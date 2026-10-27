The head of the Board of Grievances, the Chairman of the Administrative Judiciary Council, Dr. Ali bin Ahmed Al-Ahaidib, chaired today (Tuesday) a session of the Administrative Judiciary Council at the board's headquarters in Riyadh, with the attendance of council members, to discuss the topics listed on its agenda and to make the necessary decisions regarding them.

The Secretary-General of the Administrative Judiciary Council, Dr. Abdullah Al-Ajlan, explained that the council's chairman highlighted during the session the regulations concerning the judges' employment affairs, and what they reflect in terms of interest in developing judicial systems, enhancing the job stability of judges, and creating a motivating work environment that contributes to improving performance efficiency and the quality of its outputs. He indicated that the council approved the appointment of Mohammed bin Youssef Al-Youssef as Assistant Secretary-General of the Administrative Judiciary Council.

He noted that the council approved the promotion of 26 judges across various judicial ranks, the appointment of judicial assistants at the level of Judge (B), and the assignment of two judges to the Administrative Execution Court in Riyadh, in addition to forming judicial circuits in the Supreme Administrative Court and the Administrative Court in Riyadh, as well as discussing a number of judicial and organizational topics listed on its agenda.