Five players share the top spot on the list of the most goals scored with headers in the Roshen Saudi League during the current season, as each of them has scored two goals in this manner, in a competition that reflects the diversity of attacking solutions and the players' ability to capitalize on crosses inside the penalty area.

The list includes George Elinikhina and Youssef En-Nesyri, the duo from Ittihad, alongside Julian Quinones from Al-Qadisiyah, Abderrazak Hamdallah, the striker from Al-Taawoun, and Amadou Koné from Neom, with two headed goals for each player.

The presence of Ittihad players on the list is notable, while the remaining names are distributed across three different clubs, indicating the variety of aerial threats among the league teams.

As the season's competitions continue, all eyes remain on the ability of these players to enhance their tally and take the lead in headed goals in the upcoming rounds.