Zamzami confirmed to "Okaz" that the directed narrative is a long-term depletion of trust, relying on a suspicious question or a biased report, echoed by misleading voices to feed a false narrative about society, values, or leadership.

He indicated that the narrative relies on dressing up the facts; it does not appear as aggressive but gradually lures minds to adopt a distorted view without resistance, which is considered more dangerous than direct media campaigns; because it wears the clothes of deception and trickery to achieve an external agenda.

He explained that the narrative directed against Saudi Arabia aims to destroy unity and identity, and demonize achievements; it is not just an attack on a homeland, but a test of our awareness in our battle against deception, fabrication, and dressing up. Protecting the homeland begins with the mind, extends to words, and reflects in conscious behavior.

General Zamzami emphasized that dressing up is the most dangerous of these patterns; because it does not rely on outright lies, but on mixing truth with falsehood and presenting information in a way that misleads the recipient into believing it, while it is essentially deceptive, using terms that carry double meanings, which is one of the pillars of the narrative campaigns against the Kingdom.

Retired General Zamzami provided ways to deal with these narratives to become more capable of distinguishing between information and fabrication, through analysis instead of mere reception, and moving from just receiving information to analyzing it, verifying its source, and knowing who benefits from this discourse, relying on a strong national discourse, balanced with a calm explanatory style, and presenting clarifications with numbers, statistics, and real evidence, remains one of the most effective response methods against exaggeration and distortion.