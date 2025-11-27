ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطنًا مخالفًا لنظام البيئة، بحوزته (3) أمتار مكعبة من الحطب المحلي في منطقة المدينة المنورة، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وتسليم الكميات المضبوطة للجهات المختصة.
وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة استخدام الحطب والفحم المحليين في الأنشطة التجارية غرامة تصل إلى (32,000) ريال لكل متر مكعب، وعقوبة نقل وبيع وتخزين الحطب والفحم المحليين غرامة تصل إلى (16,000) ريال لكل متر مكعب، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة، دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.
The special forces for environmental security apprehended a citizen violating environmental regulations, in possession of (3) cubic meters of local firewood in the Medina region. Legal procedures were applied against him, and the seized quantities were handed over to the relevant authorities.
The forces clarified that the penalty for using local firewood and charcoal in commercial activities is a fine of up to (32,000) riyals per cubic meter, while the penalty for transporting, selling, and storing local firewood and charcoal is a fine of up to (16,000) riyals per cubic meter. They urged reporting any cases that represent an assault on the environment or wildlife to the number (911) in the regions of Mecca, Medina, Riyadh, and the Eastern Province, and (999) and (996) in the rest of the Kingdom's regions. All reports will be treated with complete confidentiality, with no liability on the reporter.