يتقاسم خمسة لاعبين صدارة قائمة الأكثر تسجيلًا للأهداف بضربات الرأس في دوري روشن السعودي خلال الموسم الحالي، بعدما سجل كل منهم هدفين بهذه الطريقة، في منافسة تعكس تنوع الحلول الهجومية وقدرة اللاعبين على استثمار الكرات العرضية داخل منطقة الجزاء.

وضمت القائمة جورج إلينيخينا ويوسف النصيري، ثنائي الاتحاد، إلى جانب خوليان كينيونيس لاعب القادسية، وعبدالرزاق حمدالله مهاجم التعاون، وأمادو كونيه لاعب نيوم، بواقع هدفين بالرأس لكل لاعب.

ويبرز وجود لاعبي الاتحاد في القائمة بصورة مشتركة، فيما تتوزع بقية الأسماء على ثلاثة أندية مختلفة، في مؤشر على تنوع مصادر الخطورة الهوائية بين فرق الدوري.

ومع استمرار منافسات الموسم، تبقى الأنظار متجهة نحو قدرة هؤلاء اللاعبين على تعزيز حصيلتهم، والانفراد بصدارة الهدافين بالرأس في الجولات القادمة.