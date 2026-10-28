كشفت النتائج الأولية للانتخابات التشريعية الإسرائيلية التي جرت، أمس (الثلاثاء)، تقدم ائتلاف رئيس الوزراء الحالي بنيامين نتنياهو، فيما يتوقع أن تظهر النتائج النهائية خلال الأيام القادمة.


نسبة إقبال عالية ونتنياهو يتقدم


وأظهر آخر تحديث للجنة الانتخابات المركزية، اليوم (الأربعاء)، تقدم ائتلاف نتنياهو على معسكر غادي آيزنكوت، إثر فرز 55.4% من الأصوات. وبحسب أحدث بيانات الفرز التي نشرتها صحيفة «تايمز أوف إسرائيل» عند الساعة 7:58 صباحاً بتوقيت القدس، 5:58 صباحاً بتوقيت جرينتش، تصدر حزب «ليكود» بزعامة نتنياهو النتائج الجزئية بحصوله على 27 مقعداً، مقابل 21 مقعداً لحزب «ياشار» بزعامة آيزنكوت. وأظهرت التقديرات حصول كل من تحالف «معاً» (بيحد) والقائمة المشتركة على 12 مقعداً، و9 مقاعد لكل من حزبي «الديمقراطيين» و«يهدوت هتوراه»، مقابل 8 مقاعد لحزب «إسرائيل بيتنا». وأشارت النتائج إلى حصول حزب «شاس» على 7 مقاعد، مقابل 6 مقاعد لكل من حزبي «عوتسما يهوديت» و«الصهيونية الدينية»، و4 مقاعد لحزب «راعم». وتعني هذه الأرقام أن معسكر نتنياهو حصد 55 مقعداً، ويحتاج إلى 6 مقاعد إضافية لبلوغ الأغلبية البالغة 61 مقعداً من أصل 120، فيما تبرز القائمتان العربيتان في حسابات تشكيل الحكومة القادمة، وسط استمرار فرز الأصوات واحتمال تغير توزيع المقاعد. وأشارت لجنة الانتخابات إلى أن نسبة الإقبال بلغت 77.7 بالمئة، وهي الأعلى منذ أكثر من 20 عاماً، وأعلى بنحو سبع نقاط مئوية من الانتخابات السابقة في 2022.


ماذا أظهرت استطلاعات الرأي؟


وكانت استطلاعات الرأي لدى خروج الناخبين من مراكز الاقتراع أظهرت أن الانتخابات لن تتمخض عن فائز واضح فيما يبدو، مع تقارب النتائج بين كتلة المعارضة بقيادة غادي آيزنكوت ومعسكر نتنياهو دون أن يمتلك أي منهما طريقاً واضحاً للوصول إلى السلطة. فيما أشارت التوقعات إلى احتمال أن تمتد مفاوضات تشكيل الحكومة لأسابيع وسط مساومات سياسية معقدة. لكن هذا المأزق قد يتيح لنتنياهو -وهو أطول قادة إسرائيل بقاء في المنصب- الاستمرار في السلطة بصفته رئيساً لحكومة تصريف أعمال خلال مفاوضات تشكيل الائتلاف.


وقال نتنياهو لأنصاره في حزب ليكود بعد الساعة الثالثة فجراً خلال خطاب ألقاه في القدس: «علينا تشكيل حكومة يمينية قوية»، مسلطاً الضوء على النجاحات العسكرية لإسرائيل وما وصفها بأنها فرصة تاريخية «للقضاء على التهديد الإيراني».

في المقابل، قال آيزنكوت أمام مؤيدين يهتفون له في تل أبيب: «صوت الإسرائيليون ضد استمرار نتنياهو رئيساً لوزراء إسرائيل... ولو كان قائداً مسؤولاً، لقبل سحب الشعب ثقته منه وأعلن اليوم اعتزاله العمل السياسي».


الأحزاب الدينية اليمينية المتطرفة


ومن المتوقع أن تحصد الأحزاب الدينية اليمينية المتطرفة بقيادة إيتمار بن غفير وبتسلئيل سموتريتش ما مجموعه 13 مقعداً ضمن كتلة نتنياهو. ويرجح أن تلعب الأحزاب العربية، غير المنضوية في أي من التكتلين، دوراً رئيسياً في تحديد ميزان القوى. لكن آيزنكوت زعيم حزب يشار ورئيس الأركان الأسبق يستبعد إلى حد كبير تشكيل حكومة مع هذه الأحزاب، ما يعقّد طريقه إلى السلطة. ويتوقع أن يستغرق الأمر أياماً قبل ظهور النتائج النهائية، ونظراً لطبيعة النظام السياسي الإسرائيلي المنقسم، فإن الأحزاب الصغيرة قد تلعب دور «صانع الملوك» في مفاوضات الائتلاف، التي امتدت لأسابيع أو حتى أشهر عقب انتخابات سابقة. وإذا لم يتمكن أي من المعسكرين من تشكيل حكومة، فقد تقتضي الحاجة إجراء انتخابات جديدة.