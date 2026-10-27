ما هي الطرق المختلفة التي يمكن من خلالها إحياء أمسية خاصة بعلامة تجارية في قطاع السيارات؟
طراز جديد كلياً لم يُكشف عنه بعد، ومجموعة من الضيوف المميزين من خلفيات ثقافية متنوعة، وسلسلة من المفاجآت للمستخدمين حول العالم. عندما تجتمع كل هذه العناصر معاً على مسرح واحد، أي نوع من البريق سيومض؟
في 20 أكتوبر، قدمت OMODA & JAECOO ليلة “OMODA X Night”، لتجمع بين ابتكار السيارات، والموضة، والموسيقى، والتكنولوجيا، والقصص الملهمة من جميع أنحاء العالم. إن احتفالاً عالمياً بالفردية، والتوجهات الحديثة، والإبداع العابر للمجالات على وشك أن يبدأ.
تطور جديد للكروس أوفر: الظهور العالمي الأول للطراز OMODA X
الكروس أوفر الحقيقي لا يرضى أبداً بالحدود القائمة. بالنسبة لـ OMODA، فإن مفهوم «CROSSVOLUTION» (التطور العابر) هو أكثر من مجرد فلسفة تصميم منسوجة في الحمض النووي للعلامة التجارية؛ إنه يمثل روحاً إبداعية لكسر الحدود والتطور المستمر.
هناك مجموعة من الناس يفهمون قواعد الحياة، ولكنهم لا يفقدون تميزهم أبداً. إنهم يقدرون رقي وأناقة الحياة المدنية وفي الوقت نفسه يحتضنون الحرية والروح البرية للاستكشاف في الهواء الطلق.
في 20 أكتوبر، خرجت هذه النظرة إلى الحياة مع الحمض النووي لـ OMODA في الكروس أوفر بطريقة جديدة تماماً. ومع وجود «CROSSVOLUTION» في جوهرها، سجلت OMODA X ظهورها العالمي الأول. كيف سيندمج تصميم الميكا المستقبلي مع الجماليات الهندسية؟ وما هو الشكل الجديد الذي سيظهر عندما تلتقي الديناميكية الرياضية بروح جريئة وغير مروضة؟
أكثر OMODA من أي وقت مضى. رؤية جديدة لتصميم الكروس أوفر وأسلوب الحياة قد تم كشفه.
عندما تلتقي ملكة جمال العالم بثقافة الشباب العالمية: مشهد يجمع بين عالمين
جمعت الأمسية أيضاً شخصيات ملهمة من مجالات متنوعة.
واعتلت ممثلات مسابقة «ملكة جمال العالم» من دول مختلفة المسرح، حيث جمعن الموضة العالمية، والتنوع الثقافي، والتعبير الفردي معاً على منصة واحدة. وقد تجلى شغف الشباب بأشكال متعددة، بدءاً من تعبيرات الموضة الجريئة وإيقاع الموسيقى، وصولاً إلى وجهات النظر الفريدة حول التكنولوجيا والتوجهات الناشئة.
وتكمن وراء هذه التعبيرات المتنوعة توجهات متطورة في ثقافة الشباب. حيث شاركت شركة Kantar، وهي شركة معترف بها عالمياً في مجال البيانات والرؤى والاستشارات، أحدث ملاحظاتها حول ثقافة الشباب، مستكشفةً كيف يتغير الجيل الأصغر سناً من خلال مجتمعات اهتماماتهم، وحاجاتهم العاطفية، ومواقفهم تجاه الحياة.
أبرز اللقطات الحقيقية شارك في صنعها المستخدمون حول العالم
بعيداً عن العروض المبهرة تحت الأضواء، فإن قصص المستخدمين الحقيقيين كانت جديرة بالاحتفال بالقدر نفسه.
في تلك الأمسية، اجتمع مالكو سيارات OMODA & JAECOO من جميع أنحاء العالم لأداء أغنية مهداة للعلامة التجارية. لقد اتحدت لغات وثقافات وقصص شخصية مختلفة من خلال لحن واحد، مما خلق ذاكرة مشتركة للعلامة التجارية شارك في صنعها المستخدمون في جميع أنحاء العالم.
