كشفت الجهات الأمنية ملابسات مقطع فيديو جرى تداوله على نطاق واسع عبر مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، ظهر فيه شخص يلقي بنفسه أمام المركبات بأحد الطرق في القاهرة، ما أثار تساؤلات واسعة بين المتابعين.

وأوضحت التحريات أن الشخص الظاهر في المقطع من معتادي التسول واستجداء المارة، وكان يتعمّد التعرّض للمركبات في إطار محاولة ابتزاز قائديها والحصول على الأموال.

وأسفرت أعمال الفحص والتحري عن تحديد هويته وضبطه، حيث تبين بعد مواجهته أنه يعاني اضطراباً نفسياً.

واتُخذت بحقه الإجراءات النظامية اللازمة، فيما يجري التنسيق مع الجهات المعنية لإيداعه إحدى دور الرعاية، بما يضمن تقديم الرعاية المناسبة له والتعامل مع حالته وفق الإجراءات المتبعة.