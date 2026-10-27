Saudi banks continued to record historic record profits, as the profits of the ten banks listed on the main stock market "TASI" reached their highest quarterly level, supported by the growth of profits from six banks, while the profits of four other banks declined.



According to a survey conducted by "Okaz," based on the financial results of the ten Saudi banks during the third quarter of the current year 2026, the banks recorded total profits amounting to 24.75 billion riyals, with an average daily profit of 269.06 million riyals, compared to profits of 23.62 billion riyals during the same quarter of the previous year 2025, an increase of 4.80%, with a value increase of 1.13 billion riyals.



Profit Leaders



Al Rajhi Bank topped the profits of Saudi banks, recording profits of 7.11 billion riyals during the third quarter, capturing 28.71% of the total profits of the ten banks, with an average daily profit of 77.24 million riyals, and its profits increased by 11.73% compared to the same period last year.



National Commercial Bank (SNB) came in second with profits amounting to 6.45 billion riyals, accounting for 26.06% of the total profits of the banks, with an average daily profit of 70.11 million riyals, while its profits decreased by 0.29% year-on-year.



Al Rajhi Bank and National Commercial Bank together accounted for 54.76% of the total profits of Saudi banks during the third quarter, with profits totaling 13.56 billion riyals.



Third Place



Riyad Bank maintained third place with profits of 2.87 billion riyals, capturing 11.58% of the total profits of the banks, with an average daily profit of 31.15 million riyals, and its profits increased by 6.64% compared to the third quarter of last year.



Alawwal Bank (SAB) ranked fourth, with profits amounting to 2.17 billion riyals, accounting for 8.75% of the total profits, with an average daily profit of 23.53 million riyals, recording an annual growth rate of 0.98%.



The profits of the remaining six banks, ranked by highest profitability (Alinma, French Bank (BSF), Arab Bank (ANB), Albilad, Investment Bank, Al Jazeera), amounted to approximately 6.17 billion riyals, collectively accounting for 24.91% of the total profits of the banks, with an average daily profit of 67.03 million riyals.



Highest Growth



Al Jazeera Bank topped the list of banks with the highest profit growth during the third quarter, as its profits increased by 17.86% to reach 471.6 million riyals, compared to about 400.13 million riyals during the same period last year, followed by Al Rajhi Bank with a growth rate of 11.73%, and then Saudi French Bank with 11.52%.