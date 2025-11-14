أشاد وزير الكهرباء والطاقة اليمني المهندس مانع بن يمين بمستوى الدعم السعودي المقدم لليمن في مختلف المجالات التنموية والإنسانية، موضحاً في تصريح خاص إلى «عكاظ» أن حزمة الدعم السعودي الأخير المقدم من قبل المملكة عبر البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن بموجب مذكرة التفاهم التي جرى التوقيع عليها في العاصمة السعودية الرياض تضع اليمن أمام مرحلة جديدة من النهوض وتمكن الحكومة اليمنية بقيادة رئيس الوزراء سالم صالح بن بريك من المضي قدماً في مسار التعافي وتحقيق الإصلاحات الشاملة التي شرعت في تنفيذها بمساعدة الأشقاء في المملكة.
وقال وزير الكهرباء والطاقة إن الدعم السعودي الأخير الذي جرى التوقيع عليه يشمل تنفيذ عدد من المشاريع المهمة الإستراتيجية في مجالات الطاقة الكهربائية، وإنشاء محطات التوليد في 3 محافظات يمنية (عدن، حضرموت، تعز) كمرحلة أولى، بقدرة توليدية تصل إلى 300 ميجا، مفيداً بأن حزمة الدعم السعودي تأتي بالتزامن مع اعتماد الحكومة من خلال وزارة الكهرباء والطاقة الانتقال نحو تنفيذ المشاريع الإستراتيجية والمستدامة والانتقال نحو خفض تكلفة إنتاج الطاقة الكهربائية من خلال الاعتماد على مصادر التوليد الأقل كلفة. ولفت إلى أن «المملكة العربية السعودية بقيادة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز، وولي العهد الأمير محمد بن سلمان، تؤكد دوماً وقوفها إلى جانب الشعب اليمني في مختلف الظروف والأوقات كما عودتنا، حيث لم يحدث أبداً أن تخلت يوماً عن تقديم المساعدة والدعم، ويشكل حضورها في اليمن حضور الأخ الأكبر في أوقات الشدة لمساندة الشعب اليمني». وثمَّن وزير الكهرباء اليمني جملة الدعم السعودي المتواصل والمستمر لليمن في مجال الطاقة باعتباره الأهم، حيث يلمس نتائجه الشعب اليمني بشكل مباشر، وينعكس أثره على مختلف الخدمات الحكومية الأخرى التي تعتمد بدرجة أساسية على الكهرباء. ولفت إلى أن الدعم السعودي لقطاع الكهرباء خلال السنوات الأخيرة ساهم بدرجة كبيرة في تحقيق الاستقرار ومنع حدوث الانهيار الاقتصادي، وذلك من خلال توفير العملة الصعبة التي كانت تذهب لشراء الوقود لمحطات توليد الكهرباء، ومكن من الاستفادة من تلك المبالغ في دفع الرواتب وتحسين مختلف الخدمات الأخرى.
هذا وكانت قد وُقِعت مذكرة تفاهم بين البرنامج السعودي لتنمية وإعمار اليمن ووزارة الكهرباء والطاقة في اليمن، وشركة الخليج العالمية للطاقة الكهربائية، بحضور رئيس الوزراء اليمني سالم بن بريك، والمشرف العام على البرنامج السفير محمد بن سعيد آل جابر، وتهدف المذكرة إلى تنفيذ مشاريع تنموية في مجال الطاقة الكهربائية، وتوفير منشآت لمحطات إستراتيجية في عدن والمكلا وسيئون وتعز، بقدرة إنتاجية تصل إلى 300 ميجا كمرحلة أولى، وتحسين خدمات الكهرباء والبنية التحتية، ورفع جودة الخدمات المقدمة للأشقاء اليمنيين، ودعم الإصلاحات الاقتصادية، كما تتضمن جوانب مهمة مثل التدريب، والاستدامة.
The Yemeni Minister of Electricity and Energy, Engineer Mani' bin Yameen, praised the level of Saudi support provided to Yemen in various developmental and humanitarian fields. In a special statement to "Okaz," he explained that the recent package of Saudi support provided by the Kingdom through the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, under the memorandum of understanding signed in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, places Yemen at the threshold of a new phase of revival and enables the Yemeni government, led by Prime Minister Salem Saleh bin Brek, to move forward in the path of recovery and achieve the comprehensive reforms it has begun to implement with the help of its brothers in the Kingdom.
The Minister of Electricity and Energy stated that the recent Saudi support agreement includes the implementation of several important strategic projects in the field of electrical energy, and the establishment of power generation stations in three Yemeni governorates (Aden, Hadhramaut, Taiz) as a first phase, with a generating capacity of up to 300 megawatts. He noted that the Saudi support package comes concurrently with the government's adoption, through the Ministry of Electricity and Energy, to transition towards implementing strategic and sustainable projects and to reduce the cost of electricity production by relying on lower-cost generation sources. He pointed out that "the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, under the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, always reaffirms its support for the Yemeni people in various circumstances and times, as it has always done. It has never abandoned providing assistance and support, and its presence in Yemen represents that of an elder brother in times of hardship to support the Yemeni people." The Yemeni Minister of Electricity valued the continuous and ongoing Saudi support for Yemen in the energy sector as the most important, as the Yemeni people directly feel its results, and its impact reflects on various other government services that primarily depend on electricity. He emphasized that Saudi support for the electricity sector in recent years has significantly contributed to achieving stability and preventing economic collapse by providing hard currency that was previously used to purchase fuel for electricity generation stations, allowing those funds to be utilized for paying salaries and improving various other services.
Recently, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Saudi Program for Development and Reconstruction of Yemen, the Ministry of Electricity and Energy in Yemen, and the Gulf International Company for Electric Power, in the presence of Yemeni Prime Minister Salem bin Brek and the General Supervisor of the program, Ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al-Jaber. The memorandum aims to implement developmental projects in the field of electrical energy, provide facilities for strategic stations in Aden, Mukalla, Sayun, and Taiz, with a production capacity of up to 300 megawatts as a first phase, improve electricity services and infrastructure, enhance the quality of services provided to the Yemeni brothers, and support economic reforms. It also includes important aspects such as training and sustainability.