الجديد من أومودا وجايكو
افتتحت «أومودا وجايكو» أول معرض لها على مستوى العالم تحت إدارتها المباشرة في مدينة الرياض بالمملكة العربية السعودية، لتقدم بذلك تجربة صالة عرض جديدة كلياً للمستهلكين المحليين. يُدار المعرض مباشرة من قِبل الشركة الأم، ويجمع في مكان واحد بين عرض السيارات، وتوفير تجارب القيادة، وإتمام عمليات الشراء، والتواصل مع المستخدمين؛ مما يتيح للعملاء التعرف عن كثب على العلامة التجارية وتجربة منتجاتها. وتعكس هذه الخطوة التزام «أومودا وجايكو» بالاستثمار طويل الأمد وتعزيز حضورها المستمر في السوق السعودي. كما تمتلك «أومودا وجايكو» مستودعاً خاصاً لقطع الغيار في مدينة الدمام بالمملكة العربية السعودية، والذي تم افتتاحه حتى قبل الإطلاق الرسمي للعلامة التجارية في عام 2024.
#OMODAJAECOO #International User Summit #InfinityNight #SIVP #CHERY #AiMOGA #ICAUR
What are the different ways to revive a special evening for a brand in the automotive sector?
A completely new model that has not yet been revealed, a group of distinguished guests from diverse cultural backgrounds, and a series of surprises for users around the world. When all these elements come together on one stage, what kind of sparkle will shine?
On October 20, OMODA & JAECOO presented the “OMODA X Night,” combining automotive innovation, fashion, music, technology, and inspiring stories from around the world. A global celebration of individuality, modern trends, and cross-disciplinary creativity is about to begin.
A new evolution for the crossover: the world premiere of the OMODA X model
The true crossover never settles for existing boundaries. For OMODA, the concept of “CROSSVOLUTION” is more than just a design philosophy woven into the brand's DNA; it represents a creative spirit to break boundaries and continuous evolution.
There is a group of people who understand the rules of life but never lose their uniqueness. They appreciate the sophistication and elegance of urban life while embracing the freedom and wild spirit of exploration in the outdoors.
On October 20, this vision came to life with the DNA of OMODA in the crossover in a completely new way. With “CROSSVOLUTION” at its core, OMODA X made its world premiere. How will the futuristic mica design blend with geometric aesthetics? And what new form will emerge when sporty dynamism meets a bold and untamed spirit?
More OMODA than ever. A new vision for crossover design and lifestyle has been unveiled.
When Miss World meets global youth culture: a scene that brings two worlds together
The evening also brought together inspiring figures from various fields.
Representatives from the “Miss World” competition from different countries took the stage, uniting global fashion, cultural diversity, and individual expression on one platform. The passion of youth manifested in multiple forms, from bold fashion expressions and rhythmic music to unique perspectives on technology and emerging trends.
Behind these diverse expressions lie evolving trends in youth culture. Kantar, a globally recognized company in data, insights, and consulting, shared its latest observations on youth culture, exploring how the younger generation is changing through their interest communities, emotional needs, and attitudes toward life.
The real highlights were created by users around the world
Away from the dazzling performances under the lights, the stories of real users were equally worthy of celebration.
That evening, OMODA & JAECOO car owners from around the world gathered to perform a song dedicated to the brand. Different languages, cultures, and personal stories united through one melody, creating a shared memory for the brand crafted by users worldwide.
New from OMODA and JAECOO
“OMODA and JAECOO” opened its first showroom worldwide under its direct management in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, thus offering a completely new showroom experience for local consumers. The showroom is directly managed by the parent company, bringing together car displays, driving experiences, purchase completions, and user interactions in one place; allowing customers to closely learn about the brand and experience its products. This move reflects OMODA and JAECOO's commitment to long-term investment and enhancing their ongoing presence in the Saudi market. OMODA and JAECOO also have a dedicated spare parts warehouse in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, which was opened even before the official launch of the brand in 2024.
#OMODAJAECOO #International User Summit #InfinityNight #SIVP #CHERY #AiMOGA #ICAUR