أعلنت شركة المراعي دخولها قطاع اللحوم الحمراء باستثمار يقارب نصف مليار ريال سعودي، من خلال علامتها التجارية الجديدة «هبور». ويُعد هذا التوسع خطوةً إستراتيجيةً مهمةً في مسيرة نمو الشركة وتوسيع حضورها ليشمل فئات منتجات غذائية جديدة، كما سيُسهم في تقديم المزيد من الخيارات للمستهلكين، وخلق فرصاً جديدةً للنمو، وتعزيز منظومة الأمن الغذائي في المملكة.
ويأتي هذا التوسع متوافقاً مع إستراتيجية النمو للشركة للفترة 2026-2031، والتي تستند إلى أربع ركائز، إحداها التوسع الانتقائي في فئات منتجات جديدة، مثل اللحوم الحمراء. ويُمثل إطلاق «هبور» محطةً مهمةً في تنويع سلة منتجات وعلامات المراعي، كما سيُسهم في تعزيز قدرات الشركة في التصنيع المحلي بما يتماشى مع الأولويات الوطنية ورؤية السعودية 2030.
وفي هذا الإطار، قال الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة المراعي، الأستاذ فواز الجاسر: «يُعد هذا الاستثمار خطوةً مهمةً للبناء على قدرات شركة المراعي ومَواطن قوتها ودعم طموحاتها للنمو على المدى البعيد. ومن خلال علامتنا التجارية «هبور» فنحن ندخل قطاع اللحوم الحمراء مع التركيز على الجودة وخلق القيمة، مستفيدين مما تتمتع به المراعي من خبرات وقدرات متكاملة اكتسبتها على مدى ما يقارب خمسة عقود». وأضاف: «تواصل الشركة الاستثمار في النمو، مع التزامها بدورها في الإسهام في تحقيق مستهدفات الأمن الغذائي، وتعزيز مرونة منظومة الغذاء الوطنية ومتانتها».