"Okaz" monitors.. a comparison between camps and hotels

With the rapid boom in tourism in the Kingdom and the increasing local and international interest in Saudi destinations, winter camps in the wilderness have begun to compete with hotel rooms in cities in a race that reflects the quality of services and the success of the tourism plans led by the young Ministry of Tourism.

"Okaz" has monitored the prices of several winter camps that offer an exceptional experience to enjoy the natural atmosphere, with prices starting from 520 riyals per person, including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, while a double tent for two people costs 696 riyals, according to specific regulations set by the camp management.

The destinations offer unique experiences amidst stunning nature and diverse terrains rich in environmental treasures and rare wildlife. The guidelines emphasize the importance of camps adhering to the prohibition of cooking outside the designated kitchen and not driving within the camps, while also committing to wearing comfortable clothing suitable for the weather along with sun protection and sunglasses.

"Okaz" also noted that the accommodation prices in several beachfront hotels and those in the cities have become comparable to the prices of the camps, indicating a rise in demand and a variety of tourism options.

In a related context, the Ministry of Tourism launched the "Winter of Saudi Arabia 2025" program under the slogan "Winter is Alive" during a ceremony held in Riyadh with the presence of more than 120 partners from the private sector.

The ministry indicated that the Saudi Summer Program 2025 achieved record numbers, as the number of tourists in all destinations exceeded 32 million from both domestic and international sources, marking a 26% increase compared to the summer of 2024. Meanwhile, tourism spending reached 53.2 billion riyals, growing by 15% from the previous year. Asir recorded exceptional growth of 49% in the number of visitors from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.