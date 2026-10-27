كشفت الفنانة المصرية جيهان راتب أسباب ابتعادها عن الساحة الفنية، مشيرةً إلى أن الأحداث التي أعقبت ثورة يناير 2011 تركت أثراً نفسياً كبيراً فيها، بعدما وجدت صعوبة في استيعاب ما كانت تشاهده عبر شاشات التلفزيون، وهو ما دفعها إلى الابتعاد عن العمل والتركيز في حياتها الأسرية.

صدمة وخوف

وقالت راتب، خلال لقائها في برنامج «الستات» الذي تقدّمه الإعلامية سهير جودة، «قدمت ألبومين غنائيين وشاركت في عملين دراميين قبل 2011، لكن اندلاع الثورة وما صاحبها من أحداث أصابني بصدمة لم أستطع تجاوزها بسهولة».

وأضافت: عانيت من الخوف إلى حد جعلني غير قادرة على النزول إلى الشارع، وكنت بحاجة إلى وقت للتعافي، بالتزامن مع دخول ابنتي مرحلة المراهقة واحتياجها إلى وجودي جانبها، فضلاً عن تقدّم والدتي في العمر، ما دفعني إلى إعادة ترتيب أولوياتي والاهتمام بأسرتي.

ظروف صعبة

ولم تتمالك راتب نفسها وانهارت بالبكاء خلال حديثها عن الظروف الأسرية الصعبة التي مرت بها خلال تلك الفترة، مشيرةً إلى أن وفاة والدتها زاد من حاجتها إلى التفرغ لأسرتها والابتعاد عن الضغوط التي كانت تعيشها.

وأوضحت أن الصدمات توالت عليها، فكلما بدأت تشعر بالتحسن وتفكر في العودة إلى العمل، كانت تتلقى خبر وفاة أحد أصدقائها، ثم فقدت والدتها، مؤكدةً أن تراكم هذه الأحداث جعلها غير قادرة على تحمل المزيد من الضغوط.

معاش وورث

وأكدت جيهان أنها لم تحقق مكاسب مالية من عملها بالفن، بل أنفقت عليه من أموالها الخاصة، مشيرةً إلى أن دخلها الحالي يعتمد على معاش والدها ومبلغ ورثته من أسرتها