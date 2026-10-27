ما هي الطرق المختلفة التي يمكن من خلالها إحياء أمسية خاصة بعلامة تجارية في قطاع السيارات؟

طراز جديد كلياً لم يُكشف عنه بعد، ومجموعة من الضيوف المميزين من خلفيات ثقافية متنوعة، وسلسلة من المفاجآت للمستخدمين حول العالم. عندما تجتمع كل هذه العناصر معاً على مسرح واحد، أي نوع من البريق سيومض؟

في 20 أكتوبر، قدمت OMODA & JAECOO ليلة “OMODA X Night”، لتجمع بين ابتكار السيارات، والموضة، والموسيقى، والتكنولوجيا، والقصص الملهمة من جميع أنحاء العالم. إن احتفالاً عالمياً بالفردية، والتوجهات الحديثة، والإبداع العابر للمجالات على وشك أن يبدأ.

تطور جديد للكروس أوفر: الظهور العالمي الأول للطراز OMODA X

الكروس أوفر الحقيقي لا يرضى أبداً بالحدود القائمة. بالنسبة لـ OMODA، فإن مفهوم «CROSSVOLUTION» (التطور العابر) هو أكثر من مجرد فلسفة تصميم منسوجة في الحمض النووي للعلامة التجارية؛ إنه يمثل روحاً إبداعية لكسر الحدود والتطور المستمر.

هناك مجموعة من الناس يفهمون قواعد الحياة، ولكنهم لا يفقدون تميزهم أبداً. إنهم يقدرون رقي وأناقة الحياة المدنية وفي الوقت نفسه يحتضنون الحرية والروح البرية للاستكشاف في الهواء الطلق.

في 20 أكتوبر، خرجت هذه النظرة إلى الحياة مع الحمض النووي لـ OMODA في الكروس أوفر بطريقة جديدة تماماً. ومع وجود «CROSSVOLUTION» في جوهرها، سجلت OMODA X ظهورها العالمي الأول. كيف سيندمج تصميم الميكا المستقبلي مع الجماليات الهندسية؟ وما هو الشكل الجديد الذي سيظهر عندما تلتقي الديناميكية الرياضية بروح جريئة وغير مروضة؟

أكثر OMODA من أي وقت مضى. رؤية جديدة لتصميم الكروس أوفر وأسلوب الحياة قد تم كشفه.

عندما تلتقي ملكة جمال العالم بثقافة الشباب العالمية: مشهد يجمع بين عالمين

جمعت الأمسية أيضاً شخصيات ملهمة من مجالات متنوعة.

واعتلت ممثلات مسابقة «ملكة جمال العالم» من دول مختلفة المسرح، حيث جمعن الموضة العالمية، والتنوع الثقافي، والتعبير الفردي معاً على منصة واحدة. وقد تجلى شغف الشباب بأشكال متعددة، بدءاً من تعبيرات الموضة الجريئة وإيقاع الموسيقى، وصولاً إلى وجهات النظر الفريدة حول التكنولوجيا والتوجهات الناشئة.

وتكمن وراء هذه التعبيرات المتنوعة توجهات متطورة في ثقافة الشباب. حيث شاركت شركة Kantar، وهي شركة معترف بها عالمياً في مجال البيانات والرؤى والاستشارات، أحدث ملاحظاتها حول ثقافة الشباب، مستكشفةً كيف يتغير الجيل الأصغر سناً من خلال مجتمعات اهتماماتهم، وحاجاتهم العاطفية، ومواقفهم تجاه الحياة.

أبرز اللقطات الحقيقية شارك في صنعها المستخدمون حول العالم

بعيداً عن العروض المبهرة تحت الأضواء، فإن قصص المستخدمين الحقيقيين كانت جديرة بالاحتفال بالقدر نفسه.

في تلك الأمسية، اجتمع مالكو سيارات OMODA & JAECOO من جميع أنحاء العالم لأداء أغنية مهداة للعلامة التجارية. لقد اتحدت لغات وثقافات وقصص شخصية مختلفة من خلال لحن واحد، مما خلق ذاكرة مشتركة للعلامة التجارية شارك في صنعها المستخدمون في جميع أنحاء العالم.

الجديد من أومودا وجايكو

افتتحت «أومودا وجايكو» أول معرض لها على مستوى العالم تحت إدارتها المباشرة في مدينة الرياض بالمملكة العربية السعودية، لتقدم بذلك تجربة صالة عرض جديدة كلياً للمستهلكين المحليين. يُدار المعرض مباشرة من قِبل الشركة الأم، ويجمع في مكان واحد بين عرض السيارات، وتوفير تجارب القيادة، وإتمام عمليات الشراء، والتواصل مع المستخدمين؛ مما يتيح للعملاء التعرف عن كثب على العلامة التجارية وتجربة منتجاتها. وتعكس هذه الخطوة التزام «أومودا وجايكو» بالاستثمار طويل الأمد وتعزيز حضورها المستمر في السوق السعودي. كما تمتلك «أومودا وجايكو» مستودعاً خاصاً لقطع الغيار في مدينة الدمام بالمملكة العربية السعودية، والذي تم افتتاحه حتى قبل الإطلاق الرسمي للعلامة التجارية في عام 2024.

#OMODAJAECOO #International User Summit #InfinityNight #SIVP #CHERY #AiMOGA #ICAUR