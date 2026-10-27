What are the different ways to revive a special evening for a brand in the automotive sector?

A completely new model that has not yet been revealed, a group of distinguished guests from diverse cultural backgrounds, and a series of surprises for users around the world. When all these elements come together on one stage, what kind of sparkle will shine?

On October 20, OMODA & JAECOO presented the “OMODA X Night,” combining automotive innovation, fashion, music, technology, and inspiring stories from around the world. A global celebration of individuality, modern trends, and cross-disciplinary creativity is about to begin.

A new evolution for the crossover: the world premiere of the OMODA X model

The true crossover never settles for existing boundaries. For OMODA, the concept of “CROSSVOLUTION” is more than just a design philosophy woven into the brand's DNA; it represents a creative spirit to break boundaries and continuous evolution.

There is a group of people who understand the rules of life but never lose their uniqueness. They appreciate the sophistication and elegance of urban life while embracing the freedom and wild spirit of exploration in the outdoors.

On October 20, this vision came to life with the DNA of OMODA in the crossover in a completely new way. With “CROSSVOLUTION” at its core, OMODA X made its world premiere. How will the futuristic mica design blend with geometric aesthetics? And what new form will emerge when sporty dynamism meets a bold and untamed spirit?

More OMODA than ever. A new vision for crossover design and lifestyle has been unveiled.

When Miss World meets global youth culture: a scene that brings two worlds together

The evening also brought together inspiring figures from various fields.

Representatives from the “Miss World” competition from different countries took the stage, uniting global fashion, cultural diversity, and individual expression on one platform. The passion of youth manifested in multiple forms, from bold fashion expressions and rhythmic music to unique perspectives on technology and emerging trends.

Behind these diverse expressions lie evolving trends in youth culture. Kantar, a globally recognized company in data, insights, and consulting, shared its latest observations on youth culture, exploring how the younger generation is changing through their interest communities, emotional needs, and attitudes toward life.

The real highlights were created by users around the world

Away from the dazzling performances under the lights, the stories of real users were equally worthy of celebration.

That evening, OMODA & JAECOO car owners from around the world gathered to perform a song dedicated to the brand. Different languages, cultures, and personal stories united through one melody, creating a shared memory for the brand crafted by users worldwide.

New from OMODA and JAECOO

“OMODA and JAECOO” opened its first showroom worldwide under its direct management in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, thus offering a completely new showroom experience for local consumers. The showroom is directly managed by the parent company, bringing together car displays, driving experiences, purchase completions, and user interactions in one place; allowing customers to closely learn about the brand and experience its products. This move reflects OMODA and JAECOO's commitment to long-term investment and enhancing their ongoing presence in the Saudi market. OMODA and JAECOO also have a dedicated spare parts warehouse in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, which was opened even before the official launch of the brand in 2024.

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