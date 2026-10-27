The widow of the late Egyptian singer Hani Shakir recounted the behind-the-scenes moments just before the passing of the Arab singing prince last May.

Nahla Tawfiq denied during a phone call with the media figure Amr El-Leithi on "Al-Hayat" channel that Shakir had slipped into a coma in his final days, confirming that he remained fully conscious and spoke with family members until his death.

Travel to Paris

She explained that the family traveled to Paris to continue his treatment and undergo rehabilitation and physical therapy sessions, after his condition had stabilized relatively, noting that he had been moved out of intensive care and into a regular room, where family members and grandchildren visited and spent time with him.

She added that the last hours saw sudden developments, as he experienced a breathing problem, which shocked the family, affirming that the rumors about him entering a coma did not align with what the family experienced during his treatment period.

Sudden Bleeding

The widow of the late artist discussed his health condition before his last two concerts in Paris and Beirut, explaining that he underwent surgery on his back after suffering a fracture in one of his spinal vertebrae, and that doctors advised him to rest for a period of three to four months.

She indicated her opposition to his travel for the two concerts due to his health conditions, but he insisted on fulfilling his artistic commitments and respecting his contracts with the concert organizers, pointing out that the surgery he underwent on his back was not the cause of his death, clarifying that after his return, he experienced colon bleeding followed by health complications, describing what happened in the final stage as an emergency development.

A Difficult Moment

Nahla Tawfiq spoke about her feelings during the tribute to her late husband at the Egyptian Opera House and the Arab Music Festival, confirming that the moment was extremely difficult for her, as it was the first time she entered the opera without him.

She said: "I felt proud of the tribute, but I couldn't hold back my tears as I went up to receive the tribute shield," noting that Hani Shakir loved the Egyptian Opera House and appreciated its audience, and he never missed attending the Arab Music Festival events throughout his life.

She added that honoring her husband in Egypt held a special significance for her, despite him being honored in several Arab countries, expressing her gratitude to everyone involved in this gesture, which she considered a recognition of his artistic career.

The Prince of Arab Singing

Hani Shakir is considered one of the most prominent singing stars in Egypt and the Arab world, having presented dozens of songs throughout his extensive career that achieved wide success, earning the title "The Prince of Arab Singing" due to his singing style and artistic stature.

Shakir married his wife Nahla Tawfiq in 1982, and their marital relationship lasted for more than four decades, with family being an important aspect of his life away from the spotlight, before the artist passed away last May at the age of 74, leaving behind a significant artistic and public legacy.