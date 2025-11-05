بعد موافقة مجلس الوزراء على منح مكافآت مالية تشجيعية لمن يُسهم في كشف مخالفات لائحة الجزاءات عن المخالفات البلدية، أوضحت وزارة البلديات آلية منح المكافأة، وبينت أن الخطوة تأتي امتداداً لجهودها في إشراك أفراد المجتمع في رصد المخالفات البلدية، لاسيما عناصر التشوه البصري، من خلال مبادرة الراصد المعتمد، التي تُعد إحدى الأدوات الرقابية المبتكرة المعتمدة على التقنيات الرقمية، بما يساهم في رفع جودة الحياة وتحسين البيئة العمرانية، مبينةً أن القرار يرتكز على تأهيل أفراد المجتمع وتدريبهم للحصول على صفة «راصد معتمد»، وذلك بالتسجيل عن طريق منصة «بلدي» وبعد اجتيازهم دورة تدريبية معتمدة ووفق ضوابط محددة.


وأكدت أن البلاغات تخضع لمعايير دقيقة تضمن صحة المعلومات الواردة على المخالفات، من ضمنها أن تكون موثقة بصور واضحة ومواقع جغرافية دقيقة ومعلومات كاملة ليتم اعتمادها رسمياً، مشيرة إلى أنه سيتم صرف مكافآت مالية للمبلغين وفقاً لخطورة المخالفة وصعوبة اكتشافها والجهد المبذول، ويمكن أن تصل المكافأة إلى 25% من إجمالي قيمة المخالفة المرصودة، ضمن منظومة حوكمة دقيقة تضمن الشفافية وتمنع تكرار البلاغات أو ازدواجيتها.


وأضافت الوزارة أن «الراصد المعتمد» يُعد امتداداً لنموذج الرقابة المجتمعية الذي تتبناه الوزارة؛ بهدف تعزيز المشاركة المجتمعية وترسيخ ثقافة الامتثال والمسؤولية المشتركة في حماية المشهد الحضري والسلامة العامة من الممارسات العشوائية والمخالفات البلدية. مشيرة إلى أن القرار جاء لتمكين المجتمع من الإسهام الفاعل في حماية البيئة الحضرية، ودعم مستهدفات الوزارة نحو مدن أكثر تنظيماً وجاذبية، وقطاع بلدي أكثر كفاءة وشمولاً.