A study at Umm Al-Qura University has identified a gap between knowledge of the safety of cosmetics and preventive practices among a sample of female students, particularly regarding reading ingredient lists and conducting allergy tests before use.



The study, conducted by researchers Hanan Al-Harbi and Huda Khawaji, included responses from 549 students, collected between January and June 2025.



The results showed that 92.3% of participants use cosmetics, while 48.3% reported experiencing at least one negative effect attributed to their use, without medical confirmation of these effects.



Regarding preventive practices, the results indicated that 41.2% of students read ingredient lists, while 33.3% conduct allergy tests before use, compared to 94.5% who stated that they stop using the product when symptoms of allergy, itching, or irritation appear.



The study found a correlation between support for influencer recommendations and an increased likelihood of purchasing high-priced cosmetics, although it did not establish a causal relationship between the two.



The researchers called for enhancing awareness of cosmetic ingredients and translating knowledge of their safety into actual preventive practices, noting that the study's reliance on self-reported data and a voluntary sample from a single university limits the generalizability of its results.