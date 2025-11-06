The Acting Director General of Passports, Major General Dr. Saleh Al-Murabba, showcased at the Digital Government Forum 2025 "The Journey of Passports Towards Digital Transformation," revealing the imminent launch of a digital platform for the deportation of violators of residency and labor regulations and border security, in addition to a "smart pathway" that allows for the verification of travelers' identities via cameras and completing their procedures without passing through staff.

Al-Murabba confirmed that the passports department has provided more than 100 services through "Absher," benefiting over 24 million users in 2024, along with the operation of a smart voice assistant to serve beneficiaries around the clock, as part of the initiative to transform entry points into smart entry points and enhance service efficiency.