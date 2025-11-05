After the Cabinet's approval to grant financial incentive rewards to those who contribute to uncovering violations of the municipal penalties regulations, the Ministry of Municipalities clarified the mechanism for granting the reward. It stated that this step is an extension of its efforts to involve community members in monitoring municipal violations, particularly elements of visual distortion, through the Certified Observer initiative, which is considered one of the innovative oversight tools based on digital technologies. This contributes to enhancing the quality of life and improving the urban environment. The ministry indicated that the decision is based on qualifying and training community members to obtain the title of "Certified Observer," which can be done by registering through the "Baladi" platform after they complete an accredited training course and according to specific regulations.



The ministry confirmed that reports are subject to precise criteria that ensure the accuracy of the information provided regarding the violations, including that they must be documented with clear images, accurate geographical locations, and complete information to be officially approved. It noted that financial rewards will be granted to the reporters based on the severity of the violation, the difficulty of discovering it, and the effort exerted. The reward can reach up to 25% of the total value of the reported violation, within a precise governance system that ensures transparency and prevents repeated or duplicate reports.



The ministry added that the "Certified Observer" is an extension of the community oversight model adopted by the ministry, aimed at enhancing community participation and instilling a culture of compliance and shared responsibility in protecting the urban landscape and public safety from random practices and municipal violations. It pointed out that the decision was made to empower the community to actively contribute to protecting the urban environment and to support the ministry's objectives towards more organized and attractive cities, and a more efficient and inclusive municipal sector.