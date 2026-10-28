تستعيد التنورة مكانتها في مشهد الموضة العالمية، بعدما تحولت إلى إحدى أبرز القطع التي لفتت الأنظار خلال عروض ربيع وصيف 2027، مع اتجاه المصممين إلى تقديمها بقصّات غير تقليدية تجمع بين الأحجام المنتفخة والتفاصيل الفنية والتنسيقات الجريئة، لتتجاوز دورها بوصفها قطعة أساسية في خزانة المرأة، وتصبح محورًا رئيسيًا في بناء الإطلالة.

وبرزت التنورة المنتفخة، المعروفة بتأثير الفقاعة، ضمن التصاميم التي عادت بقوة إلى منصات العرض، إذ قدمتها دور أزياء مثل «لويفي» و«ديور» بأحجام لافتة، فيما اتجهت «ميو ميو» و«زيمرمان» إلى خيارات أقصر وأكثر حيوية. كما ظهرت لدى «كوم دي غارسون» بتكوينات حجمية أقرب إلى المنحوتات، في توجه يعكس رغبة المصممين في إعادة صياغة الأشكال التقليدية بلمسات غير مألوفة. ￼

ولم تقتصر التجديدات على حجم التنورة فحسب، بل امتدت إلى خاماتها وتفاصيلها، إذ تنوعت بين الثنيات والأقمشة الخفيفة والطبقات الشفافة والزخارف، إلى جانب تصاميم مزجت بين الطابع الأنثوي والعناصر الرياضية أو العملية. وقدمت «برادا» التنورة بوصفها مساحة مفتوحة للتجريب، عبر مجموعة ربيع 2027 التي تضمنت تصاميم متعددة من حيث القصّات والألوان والخامات، ضمن رؤية جعلت منها العنصر المشترك بين إطلالات المجموعة.

وعلى مستوى التنسيق، اتجهت بعض العروض إلى كسر القواعد التقليدية من خلال الجمع بين التنانير المزخرفة والقمصان ذات النقوش المختلفة، أو تنسيق القطع اللافتة مع أخرى أكثر بساطة، بما يخلق توازنًا بين الجرأة وسهولة الارتداء. كما حضرت الألوان الهادئة، مثل الأصفر الزبدي واللافندر والأخضر المريمي، ضمن لوحة لونية تمنح التصاميم طابعًا ناعمًا يتناغم مع خفة الأقمشة وحركة القصّات. ￼