The skirt is reclaiming its place in the global fashion scene, having transformed into one of the standout pieces that caught attention during the Spring/Summer 2027 shows, with designers leaning towards presenting it in unconventional cuts that combine voluminous shapes, artistic details, and bold pairings, surpassing its role as a staple in a woman's wardrobe to become a central element in building an outfit.

The puffed skirt, known for its bubble effect, emerged strongly among the designs that made a comeback on the runways, as fashion houses like "Loewe" and "Dior" showcased it in striking sizes, while "Miu Miu" and "Zimmermann" opted for shorter and more vibrant options. It also appeared at "Comme des Garçons" in sculptural volumes, reflecting designers' desire to reimagine traditional shapes with unconventional touches.

The innovations were not limited to the size of the skirt alone but extended to its fabrics and details, varying between pleats, lightweight materials, sheer layers, and embellishments, alongside designs that blended feminine aesthetics with sporty or practical elements. "Prada" presented the skirt as an open space for experimentation, through its Spring 2027 collection, which included multiple designs in terms of cuts, colors, and materials, within a vision that made it a common element across the collection's looks.

In terms of styling, some shows broke traditional rules by combining embellished skirts with shirts featuring different prints, or pairing standout pieces with simpler ones, creating a balance between boldness and wearability. Soft colors, such as butter yellow, lavender, and sage green, were present in a color palette that gives the designs a gentle character that harmonizes with the lightness of the fabrics and the movement of the cuts.