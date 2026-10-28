The preliminary results of the Israeli legislative elections held yesterday (Tuesday) revealed a lead for the coalition of current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with final results expected to emerge in the coming days.



High turnout and Netanyahu leads



The latest update from the Central Elections Committee today (Wednesday) showed Netanyahu's coalition ahead of Gadi Eisenkot's camp, following the counting of 55.4% of the votes. According to the latest counting data published by the "Times of Israel" at 7:58 AM Jerusalem time, 5:58 AM GMT, the Likud party led by Netanyahu topped the partial results with 27 seats, compared to 21 seats for the Yashar party led by Eisenkot. Estimates indicated that both the "Together" (Bihud) alliance and the Joint List secured 12 seats, while the "Democrats" and "Yahadut HaTorah" parties each received 9 seats, against 8 seats for the "Yisrael Beiteinu" party. The results indicated that the Shas party obtained 7 seats, while both the "Otzma Yehudit" and "Religious Zionism" parties received 6 seats each, and the Ra'am party secured 4 seats. These numbers mean that Netanyahu's camp has garnered 55 seats and needs an additional 6 seats to reach the majority of 61 out of 120, while the two Arab lists emerge as significant players in the calculations for forming the next government, amidst ongoing vote counting and the possibility of changes in seat distribution. The Elections Committee noted that the turnout rate reached 77.7%, the highest in over 20 years, and about seven percentage points higher than the previous elections in 2022.



What did the opinion polls show?



Exit polls indicated that the elections would not yield a clear winner, with results closely contested between the opposition bloc led by Gadi Eisenkot and Netanyahu's camp, neither of which has a clear path to power. Predictions suggested that negotiations to form a government could extend for weeks amidst complex political bargaining. However, this impasse may allow Netanyahu—Israel's longest-serving leader—to remain in power as the head of a caretaker government during coalition formation negotiations.



Netanyahu told his supporters in the Likud party after 3 AM during a speech in Jerusalem: "We must form a strong right-wing government," highlighting Israel's military successes and what he described as a historic opportunity "to eliminate the Iranian threat."

In contrast, Eisenkot told cheering supporters in Tel Aviv: "The Israelis voted against Netanyahu continuing as Prime Minister of Israel... If he were a responsible leader, he would accept the people's withdrawal of confidence and announce today his retirement from political work."



Extreme right-wing religious parties



It is expected that the extreme right-wing religious parties led by Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich will secure a total of 13 seats within Netanyahu's bloc. The Arab parties, not aligned with either camp, are likely to play a key role in determining the balance of power. However, Eisenkot, the leader of the Yashar party and former Chief of Staff, largely rules out forming a government with these parties, complicating his path to power. It is expected to take days before the final results are revealed, and given the nature of the divided Israeli political system, smaller parties may play the role of "kingmakers" in coalition negotiations, which have extended for weeks or even months following previous elections. If neither camp can form a government, new elections may be necessary.