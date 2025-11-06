«عكاظ» ترصد.. مقاربة بين المخيمات والفنادق
مع الطفرة السريعة للسياحة في المملكة، وتزايد الإقبال المحلي والدولي على الوجهات السعودية، باتت المخيمات الشتوية في البر تنافس الغرف الفندقية داخل المدن في سباق يعكس جودة الخدمات ونجاح الخطط السياحية التي تقودها وزارة السياحة الفتية.
ورصدت «عكاظ»، أسعار عدد من المخيمات الشتوية التي تقدّم تجربة استثنائية للاستمتاع بالأجواء الطبيعية، إذ تبدأ الأسعار من 520 ريالاً للشخص الواحد تشمل وجبات الإفطار والغداء والعشاء، فيما تصل الخيمة المزدوجة لشخصين إلى 696 ريالاً، وفق ضوابط محددة تضعها إدارات المخيمات.
وتقدّم الوجهات تجارب فريدة وسط طبيعة خلابة وتضاريس متنوعة تزخر بكنوز بيئية وحياة فطرية نادرة، وتؤكد التعليمات أهمية التزام المخيمات بمنع الطبخ خارج المطبخ المخصص، وعدم التجوال داخل المخيمات بالسيارات، مع الالتزام بارتداء ملابس مريحة ومناسبة للطقس مع واقٍ من الشمس ونظارات شمسية.
رصدت «عكاظ»، في خط موازٍ أيضاً، أن أسعار الإقامة في عدد من الفنادق المطلة على الشواطئ وداخل المدن باتت مقاربة لأسعار المخيمات، في مؤشر على ارتفاع الطلب وتنوّع الخيارات السياحية.
وفي سياق متصل، أطلقت وزارة السياحة برنامج «شتاء السعودية 2025» تحت شعار «حيّ الشتاء» خلال حفل أقيم في الرياض بحضور أكثر من 120 شريكاً من القطاع الخاص.
وكانت الوزارة، أشارت إلى أن برنامج صيف السعودية 2025 حقّق أرقاماً قياسية، إذ تجاوز عدد السياح في جميع الوجهات 32 مليون سائح من الداخل والخارج، بزيادة بلغت 26% مقارنة بصيف 2024م، فيما بلغ الإنفاق السياحي 53.2 مليار ريال بنمو 15% عن العام السابق. كما سجّلت عسير نمواً استثنائياً بنسبة 49% في أعداد الزوّار من دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي.
"Okaz" monitors.. a comparison between camps and hotels
With the rapid boom in tourism in the Kingdom and the increasing local and international interest in Saudi destinations, winter camps in the wilderness have begun to compete with hotel rooms in cities in a race that reflects the quality of services and the success of the tourism plans led by the young Ministry of Tourism.
"Okaz" has monitored the prices of several winter camps that offer an exceptional experience to enjoy the natural atmosphere, with prices starting from 520 riyals per person, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, while a double tent for two people costs 696 riyals, according to specific regulations set by the camp management.
The destinations offer unique experiences amidst stunning nature and diverse terrains rich in environmental treasures and rare wildlife. The guidelines emphasize the importance of camps adhering to the prohibition of cooking outside the designated kitchen and not driving within the camps, while also committing to wearing comfortable clothing suitable for the weather along with sun protection and sunglasses.
"Okaz" also noted that the accommodation prices in several beachfront hotels and those in the cities have become comparable to the prices of the camps, indicating a rise in demand and a variety of tourism options.
In a related context, the Ministry of Tourism launched the "Winter of Saudi Arabia 2025" program under the slogan "Winter is Alive" during a ceremony held in Riyadh with the presence of more than 120 partners from the private sector.
The ministry indicated that the Saudi Summer Program 2025 achieved record numbers, as the number of tourists in all destinations exceeded 32 million from both domestic and international sources, marking a 26% increase compared to the summer of 2024. Meanwhile, tourism spending reached 53.2 billion riyals, growing by 15% from the previous year. Asir recorded exceptional growth of 49% in the number of visitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.