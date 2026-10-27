The Egyptian Ministry of Culture is investigating the complaint filed by the director of the Al-Hanager Theater for Arts at the Egyptian Opera House, director Shadi Sorour, against the head of the theater sector at the ministry, artist Ayman Al-Shiwy, following the escalation of the crisis between them regarding artistic visions related to the management and distribution of theatrical performances.

Stopping "If We Love"

In this context, director Shadi Sorour stated: "I am awaiting the results of the Egyptian Ministry of Culture's investigation into the complaint I filed against artist Ayman Al-Shiwy," pointing out that the disagreement concerns the scheduling of a new theatrical performance at Al-Hanager Theater.

He added that the new theatrical performance will halt the show "If We Love," which is achieving significant success and revenue; thus, he sees no justification for stopping its performances at Al-Hanager Theater.

Revenue Demands Continuation

He mentioned that Al-Shiwy's decision to stop the performances of "If We Love" came unexpectedly, without considering the efforts made by the creators of the show over many months of preparations and hard work; this leads him to affirm the right of the theatrical performance to continue its shows, calling on the Egyptian Ministry of Culture to review the complaint he submitted, considering that revenue and awards are the basis for the continuation of any theatrical performance.

He pointed out that the roots of the crisis stem from Al-Shiwy's desire to present a production from the theater sector on the Al-Hanager stage, after it was initially limited to conducting preparatory rehearsals only, noting that there are several theaters affiliated with the sector that can accommodate the new show, which Ayman Al-Shiwy insists on presenting at Al-Hanager Theater.

Personal Vision

He emphasized his firm rejection of any directions that do not align with his personal vision for managing Al-Hanager Theater, asserting his defense of his rights and those of all the workers in the play "If We Love" until the very last day before his departure from his position, as he expressed.