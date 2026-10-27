تحقق وزارة الثقافة المصرية في الشكوى التي تقدم بها مدير مسرح الهناجر للفنون بدار الأوبرا المصرية المخرج شادي سرور ضد رئيس قطاع المسرح بالوزارة الفنان أيمن الشيوي، بعد تصاعد الأزمة بينهما حول رؤى فنية تتعلق بإدارة العروض المسرحية وتوزيعها.
إيقاف لو بنحب
وفي هذا السياق قال المخرج شادي سرور: «أنتظر نتائج تحقيق وزارة الثقافة المصرية في الشكوى التي تقدمت بها ضد الفنان أيمن الشيوي»، مشيراً إلى أن الخلاف يتعلق بجدولة عرض مسرحي جديد على مسرح الهناجر.
وأضاف العرض المسرحي الجديد سيوقف عرض مسرحية «لو بنحب»، التي تحقق نجاحات وإيرادات كبيرة؛ ما يجعلني لا أرى مبرراً لوقف عروضها على مسرح الهناجر.
الإيرادات تفرض الاستمرار
وذكر أن قرار الشيوي بوقف عروض مسرحية «لو بنحب» جاء بصورة مفاجئة، دون مراعاة الجهود المبذولة من صناع العرض، على مدار شهور طويلة من التحضيرات والعمل الجاد؛ ما يجعله يؤكد أحقية العرض المسرحي في استمرار عروضه، مطالباً وزارة الثقافة المصرية بالنظر في الشكوى المقدمة منه، معتبراً أن الإيرادات والجوائز هما أساس استمرار أي عرض مسرحي من عدمه.
لافتاً إلى أن جذور الأزمة تعود إلى رغبة الشيوي في تقديم عرض من إنتاج قطاع المسرح على خشبة الهناجر، بعدما كان يقتصر الأمر في بداية تقديم الرؤية على إجراء بروفات تحضيرية فقط، مشيراً إلى وجود مسارح عدة تابعة للقطاع تتسع للعرض الجديد، الذي يتمسك أيمن الشيوي بعرضه على مسرح الهناجر.
رؤية خاصة
وشدد على رفضه القاطع أي توجهات لا تتسق مع رؤيته الخاصة بإدارة مسرح الهناجر، مؤكداً المدافعة عن حقه وجميع العاملين في مسرحية «لو بنحب» حتى اليوم الأخير قبل رحيله عن منصبه، بحسب تعبيره.
The Egyptian Ministry of Culture is investigating the complaint filed by the director of the Al-Hanager Theater for Arts at the Egyptian Opera House, director Shadi Sorour, against the head of the theater sector at the ministry, artist Ayman Al-Shiwy, following the escalation of the crisis between them regarding artistic visions related to the management and distribution of theatrical performances.
Stopping "If We Love"
In this context, director Shadi Sorour stated: "I am awaiting the results of the Egyptian Ministry of Culture's investigation into the complaint I filed against artist Ayman Al-Shiwy," pointing out that the disagreement concerns the scheduling of a new theatrical performance at Al-Hanager Theater.
He added that the new theatrical performance will halt the show "If We Love," which is achieving significant success and revenue; thus, he sees no justification for stopping its performances at Al-Hanager Theater.
Revenue Demands Continuation
He mentioned that Al-Shiwy's decision to stop the performances of "If We Love" came unexpectedly, without considering the efforts made by the creators of the show over many months of preparations and hard work; this leads him to affirm the right of the theatrical performance to continue its shows, calling on the Egyptian Ministry of Culture to review the complaint he submitted, considering that revenue and awards are the basis for the continuation of any theatrical performance.
He pointed out that the roots of the crisis stem from Al-Shiwy's desire to present a production from the theater sector on the Al-Hanager stage, after it was initially limited to conducting preparatory rehearsals only, noting that there are several theaters affiliated with the sector that can accommodate the new show, which Ayman Al-Shiwy insists on presenting at Al-Hanager Theater.
Personal Vision
He emphasized his firm rejection of any directions that do not align with his personal vision for managing Al-Hanager Theater, asserting his defense of his rights and those of all the workers in the play "If We Love" until the very last day before his departure from his position, as he expressed.