The security authorities revealed the circumstances surrounding a video that was widely circulated on social media, in which a person was seen throwing himself in front of vehicles on a road in Cairo, raising widespread questions among viewers.

Investigations clarified that the individual appearing in the video is a habitual beggar who solicits passersby, and he deliberately exposes himself to vehicles in an attempt to extort money from their drivers.

The examination and investigation efforts led to identifying and apprehending him, where it was found upon confrontation that he suffers from a psychological disorder.

Necessary legal procedures were taken against him, while coordination is ongoing with the relevant authorities to place him in a care facility, ensuring that he receives appropriate care and that his situation is handled according to the established procedures.