“Okaz” learned that the General Authority for Real Estate will publish the document on geographical scopes for non-Saudis after its approval by the Council of Ministers, including ownership scopes in Riyadh, Jeddah, Mecca, Medina, and all cities and provinces of the Kingdom. It will contain maps of specific locations detailing the permissible ownership ratios, types of acquired rights, allowed durations, and regulations related to non-Saudis owning real estate or acquiring property rights.

According to the general features of the updated system for non-Saudis owning real estate (which “Okaz” has reviewed), one of the requirements for non-Saudis to own property is to disclose all data and information required by the system. It is also required that the property subject to ownership be registered in the real estate registry, and the system includes the main features of the fees, which will be detailed in the executive regulations.

Among the most prominent features included in the system are the imposition of fees and taxes totaling 10%, which include the real estate transaction tax and the real estate transaction fee for non-Saudis, as well as fines for violating the regulations that can reach up to 10 million riyals and the sale of the property at public auction in cases of ownership based on misleading information.

According to the updated system for non-Saudis owning real estate, five categories of non-Saudis are entitled to ownership: non-Saudi individuals, non-Saudi companies, Saudi companies that have foreign ownership, non-profit entities, and diplomatic missions.

Ownership Conditions in Mecca and Medina

According to the type, the ownership system allows for all types of real estate, and within the geographical limits, ownership is permitted in specific areas as outlined in the geographical scope document, which clarifies all available locations. Ownership and benefit in Mecca and Medina are restricted to Muslims and Saudi companies within specific scopes defined by the geographical scope document. The application of the system does not affect the provisions of the premium residency system or the regulations governing the ownership of real estate by citizens of Gulf Cooperation Council countries in member states for housing and investment purposes, or other existing regulations that grant non-Saudis better rights regarding real estate ownership and the acquisition of other property rights.

According to the general features of the updated system for non-Saudis owning real estate, 13 government entities participate in the governance and regulation of the enforcement and application of the system to ensure its implementation and the achievement of its objectives. This includes an advisory committee for non-Saudis owning real estate, consisting of 13 entities that monitor the progress made by the system and submit performance reports and related recommendations in line with any changes or developments.

Based on what the system stipulates, implementation will begin 180 days after its publication in the official gazette. Based on the publication date in the (Um Al-Qura) newspaper, the system will be effective in January 2026, and the regulations will be issued during the same period to clarify the mechanisms and procedures.

Positive Impact on 120 Activities

The General Authority for Real Estate stated that updating the system for non-Saudis owning real estate is a new step to stimulate investment, noting that the real estate sector is one of the main drivers of the national economy due to its role and impact on more than 120 economic activities, in addition to its role in providing suitable housing and job opportunities. Its importance increases in light of urban expansion, population growth, and the ambitious vision that the Kingdom seeks to achieve.

The General Authority for Real Estate stated that over the past five years, more than 20 real estate legislations have been issued aimed at governing the sector and protecting the rights of its participants, as well as stimulating local and international investment. It emphasized that updating the system for non-Saudis owning real estate is a well-considered regulatory step that ensures and achieves its regulatory and investment objectives while considering the interests of citizens through specific controls and scopes for ownership in accordance with regulations and standards that ensure the compatibility of ownership availability with national interests and the economic and regulatory directions of the Kingdom, while respecting its religious, cultural, and social uniqueness.

15 Articles Regulating

Ownership

The system for non-Saudis owning real estate was issued on July 14, 2025, and includes 15 articles regulating ownership cases, followed by an anticipated executive regulation that explains and interprets the articles, in addition to clarifying the geographical scopes allowed for ownership under the system.

The system was updated according to a comprehensive legislative methodology that included reviewing related real estate regulations and legislations, analyzing international practices in several countries with investment environments similar to that of the Kingdom, and conducting a benchmarking comparison with similar regulations in G20 countries and countries with advanced regulatory frameworks. This also included benefiting from regulatory practices in controlling geographical scopes, governing the market, and enabling legal mechanisms for non-Saudi investors, as well as integrating with complementary systems such as the premium residency system and the regulations governing the ownership of real estate by citizens of Gulf countries, resulting in a system that aligns with the best global practices in foreign real estate ownership to ensure the promotion of fair, safe, and balanced investment that aligns with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2023.

It Does Not Affect Citizen Opportunities

The General Authority for Real Estate confirmed that the preparation of the system took into account not to affect citizen opportunities in ownership and housing, nor its impact on price stability in the real estate market. The system and its executive regulations ensure controls and determinants for ownership that work towards creating a more flexible, stable, and diverse market where opportunities are available for all and resources are managed within a comprehensive national development plan. The system contributes to increasing the real estate supply, achieving real estate balance, enhancing the quality of real estate projects, stimulating growth in the real estate market, providing job opportunities, and developing the local real estate sector.

The General Authority for Real Estate highlighted the objectives of the system for non-Saudis owning real estate, including attracting foreign direct investment to the Saudi real estate market, enhancing the contribution of the real estate sector to the GDP, retaining global talents and skills by enabling them to settle, increasing the contribution of non-oil sectors to support the national economy, developing the economy and diversifying income sources sustainably, in addition to improving the quality of urban and architectural life.