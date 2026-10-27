واصلت البنوك السعودية تسجيل أرباح قياسية تاريخية، إذ ارتفعت أرباح البنوك العشرة المدرجة في سوق الأسهم الرئيسية «تاسي» إلى أعلى مستوى ربعي لها، بدعم من نمو أرباح ستة بنوك، مقابل تراجع أرباح أربعة بنوك أخرى.


ووفقاً لرصد أجرته «عكاظ»، بناءً على النتائج المالية للبنوك السعودية العشرة خلال الربع الثالث من العام الحالي 2026، فقد سجلت البنوك أرباحاً إجمالية بلغت 24.75 مليار ريال، بمتوسط ربح يومي قدره 269.06 مليون ريال، مقارنة بأرباح بلغت 23.62 مليار ريال خلال الربع المماثل من العام الماضي 2025، بارتفاع نسبته 4.80%، وبزيادة قيمتها 1.13 مليار ريال.


صدارة الأرباح


وتصدر مصرف الراجحي صدارة أرباح البنوك السعودية، بعدما سجل أرباحاً بلغت 7.11 مليار ريال خلال الربع الثالث، مستحوذاً على 28.71% من إجمالي أرباح البنوك العشرة، بمتوسط ربح يومي بلغ 77.24 مليون ريال، وارتفعت أرباحه بنسبة 11.73% مقارنة بالفترة المماثلة من العام الماضي.


وحل البنك الأهلي (SNB) ثانياً بأرباح بلغت قيمتها 6.45 مليار ريال، مستحوذاً على 26.06% من إجمالي أرباح البنوك، بمتوسط ربح يومي بلغ 70.11 مليون ريال، فيما انخفضت أرباحه بنسبة 0.29% على أساس سنوي.


واستحوذ مصرف الراجحي والبنك الأهلي مجتمعين على 54.76% من إجمالي أرباح البنوك السعودية خلال الربع الثالث، بأرباح بلغت 13.56 مليار ريال.


المرتبة الثالثة


وحافظ بنك الرياض على المرتبة الثالثة بأرباح بلغت 2.87 مليار ريال، مستحوذاً على 11.58% من إجمالي أرباح البنوك، بمتوسط ربح يومي بلغ 31.15 مليون ريال، وارتفعت أرباحه بنسبة 6.64% مقارنة بالربع الثالث من العام الماضي.


وجاء بنك الأول (SAB) في المرتبة الرابعة، بأرباح بلغت 2.17 مليار ريال، مستحوذاً على 8.75% من إجمالي الأرباح، بمتوسط ربح يومي بلغ 23.53 مليون ريال، مسجلاً نمواً سنوياً نسبته 0.98%.


وبلغت أرباح البنوك الستة المتبقية، مرتبة بحسب الأعلى ربحاً (الإنماء، الفرنسي (BSF)، العربي (ANB)، البلاد، الاستثمار، الجزيرة)، نحو 6.17 مليار ريال، لتستحوذ مجتمعة على 24.91% من إجمالي أرباح البنوك، بمتوسط ربح يومي بلغ 67.03 مليون ريال.


الأعلى نمواً


وتصدر بنك الجزيرة قائمة البنوك الأعلى نمواً في الأرباح خلال الربع الثالث، بعدما ارتفعت أرباحه بنسبة 17.86% لتبلغ 471.6 مليون ريال، مقارنة بنحو 400.13 مليون ريال خلال الفترة المماثلة من العام الماضي، تلاه مصرف الراجحي بنمو نسبته 11.73%، ثم البنك السعودي الفرنسي بنسبة 11.52%.