تحقق وزارة الثقافة المصرية في الشكوى التي تقدم بها مدير مسرح الهناجر للفنون بدار الأوبرا المصرية المخرج شادي سرور ضد رئيس قطاع المسرح بالوزارة الفنان أيمن الشيوي، بعد تصاعد الأزمة بينهما حول رؤى فنية تتعلق بإدارة العروض المسرحية وتوزيعها.

إيقاف لو بنحب

وفي هذا السياق قال المخرج شادي سرور: «أنتظر نتائج تحقيق وزارة الثقافة المصرية في الشكوى التي تقدمت بها ضد الفنان أيمن الشيوي»، مشيراً إلى أن الخلاف يتعلق بجدولة عرض مسرحي جديد على مسرح الهناجر.

وأضاف العرض المسرحي الجديد سيوقف عرض مسرحية «لو بنحب»، التي تحقق نجاحات وإيرادات كبيرة؛ ما يجعلني لا أرى مبرراً لوقف عروضها على مسرح الهناجر.

الإيرادات تفرض الاستمرار

وذكر أن قرار الشيوي بوقف عروض مسرحية «لو بنحب» جاء بصورة مفاجئة، دون مراعاة الجهود المبذولة من صناع العرض، على مدار شهور طويلة من التحضيرات والعمل الجاد؛ ما يجعله يؤكد أحقية العرض المسرحي في استمرار عروضه، مطالباً وزارة الثقافة المصرية بالنظر في الشكوى المقدمة منه، معتبراً أن الإيرادات والجوائز هما أساس استمرار أي عرض مسرحي من عدمه.

لافتاً إلى أن جذور الأزمة تعود إلى رغبة الشيوي في تقديم عرض من إنتاج قطاع المسرح على خشبة الهناجر، بعدما كان يقتصر الأمر في بداية تقديم الرؤية على إجراء بروفات تحضيرية فقط، مشيراً إلى وجود مسارح عدة تابعة للقطاع تتسع للعرض الجديد، الذي يتمسك أيمن الشيوي بعرضه على مسرح الهناجر.

رؤية خاصة

وشدد على رفضه القاطع أي توجهات لا تتسق مع رؤيته الخاصة بإدارة مسرح الهناجر، مؤكداً المدافعة عن حقه وجميع العاملين في مسرحية «لو بنحب» حتى اليوم الأخير قبل رحيله عن منصبه، بحسب تعبيره.