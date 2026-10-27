رأس رئيس ديوان المظالم رئيس مجلس القضاء الإداري الدكتور علي بن أحمد الأحيدب، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، جلسة مجلس القضاء الإداري, بمقر الديوان في الرياض، بحضور أعضاء المجلس، لمناقشة الموضوعات المدرجة على جدول أعماله، واتخاذ القرارات اللازمة بشأنها.
وأوضح الأمين العام لمجلس القضاء الإداري الدكتور عبدالله العجلان أن رئيس المجلس نوه خلال الجلسة بلائحة شؤون القضاة الوظيفية، وما تعكسه من اهتمام بتطوير المنظومات القضائية، وتعزيز الاستقرار الوظيفي للقضاة، وتهيئة بيئة عمل محفزة تُسهم في رفع كفاءة الأداء وتجويد مخرجاته، مبينًا أن المجلس أقرّ اختيار محمد بن يوسف اليوسف مساعدًا للأمين العام لمجلس القضاء الإداري.
وبيّن أن المجلس أقر ترقية 26 قاضيًا على مختلف الدرجات القضائية، وتعيين ملازمين قضائيين على درجة قاضي (ب)، وندب قاضيين إلى محكمة التنفيذ الإدارية بالرياض، إلى جانب تشكيل الدوائر القضائية بالمحكمة الإدارية العليا والمحكمة الإدارية بالرياض، كما ناقش عددًا من الموضوعات القضائية والتنظيمية المدرجة على جدول أعماله.