«عكاظ» (عمان)

أعلن وزير الاتصال الحكومي الناطق باسم الحكومة الأردنية الدكتور محمد المومني في منشور على منصة «X» أن الأجهزة الأمنية تنفذ مداهمة أمنية لخارجين على القانون في لواء الرمثا، وأضاف أن الجهات الأمنية المختصة ستعلن التفاصيل حال الانتهاء من العملية.