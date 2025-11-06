استعرض مدير عام الجوازات المكلّف اللواء الدكتور صالح المربع في ملتقى الحكومة الرقمية 2025 «رحلة الجوازات نحو التحوّل الرقمي»، كاشفًا قرب إطلاق منصّة رقمية لترحيل مخالفي أنظمة الإقامة والعمل وأمن الحدود، إلى جانب «مسار ذكي» يُتيح التحقّق من هويّات المسافرين عبر الكاميرات وإنهاء إجراءاتهم دون المرور على الموظفين.
وأكد المربع تقديم الجوازات أكثر من 100 خدمة عبر «أبشر» استفاد منها أكثر من 24 مليون مستفيد في 2024، مع تشغيل وكيل صوتي ذكي لخدمة المستفيدين على مدار الساعة، ضمن مسار تحويل المنافذ إلى منافذ ذكية ورفع كفاءة الخدمات.
The Acting Director General of Passports, Major General Dr. Saleh Al-Murabba, showcased at the Digital Government Forum 2025 "The Journey of Passports Towards Digital Transformation," revealing the imminent launch of a digital platform for the deportation of violators of residency and labor regulations and border security, in addition to a "smart pathway" that allows for the verification of travelers' identities via cameras and completing their procedures without passing through staff.
Al-Murabba confirmed that the passports department has provided more than 100 services through "Absher," benefiting over 24 million users in 2024, along with the operation of a smart voice assistant to serve beneficiaries around the clock, as part of the initiative to transform entry points into smart entry points and enhance service efficiency.