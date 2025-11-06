تمثل الهدنة الأمريكية المقترحة، فرصة جديدة لإنقاذ السودان ووضع حد لنزيف الدم المتواصل منذ أكثر من عامين، إلا أنها في ذات الوقت تواجه اختباراً صعباً على خلفية الشكوك العميقة التي ترافق أية محاولة لوقف القتال الدامي بين قوات الجيش والدعم السريع منذ اندلاع الصراع منتصف أبريل 2023.

المبادرة التي تقودها واشنطن، بمشاركة السعودية والإمارات ومصر، تعتمد على خطة ثلاثية تبدأ بهدنة إنسانية 3 أشهر، يعقبها وقف دائم لإطلاق النار، ثم مرحلة انتقالية سياسية مدتها 9 أشهر نحو حكم مدني.

ورغم أن هذا المقترح قوبل بترحيب مبدئي من طرفي الحرب، إلا أن ثمة مخاوف وشكوكا حول الالتزام الفعلي بمثل هذه الهدنة، إذ إن السجل السابق للهدن يفتح الباب أمام مزيد من التساؤلات بشأن إمكانية تطبيقها على أرض الواقع.

ومع تدهور الوضع الإنساني الذي أودى بحياة عشرات الآلاف وشرد الملايين داخل البلاد وخارجها، تثار المخاوف من أن أي فشل جديد من شأنه أن يفاقم المأساة ويدفع بها إلى منزلقات خطيرة.

ويعتقد مراقبون أنه يتعين وضع آلية مراقبة دولية صارمة وضمانات تنفيذية مشددة، لضمان نجاح الهدنة المرتقبة، لأن غيابها يشكل أكبر العقبات أمام نجاح المبادرة.

لكن المؤكد، أن مقترح الهدنة الجديدة يمثل فرصة نادرة في حال الالتزام به، من أجل فتح ممرات إنسانية وإعادة الثقة بين الأطراف المتحاربة، إلا أن النجاح الحقيقي يتمثل في ضرورة التوصل إلى حل سياسي يستوعب التعقيدات السودانية ويعالج جذور الأزمة.