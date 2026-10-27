Almarai Company announced its entry into the red meat sector with an investment of nearly half a billion Saudi Riyals, through its new brand "Habour." This expansion is considered an important strategic step in the company's growth journey and in broadening its presence to include new categories of food products. It will also contribute to providing more options for consumers, creating new growth opportunities, and enhancing the food security system in the Kingdom.

This expansion aligns with the company's growth strategy for the period 2026-2031, which is based on four pillars, one of which is selective expansion into new product categories, such as red meat. The launch of "Habour" represents an important milestone in diversifying Almarai's product basket and brands, and it will contribute to enhancing the company's local manufacturing capabilities in line with national priorities and Saudi Vision 2030.

In this context, Almarai's CEO, Mr. Fawaz Aljasir, said: "This investment is an important step in building on Almarai's capabilities and strengths and supporting its long-term growth ambitions. Through our brand 'Habour,' we are entering the red meat sector with a focus on quality and value creation, leveraging the integrated expertise and capabilities that Almarai has developed over nearly five decades." He added: "The company continues to invest in growth, committed to its role in contributing to achieving food security targets and enhancing the resilience and robustness of the national food system."

