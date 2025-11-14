أشاد وزير الكهرباء والطاقة اليمني المهندس مانع بن يمين بمستوى الدعم السعودي المقدم لليمن في مختلف المجالات التنموية والإنسانية، موضحاً في تصريح خاص إلى «عكاظ» أن حزمة الدعم السعودي الأخير المقدم من قبل المملكة عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن بموجب مذكرة التفاهم التي جرى التوقيع عليها في العاصمة السعودية الرياض تضع اليمن أمام مرحلة جديدة من النهوض وتمكن الحكومة اليمنية بقيادة رئيس الوزراء سالم صالح بن بريك من المضي قدماً في مسار التعافي وتحقيق الإصلاحات الشاملة التي شرعت في تنفيذها بمساعدة الأشقاء في المملكة.

وقال وزير الكهرباء والطاقة إن الدعم السعودي الأخير الذي جرى التوقيع عليه يشمل تنفيذ عدد من المشاريع المهمة الإستراتيجية في مجالات الطاقة الكهربائية، وإنشاء محطات التوليد في 3 محافظات يمنية (عدن، حضرموت، تعز) كمرحلة أولى، بقدرة توليدية تصل إلى 300 ميجا، مفيداً بأن حزمة الدعم السعودي تأتي بالتزامن مع اعتماد الحكومة من خلال وزارة الكهرباء والطاقة الانتقال نحو تنفيذ المشاريع الإستراتيجية والمستدامة والانتقال نحو خفض تكلفة إنتاج الطاقة الكهربائية من خلال الاعتماد على مصادر التوليد الأقل كلفة. ولفت إلى أن «المملكة العربية السعودية بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، تؤكد دوماً وقوفها إلى جانب الشعب اليمني في مختلف الظروف والأوقات كما عودتنا، حيث لم يحدث أبداً أن تخلت يوماً عن تقديم المساعدة والدعم، ويشكل حضورها في اليمن حضور الأخ الأكبر في أوقات الشدة لمساندة الشعب اليمني». وثمَّن وزير الكهرباء اليمني جملة الدعم السعودي المتواصل والمستمر لليمن في مجال الطاقة باعتباره الأهم، حيث يلمس نتائجه الشعب اليمني بشكل مباشر، وينعكس أثره على مختلف الخدمات الحكومية الأخرى التي تعتمد بدرجة أساسية على الكهرباء. ولفت إلى أن الدعم السعودي لقطاع الكهرباء خلال السنوات الأخيرة ساهم بدرجة كبيرة في تحقيق الاستقرار ومنع حدوث الانهيار الاقتصادي، وذلك من خلال توفير العملة الصعبة التي كانت تذهب لشراء الوقود لمحطات توليد الكهرباء، ومكن من الاستفادة من تلك المبالغ في دفع الرواتب وتحسين مختلف الخدمات الأخرى.

هذا وكانت قد ‏وُقِعت مذكرة تفاهم بين البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن ووزارة الكهرباء والطاقة في اليمن، وشركة الخليج العالمية للطاقة الكهربائية، بحضور رئيس الوزراء اليمني سالم بن بريك، والمشرف العام على البرنامج السفير محمد بن سعيد آل جابر، وتهدف المذكرة إلى تنفيذ مشاريع تنموية في مجال الطاقة الكهربائية، وتوفير منشآت لمحطات إستراتيجية في عدن والمكلا وسيئون وتعز، بقدرة إنتاجية تصل إلى 300 ميجا كمرحلة أولى، وتحسين خدمات الكهرباء والبنية التحتية، ورفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة للأشقاء اليمنيين، ودعم الإصلاحات الاقتصادية، كما تتضمن جوانب مهمة مثل التدريب، والاستدامة.