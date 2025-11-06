علمت «عكاظ» أن الهيئة العامة للعقار، ستنشر وثيقة النطاقات الجغرافية لتملك غير السعوديين بعد اعتمادها من مجلس الوزراء متضمنةً نطاقات التملك في الرياض وجدة، ومكة المكرمة، والمدينة المنورة، وكافة مدن ومحافظات المملكة، وتحتـوي على خرائط لمواقع محددة تتضمن تفاصيل النسب المسموح بها وأنواع الحقوق المكتسبة، ومدد السماح، وضوابط تتصل بتملك غير السعوديين للعقار أو اكتساب الحقوق العينية عليه.

وبحسب الملامح العامة للنظام المحدث لتملك غير السعوديين للعقار (اطلعت عليها «عكاظ»)، فإن من متطلبات التملك لغير السعودي الإفصاح عن كافة البيانات والمعلومات التي يتطلبها النظام، ويشترط أن يكون العقار محل التملك مسجلاً في السجل العقاري، واشتمل النظام على المعالم الرئيسية للرسوم وسيتم تفصيلها في اللائحة التنفيذية.

ومن أبرز المعالم الواردة في النظام؛ فرض رسوم وضرائب بمجموع 10% تشمل ضريبة التصرفات العقارية ورسم التصرفات العقارية على غير السعوديين، وغرامات عند مخالفة الأنظمة تصل إلى 10 ملايين ريال وبيع العقار بالمزاد العلني في حال التملك بمعلومات مضللة.

وبحسب النظام المحدث لتملك غير السعوديين يحق لخمس فئات من غير السعوديين التملك وهم: الأفراد غير السعوديين، الشركات غير السعودية، الشركات السعودية التي يشترك في ملكيتها أجنبي، الكيانات غير الربحية والممثليات الدبلوماسية.

شروط التملك في مكة والمدينة

بحسب النوع يتيح نظام التملك في كل أنواع العقارات، وفي الحدود الجغرافية يسمح بالتملك في مناطق محددة لوثيقة النطاقات الجغرافية التي توضح كافة المواقع المتاحة، ويقتصر التملك والانتفاع في مكة والمدينة على المسلمين والشركات السعودية في نطاقات محددة تحددها وثيقة النطاقات الجغرافية.، ولا يخل تطبيق النظام بأحكام نظام الإقامة المميزة أو تنظيم تملك مواطني دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي للعقار في الدول الأعضاء لغرض السكن والاستثمار أو الأنظمة الأخرى السارية التي تمنح غير السعودي حقوقاً أفضل في ما يتعلق بتملك العقار واكتساب الحقوق العينية الأخرى.

وبحسب الملامح العامة للنظام المحدث لتملك غير السعوديين للعقار، فإن 13 جهة حكومية تشارك في حوكمة وتنظيم إنفاذ النظام وتطبيقه، لضمان تنفيذ النظام وتطبيق سياسته والتأكد من تحقيق مستهدفاته، وتشملت لجنة استشارية لتملك غير السعوديين للعقار تتكون من 13 جهة تعمل على مراقبة التقدم المحرز للنظام ورفع تقارير الأداء والتوصيات ذات العلاقة فيما يتناسب مع أي متغيرات أو تطورات.

وبناء على ما نص عليه النظام يبدأ التطبيق بعد 180 يوماً من نشره في الجريدة الرسمية، وبناءً على تاريخ النشر في صحيفة (أم القرى) فسيكون النظام نافذاً في يناير 2026م، وستصدر اللائحة خلال نفس المدة لتوضيح الآليات والإجراءات.

تاثير إيجابي على 120 نشاطاً

أوضحت الهيئة العامة للعقار، أن تحديث نظام تملك غير السعوديين للعقار خطوة جديدة لتحفيز الاستثمار، لافتةً إلى أن القطاع العقاري يعد من المحركات الأساسية للاقتصاد الوطني لما له من دور وتأثير في أكثر من 120 نشاطاً اقتصادياً، فضلاً عن دوره في تملك السكن المناسب وتوفير الفرص الوظيفية، وتزداد أهميته في ظل التوسع العمراني والنمو السكاني والرؤية الطموحة التي تسعى المملكة لتحقيقها.

وقالت الهيئة العامة للعقار: إنه خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية صدر أكثر من 20 تشريعاً عقارياً تهدف إلى حوكمة القطاع وحفظ حقوق المتعاملين فيه، وتحفيز الاستثمار المحلي والدولي، وشددت على أن تحديث نظام تملك غير السعوديين للعقار خطوة تنظيمية مدروسة تضمن وتحقق أهدافه التنظيمية والاستثمارية وتراعي مصلحة المواطن من خلال ضوابط ونطاقات محددة للتملك وفق ضوابط ومعايير تضمن توافق إتاحة التملك مع المصلحة الوطنية والتوجهات الاقتصادية والتنظيمية للمملكة، ويراعي خصوصيتها الدينية والثقافية والاجتماعية.

15 مادة تنظّم

التملك

صدر نظام تملك غير السعوديين للعقار في 14 يوليو 2025م، وتضمن 15 مادة تنظّم حالات التملك، ويتبعه لائحة تنفيذية مرتقبة تشرح وتفسر المواد، إضافة إلى توضيح النطاقات الجغرافية المسموح التملك بها وفق النظام.

وتم تحديث النظام وفق منهجية تشريعية متكاملة شملت مراجعة الأنظمة والتشريعات العقارية ذات العلاقة وتحليل الممارسات الدولية في عدد من الدول التي تتماثل بيئتها الاستثمارية مع المملكة، ومقارنة معيارية مع الأنظمة المماثلة في دول مجموعة العشرين والدول ذات البنية التنظيمية المتقدمة، إضافة إلى الاستفادة من الممارسات التنظيمية في ضبط النطاقات الجغرافية وحوكمة السوق وآليات التمكين القانوني للمستثمر غير السعودي، والتكامل مع الأنظمة المكمّلة مثل نظام الإقامة المميزة وأنظمة تملك مواطني دول الخليج، ليأتي النظام متوائماً مع أفضل الممارسات العالمية في مجال تملك الأجانب للعقار لضمان تعزيز استثمارية عادلة وآمنة ومتوازنة تتماشى مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2023.

لا يؤثر على فرص

المواطن

أكدت الهيئة العامة للعقار، أن إعداد النظام راعى عدم التأثير على فرص المواطن في التملك والسكن، أو تأثيره على التوازن السعري في السوق العقاري، إذ يضمن النظام ولائحته التنفيذية ضوابط ومحددات للتملك تعمل على صناعة سوق أكثر مرونة واستقرار وتنوع تتاح فيه الفرص للجميع وتدار فيه الموارد ضمن خطة تنموية وطنية شاملة، حيث يساهم النظام في زيادة المعروض العقاري وتحقيق التوازن العقاري، ورفع جودة المشاريع العقارية، وتحفيز النمو في السوق العقارية، وتوفير فرص عمل وتطوير القطاع العقاري المحلي.

وأبرزت الهيئة العامة للعقار أهداف نظام تملك غير السعوديين للعقار منها؛ جذب الاستثمار الأجنبي المباشر إلى سوق العقار السعودي، تعزيز مساهمة القطاع العقاري في الناتج المحلي، استبقاء الكفاءات والمواهب العالمية عبر تمكنهم من الاستقرار، رفع مساهمة القطاعات غير النفطية في دعم الاقتصاد الوطني، تنمية الاقتصاد وتنويع مصادر الدخل بشكل مستدام، فضلاً عن تحسين جودة الحياة الحضرية والعمرانية.