استعرض مدير عام الجوازات المكلّف اللواء الدكتور صالح المربع في ملتقى الحكومة الرقمية 2025 «رحلة الجوازات نحو التحوّل الرقمي»، كاشفًا قرب إطلاق منصّة رقمية لترحيل مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، إلى جانب «مسار ذكي» يُتيح التحقّق من هويّات المسافرين عبر الكاميرات وإنهاء إجراءاتهم دون المرور على الموظفين.

وأكد المربع تقديم الجوازات أكثر من 100 خدمة عبر «أبشر» استفاد منها أكثر من 24 مليون مستفيد في 2024، مع تشغيل وكيل صوتي ذكي لخدمة المستفيدين على مدار الساعة، ضمن مسار تحويل المنافذ إلى منافذ ذكية ورفع كفاءة الخدمات.