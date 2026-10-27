روت أرملة المطرب المصري الراحل هاني شاكر، كواليس اللحظات الأخيرة قبل وفاة أمير الغناء العربي مايو الماضي.

ونفت نهلة توفيق خلال مداخلة هاتفية مع الإعلامي عمرو الليثي على قناة «الحياة»، تعرض شاكر لغيبوبة في أيامه الأخيرة مؤكدة أنه ظل في كامل وعيه ويتحدث مع أفراد أسرته حتى وفاته.

السفر إلى باريس

وأوضحت أن الأسرة سافرت إلى باريس لاستكمال علاجه والخضوع لجلسات التأهيل والعلاج الطبيعي، بعدما شهدت حالته استقراراً نسبياً، مشيرة إلى خروجه من العناية المركزة وأقام في غرفة عادية، وكان أفراد أسرته وأحفاده يزورونه ويجلسون معه.

وأضافت أن الساعات الأخيرة شهدت تطورات مفاجئة، إذ تعرض لمشكلة في التنفس، ما شكل صدمة للأسرة، مؤكدة أن ما تردد عن دخوله في غيبوبة لا يتفق مع ما عاشته الأسرة خلال فترة علاجه.

نزيف مفاجئ

وتطرقت أرملة الفنان الراحل إلى حالته الصحية قبل إحياء حفليه الأخيرين في باريس وبيروت، موضحة بأنه أجرى عملية جراحية في الظهر بعد تعرضه لكسر في إحدى فقرات العمود الفقري، وأن الأطباء نصحوه بالراحة لفترة تتراوح بين ثلاثة وأربعة أشهر.

وأشارت إلى معارضتها سفره لإحياء الحفلتين بسبب ظروفه الصحية، لكنه أصر على الوفاء بالتزاماته الفنية واحترام تعاقداته مع منظمي الحفلات، لافتة إلى أن العملية الجراحية التي خضع لها في ظهره لم تكن سبب وفاته، موضحة أنه بعد عودته تعرض لنزيف في القولون أعقبته مضاعفات صحية، ووصفت ما حدث في المرحلة الأخيرة بأنه تطور طارئ.

لحظة صعبة

وتحدثت نهلة توفيق عن مشاعرها خلال تكريم زوجها الراحل في دار الأوبرا المصرية ومهرجان الموسيقى العربية، مؤكدة أن اللحظة كانت صعبة للغاية عليها، لأنها كانت المرة الأولى التي تدخل فيها الأوبرا دونه.

وقالت: «شعرت بالفخر بالتكريم، لكنني لم أتمالك دموعي فور صعودي لتسلم درع التكريم»، مشيرة إلى أن هاني شاكر كان يحب دار الأوبرا المصرية ويقدر جمهورها، ولم يكن يتخلف عن حضور فعاليات مهرجان الموسيقى العربية طوال حياته.

وأضافت أن تكريم زوجها في مصر كان له مكانة خاصة لديها، رغم تكريمه في عدد من الدول العربية، معربة عن شكرها لكل القائمين على هذه اللفتة التي اعتبرتها تقديراً لمسيرته الفنية.

أمير الغناء العربي

ويعد هاني شاكر أحد أبرز نجوم الغناء في مصر والعالم العربي، وقدم خلال مسيرته الفنية الممتدة عشرات الأغاني التي حققت نجاحاً واسعاً، واكتسب لقب «أمير الغناء العربي» بفضل أسلوبه الغنائي ومكانته الفنية.

وارتبط شاكر بزوجته نهلة توفيق عام 1982، واستمرت علاقتهما الزوجية لأكثر من أربعة عقود، وشكلت الأسرة جانباً مهماً من حياته بعيداً عن الأضواء، قبل أن يرحل الفنان في مايو الماضي عن عمر ناهز 74 عاماً، تاركاً وراءه إرثاً فنياً وجماهيرياً كبيراً.