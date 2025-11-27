ضبطت القوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي مواطنًا مخالفًا لنظام البيئة، بحوزته (3) أمتار مكعبة من الحطب المحلي في منطقة المدينة المنورة، وتم تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بحقه، وتسليم الكميات المضبوطة للجهات المختصة.

وأوضحت القوات أن عقوبة استخدام الحطب والفحم المحليين في الأنشطة التجارية غرامة تصل إلى (32,000) ريال لكل متر مكعب، وعقوبة نقل وبيع وتخزين الحطب والفحم المحليين غرامة تصل إلى (16,000) ريال لكل متر مكعب، حاثةً على الإبلاغ عن أي حالات تمثل اعتداءً على البيئة أو الحياة الفطرية على الرقم (911) بمناطق مكة المكرمة والمدينة المنورة والرياض والشرقية، و(999) و(996) في بقية مناطق المملكة، وستعامل جميع البلاغات بسرية تامة، دون أدنى مسؤولية على المبلّغ.