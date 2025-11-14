The Yemeni Minister of Electricity and Energy, Engineer Mani' bin Yameen, praised the level of Saudi support provided to Yemen in various developmental and humanitarian fields. In a special statement to "Okaz," he explained that the recent package of Saudi support provided by the Kingdom through the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, under the memorandum of understanding signed in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, places Yemen at the threshold of a new phase of revival and enables the Yemeni government, led by Prime Minister Salem Saleh bin Brek, to move forward in the path of recovery and achieve the comprehensive reforms it has begun to implement with the help of its brothers in the Kingdom.

The Minister of Electricity and Energy stated that the recent Saudi support agreement includes the implementation of several important strategic projects in the field of electrical energy, and the establishment of power generation stations in three Yemeni governorates (Aden, Hadhramaut, Taiz) as a first phase, with a generating capacity of up to 300 megawatts. He noted that the Saudi support package comes concurrently with the government's adoption, through the Ministry of Electricity and Energy, to transition towards implementing strategic and sustainable projects and to reduce the cost of electricity production by relying on lower-cost generation sources. He pointed out that "the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, always reaffirms its support for the Yemeni people in various circumstances and times, as it has always done. It has never abandoned providing assistance and support, and its presence in Yemen represents that of an elder brother in times of hardship to support the Yemeni people." The Yemeni Minister of Electricity valued the continuous and ongoing Saudi support for Yemen in the energy sector as the most important, as the Yemeni people directly feel its results, and its impact reflects on various other government services that primarily depend on electricity. He emphasized that Saudi support for the electricity sector in recent years has significantly contributed to achieving stability and preventing economic collapse by providing hard currency that was previously used to purchase fuel for electricity generation stations, allowing those funds to be utilized for paying salaries and improving various other services.

Recently, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, the Ministry of Electricity and Energy in Yemen, and the Gulf International Company for Electric Power, in the presence of Yemeni Prime Minister Salem bin Brek and the General Supervisor of the program, Ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber. The memorandum aims to implement developmental projects in the field of electrical energy, provide facilities for strategic stations in Aden, Mukalla, Sayun, and Taiz, with a production capacity of up to 300 megawatts as a first phase, improve electricity services and infrastructure, enhance the quality of services provided to the Yemeni brothers, and support economic reforms. It also includes important aspects such as training and sustainability.