The Egyptian artist Yasmin Abdel Aziz sent a fiery message after being honored and receiving three awards at once as the "Best Actress" in drama and cinema, dedicating her honor to those who oppose her.

Award Dedication

While receiving the three awards on the "The Best" stage yesterday (Monday), Abdel Aziz said: "I thank God for everything because He is the foundation of everything I have achieved, and I thank my audience who always supports me."

She added: "I dedicate these awards to everyone who fights against me," explaining her unusual dedication by saying: "They are the reason I work with passion until now and that I succeed, and they are the reason for the challenge within me as a drive for success, that's why I dedicate the three awards to them."

My Sister and My Love

On the sidelines of the honor, Yasmin Abdel Aziz denied any disputes between her and her colleague, actress Mona Zaki, saying: "Mona is my sister and my love, and there are no disputes between us; all the talk about this subject is malicious rumors with other goals."

She added: "We have been friends since the days of the play 'Keda Ok.'"

Yasmin made sure to congratulate Mona Zaki on her recent special honor for her overall works and career at the El Gouna Film Festival, considering that her honor is a tribute to all the members of her generation.