زار أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (الخميس)، مشروع ملعب أرامكو، بحضور نائبه الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، ورئيس أرامكو السعودية المهندس أمين بن حسن الناصر.
أمير الشرقية يزور ملعب أرامكو ويطّلع على سير العمل في المشروع

واستمع أمير المنطقة الشرقية إلى عرضٍ قدّمه المهندس الناصر حول مكونات المشروع ومستوى الإنجاز وأبرز المواصفات الفنية والتصميمية، وما يتضمنه من مرافق رياضية وخدمية تُسهم في تعزيز المشهد الرياضي في المملكة.
وأشاد أمير المنطقة الشرقية بالدعم الكبير الذي توليه القيادة الرشيدة، للقطاع الرياضي، والذي انعكس على الإنجازات الرياضية الوطنية، ومنها استضافة المملكة لبطولة كأس آسيا 2027 وكأس العالم لكرة القدم 2034، بما يعكس المكانة المرموقة التي بلغتها المملكة وثقة المجتمع الرياضي الدولي بقدراتها التنظيمية والبنية التحتية المتطورة.
وثمّن أمير المنطقة الشرقية جهود أرامكو السعودية في تنفيذ هذا المشروع الحيوي، مؤكداً أن هذه المبادرات النوعية تسهم في الارتقاء بجودة الحياة، وتعزز من مكانة المنطقة الشرقية كوجهة رئيسية للرياضة والفعاليات المجتمعية والثقافية، مشيراً إلى أن منشأة بهذا المستوى من الإبداع والتكامل تضاهي أفضل وأجمل الملاعب الرياضية على مستوى العالم، وتعكس ما وصلت إليه المملكة من تطورٍ في البنية التحتية وقدرةٍ على تنفيذ مشاريع رياضية عالمية الطراز.
ويُعد ملعب أرامكو من المشاريع الوطنية النوعية، حيث صُمم ليكون منشأة رياضية متكاملة وفق أعلى المعايير العالمية، بطاقة استيعابية تتجاوز 47,000 مقعد، وعلى مساحة 800,000 متر مربع، مع مواقف سيارات تتسع لنحو 9,000 سيارة. واستُلهم تصميمه من مفهوم «الدوامة» الذي ينعكس في واجهته المعمارية وتفاصيله الداخلية، ليُشكّل أيقونة معمارية تضيف بعداً جمالياً إلى المشهد الحضري في المنطقة، وتواكب مستهدفات جودة الحياة ضمن برامج التنمية الشاملة.

