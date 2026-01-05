وصل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، مساء أمس (الأحد)، إلى مدينة القاهرة عاصمة جمهورية مصر العربية، في زيارة رسمية.

ومن المقرر أن يلتقي اليوم (الإثنين) رئيس جمهورية مصر العربية عبدالفتاح السيسي، ووزير الخارجية والهجرة وشؤون المصريين بالخارج الدكتور بدر عبدالعاطي، إذ سيبحث خلال الزيارة العلاقات السعودية المصرية وسبل تعزيزها في مختلف المجالات بما يخدم مصالح البلدين الشقيقين، إضافة إلى مناقشة التطورات في المنطقة.