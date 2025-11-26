تابع قناة عكاظ على الواتساب
أعلن وزير الاتصال الحكومي الناطق باسم الحكومة الأردنية الدكتور محمد المومني في منشور على منصة «X» أن الأجهزة الأمنية تنفذ مداهمة أمنية لخارجين على القانون في لواء الرمثا، وأضاف أن الجهات الأمنية المختصة ستعلن التفاصيل حال الانتهاء من العملية.
The Minister of Government Communication and spokesperson for the Jordanian government, Dr. Mohammed Al-Momani, announced in a post on the platform "X" that security forces are conducting a security raid against lawbreakers in the Ramtha district. He added that the relevant security authorities will announce the details once the operation is completed.