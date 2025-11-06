«عكاظ» ترصد.. مقاربة بين المخيمات والفنادق

مع الطفرة السريعة للسياحة في المملكة، وتزايد الإقبال المحلي والدولي على الوجهات السعودية، باتت المخيمات الشتوية في البر تنافس الغرف الفندقية داخل المدن في سباق يعكس جودة الخدمات ونجاح الخطط السياحية التي تقودها وزارة السياحة الفتية.

ورصدت «عكاظ»، أسعار عدد من المخيمات الشتوية التي تقدّم تجربة استثنائية للاستمتاع بالأجواء الطبيعية، إذ تبدأ الأسعار من 520 ريالاً للشخص الواحد تشمل وجبات الإفطار والغداء والعشاء، فيما تصل الخيمة المزدوجة لشخصين إلى 696 ريالاً، وفق ضوابط محددة تضعها إدارات المخيمات.

وتقدّم الوجهات تجارب فريدة وسط طبيعة خلابة وتضاريس متنوعة تزخر بكنوز بيئية وحياة فطرية نادرة، وتؤكد التعليمات أهمية التزام المخيمات بمنع الطبخ خارج المطبخ المخصص، وعدم التجوال داخل المخيمات بالسيارات، مع الالتزام بارتداء ملابس مريحة ومناسبة للطقس مع واقٍ من الشمس ونظارات شمسية.

رصدت «عكاظ»، في خط موازٍ أيضاً، أن أسعار الإقامة في عدد من الفنادق المطلة على الشواطئ وداخل المدن باتت مقاربة لأسعار المخيمات، في مؤشر على ارتفاع الطلب وتنوّع الخيارات السياحية.

وفي سياق متصل، أطلقت وزارة السياحة برنامج «شتاء السعودية 2025» تحت شعار «حيّ الشتاء» خلال حفل أقيم في الرياض بحضور أكثر من 120 شريكاً من القطاع الخاص.

وكانت الوزارة، أشارت إلى أن برنامج صيف السعودية 2025 حقّق أرقاماً قياسية، إذ تجاوز عدد السياح في جميع الوجهات 32 مليون سائح من الداخل والخارج، بزيادة بلغت 26% مقارنة بصيف 2024م، فيما بلغ الإنفاق السياحي 53.2 مليار ريال بنمو 15% عن العام السابق. كما سجّلت عسير نمواً استثنائياً بنسبة 49% في أعداد الزوّار من دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي.