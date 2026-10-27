The Egyptian artist Jihan Rateb revealed the reasons for her withdrawal from the artistic scene, indicating that the events following the January 2011 revolution left a significant psychological impact on her, as she found it difficult to comprehend what she was watching on television screens, which led her to distance herself from work and focus on her family life.

Shock and Fear

Rateb said during her appearance on the program "The Ladies," hosted by media personality Suhair Gouda, "I released two music albums and participated in two dramatic works before 2011, but the outbreak of the revolution and the events that accompanied it left me in shock that I couldn't easily overcome."

She added: "I suffered from fear to the extent that I was unable to go out into the street, and I needed time to recover, coinciding with my daughter entering her teenage years and needing my presence by her side, in addition to my mother's aging, which prompted me to rearrange my priorities and focus on my family."

Difficult Circumstances

Rateb couldn't hold back her tears as she spoke about the difficult family circumstances she went through during that period, indicating that her mother's death increased her need to dedicate herself to her family and distance herself from the pressures she was experiencing.

She explained that the shocks kept coming; whenever she began to feel better and thought about returning to work, she would receive news of the death of a friend, and then she lost her mother, affirming that the accumulation of these events made her unable to bear any more pressure.

Pension and Inheritance

Jihan confirmed that she did not achieve financial gains from her work in art; rather, she spent her own money on it, indicating that her current income relies on her father's pension and an amount she inherited from her family.