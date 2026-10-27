وجهت الفنانة المصرية ياسمين عبدالعزيز رسالة نارية بعد تكريمها وحصولها على ثلاث جوائز دفعة واحدة كـ«أفضل ممثلة» دراما وسينما، إذ أهدت تكريمها إلى من يحاربونها.

إهداء الجوائز

وخلال تسلمها للجوائز الثلاث على مسرح «The Best»، أمس (الاثنين)، قالت عبدالعزيز: «أشكر ربنا على كل حاجة لأنه الأساس في كل شيء وصلتله، وأشكر جمهوري الذي يساندني دائماً».

وأضافت: «أهدي هذه الجوائز لكل من يحاربني»، وعللت ياسمين سبب إهدائها الغريب قائلة: «هم السبب أنني بشتغل بشغف حتى الآن وأنني أنجح، وهم السبب في وجود التحدي داخلي كدافع للنجاح عشان كدة أهدي إليهم الثلاث جوائز».

أختي وحبيبتي

وعلى هامش التكريم، نفت ياسمين عبدالعزيز وجود أي خلافات بينها و زميلتها الفنانة منى زكي قائلة: «منى دي أختي وحبيبتي ومفيش بيننا خلافات، الكلام عن الموضوع ده كله إشاعات مغرضة وليهم أهداف تانية».

وأضافت: «إحنا أصحاب من أيام مسرحية كدة أوكيه».

وحرصت ياسمين على تهنئة منى زكي بمناسبة تكريمها المميز أخيراً عن مجمل أعمالها ومسيرتها في مهرجان الجونة السينمائي، معتبرة أن تكريمها يعد تكريماً لكل أبناء جيلها.