The proposed American ceasefire represents a new opportunity to save Sudan and put an end to the bloodshed that has been ongoing for more than two years. However, it simultaneously faces a difficult test against the backdrop of deep-seated doubts that accompany any attempt to halt the bloody fighting between the army and the Rapid Support Forces since the outbreak of the conflict in mid-April 2023.

The initiative led by Washington, with the participation of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt, relies on a three-part plan that begins with a three-month humanitarian ceasefire, followed by a permanent ceasefire, and then a nine-month political transitional phase towards civilian rule.

Although this proposal was initially welcomed by both warring parties, there are fears and doubts about the actual commitment to such a ceasefire, as the previous record of ceasefires raises further questions about the feasibility of implementing it on the ground.

With the humanitarian situation deteriorating, claiming the lives of tens of thousands and displacing millions both inside and outside the country, concerns are being raised that any new failure could exacerbate the tragedy and push it into dangerous pitfalls.

Observers believe that a strict international monitoring mechanism and stringent enforcement guarantees must be established to ensure the success of the anticipated ceasefire, as their absence poses the greatest obstacles to the initiative's success.

However, it is certain that the new ceasefire proposal represents a rare opportunity, if adhered to, to open humanitarian corridors and rebuild trust between the warring parties. Yet, true success lies in the necessity of reaching a political solution that accommodates Sudanese complexities and addresses the roots of the crisis.