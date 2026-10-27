كشفت الجهات الأمنية ملابسات مقطع فيديو جرى تداوله على نطاق واسع عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ظهر فيه شخص يلقي بنفسه أمام المركبات بأحد الطرق في القاهرة، ما أثار تساؤلات واسعة بين المتابعين.
وأوضحت التحريات أن الشخص الظاهر في المقطع من معتادي التسول واستجداء المارة، وكان يتعمّد التعرّض للمركبات في إطار محاولة ابتزاز قائديها والحصول على الأموال.
وأسفرت أعمال الفحص والتحري عن تحديد هويته وضبطه، حيث تبين بعد مواجهته أنه يعاني اضطراباً نفسياً.
واتُخذت بحقه الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة، فيما يجري التنسيق مع الجهات المعنية لإيداعه إحدى دور الرعاية، بما يضمن تقديم الرعاية المناسبة له والتعامل مع حالته وفق الإجراءات المتبعة.
The security authorities revealed the circumstances surrounding a video that was widely circulated on social media, in which a person was seen throwing himself in front of vehicles on a road in Cairo, raising widespread questions among viewers.
Investigations clarified that the individual appearing in the video is a habitual beggar who solicits passersby, and he deliberately exposes himself to vehicles in an attempt to extort money from their drivers.
The examination and investigation efforts led to identifying and apprehending him, where it was found upon confrontation that he suffers from a psychological disorder.
Necessary legal procedures were taken against him, while coordination is ongoing with the relevant authorities to place him in a care facility, ensuring that he receives appropriate care and that his situation is handled according to the established procedures.