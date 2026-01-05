The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, arrived yesterday evening (Sunday) in Cairo, the capital of the Arab Republic of Egypt, on an official visit.

He is scheduled to meet today (Monday) with the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration, and Egyptian Expatriates Affairs, Dr. Badr Abdel Atti. During the visit, they will discuss Saudi-Egyptian relations and ways to enhance them in various fields to serve the interests of the two brotherly countries, in addition to discussing developments in the region.