أمير الشرقية يزور ملعب أرامكو ويطّلع على سير العمل في المشروع

The Prince of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, visited the Aramco Stadium project today (Thursday), accompanied by his deputy, Prince Saud bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, and the President of Saudi Aramco, Engineer Amin bin Hassan Al-Nasser.



The Prince of the Eastern Province listened to a presentation by Engineer Al-Nasser about the components of the project, the level of achievement, the most prominent technical and design specifications, and the sports and service facilities included, which contribute to enhancing the sports scene in the Kingdom.



The Prince of the Eastern Province praised the significant support provided by the wise leadership to the sports sector, which has reflected on national sports achievements, including the Kingdom's hosting of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup and the 2034 FIFA World Cup, showcasing the prestigious status the Kingdom has reached and the confidence of the international sports community in its organizational capabilities and advanced infrastructure.



The Prince of the Eastern Province appreciated the efforts of Saudi Aramco in executing this vital project, affirming that these quality initiatives contribute to enhancing the quality of life and elevate the status of the Eastern Province as a primary destination for sports and community and cultural events. He pointed out that a facility of this level of creativity and integration rivals the best and most beautiful sports stadiums in the world, reflecting the development the Kingdom has achieved in infrastructure and its ability to implement world-class sports projects.



The Aramco Stadium is considered one of the quality national projects, designed to be a comprehensive sports facility according to the highest global standards, with a capacity exceeding 47,000 seats, covering an area of 800,000 square meters, and with parking spaces for approximately 9,000 cars. Its design is inspired by the concept of "the vortex," which is reflected in its architectural facade and internal details, forming an architectural icon that adds an aesthetic dimension to the urban landscape in the region and aligns with the quality of life targets within comprehensive development programs.

