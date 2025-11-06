أمير الشرقية يزور ملعب أرامكو ويطّلع على سير العمل في المشروع
زار أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، اليوم (الخميس)، مشروع ملعب أرامكو، بحضور نائبه الأمير سعود بن بندر بن عبدالعزيز، ورئيس أرامكو السعودية المهندس أمين بن حسن الناصر.
واستمع أمير المنطقة الشرقية إلى عرضٍ قدّمه المهندس الناصر حول مكونات المشروع ومستوى الإنجاز وأبرز المواصفات الفنية والتصميمية، وما يتضمنه من مرافق رياضية وخدمية تُسهم في تعزيز المشهد الرياضي في المملكة.
وأشاد أمير المنطقة الشرقية بالدعم الكبير الذي توليه القيادة الرشيدة، للقطاع الرياضي، والذي انعكس على الإنجازات الرياضية الوطنية، ومنها استضافة المملكة لبطولة كأس آسيا 2027 وكأس العالم لكرة القدم 2034، بما يعكس المكانة المرموقة التي بلغتها المملكة وثقة المجتمع الرياضي الدولي بقدراتها التنظيمية والبنية التحتية المتطورة.
وثمّن أمير المنطقة الشرقية جهود أرامكو السعودية في تنفيذ هذا المشروع الحيوي، مؤكداً أن هذه المبادرات النوعية تسهم في الارتقاء بجودة الحياة، وتعزز من مكانة المنطقة الشرقية كوجهة رئيسية للرياضة والفعاليات المجتمعية والثقافية، مشيراً إلى أن منشأة بهذا المستوى من الإبداع والتكامل تضاهي أفضل وأجمل الملاعب الرياضية على مستوى العالم، وتعكس ما وصلت إليه المملكة من تطورٍ في البنية التحتية وقدرةٍ على تنفيذ مشاريع رياضية عالمية الطراز.
ويُعد ملعب أرامكو من المشاريع الوطنية النوعية، حيث صُمم ليكون منشأة رياضية متكاملة وفق أعلى المعايير العالمية، بطاقة استيعابية تتجاوز 47,000 مقعد، وعلى مساحة 800,000 متر مربع، مع مواقف سيارات تتسع لنحو 9,000 سيارة. واستُلهم تصميمه من مفهوم «الدوامة» الذي ينعكس في واجهته المعمارية وتفاصيله الداخلية، ليُشكّل أيقونة معمارية تضيف بعداً جمالياً إلى المشهد الحضري في المنطقة، وتواكب مستهدفات جودة الحياة ضمن برامج التنمية الشاملة.
The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, visited the Aramco Stadium project today (Thursday), accompanied by his deputy, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, and the President of Saudi Aramco, Engineer Amin bin Hassan Al-Nasser.
The Prince of the Eastern Province listened to a presentation by Engineer Al-Nasser about the components of the project, the level of achievement, the most prominent technical and design specifications, and the sports and service facilities included, which contribute to enhancing the sports scene in the Kingdom.
The Prince of the Eastern Province praised the significant support provided by the wise leadership to the sports sector, which has reflected on national sports achievements, including the Kingdom's hosting of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and the 2034 FIFA World Cup, showcasing the prestigious status the Kingdom has reached and the confidence of the international sports community in its organizational capabilities and advanced infrastructure.
The Prince of the Eastern Province appreciated the efforts of Saudi Aramco in executing this vital project, affirming that these quality initiatives contribute to enhancing the quality of life and elevate the status of the Eastern Province as a primary destination for sports and community and cultural events. He pointed out that a facility of this level of creativity and integration rivals the best and most beautiful sports stadiums in the world, reflecting the development the Kingdom has achieved in infrastructure and its ability to implement world-class sports projects.
The Aramco Stadium is considered one of the quality national projects, designed to be a comprehensive sports facility according to the highest global standards, with a capacity exceeding 47,000 seats, covering an area of 800,000 square meters, and with parking spaces for approximately 9,000 cars. Its design is inspired by the concept of "the vortex," which is reflected in its architectural facade and internal details, forming an architectural icon that adds an aesthetic dimension to the urban landscape in the region and aligns with the quality of life targets within comprehensive development programs.