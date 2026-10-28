حين تقترب من ورشة اللحام، تتوقع أن تستقبل أذنيك أصوات المطارق الصاخبة وأن تتطاير في الهواء شذرات الحديد المحتدمة. لكن في ورشة النعّاس في الجزائر، يبدو المشهد مختلفاً تماماً، فالرجل الذي أمضى أكثر من ثلاثة عقود في ترويض الصلب وتشكيله، لم يكتفِ بإتقان حرفته، بل قرر أن يطبع المكان ببصمة تنبض بالحكمة والفكر.

على عتبة الورشة، تستوقف المارة سبورة صغيرة يخط عليها النعّاس عبارة جديدة كل صباح، قبل أن يمحوها مع إشراقة يوم لاحق ليضع حكمة أخرى تلامس القلوب وتدعو للتأمل. لم تكن هذه المبادرة مجرد لفتة عابرة، بل تحولت إلى علامة مميزة تضفي على صخب الشارع مساحة من الهدوء والسكينة، وتمنح العابرين فرصة لالتقاط كلمة طيبة وسط زحام الحياة اليومية.

ولا يتوقف سحر المكان عند الباب، بل يمتد إلى داخله، حيث خصص الحرفي المخضرم ركناً صغيراً جمع فيه مقتطفات من الأقوال المأثورة. هكذا لا يجد الزائر نفسه بين قطع الحديد وأدوات العمل فحسب، بل أمام فضاء يمزج ببراعة بين صلابة المهنة ورقة الثقافة، محطماً الصورة النمطية لورش الحدادة التي اعتاد الناس أن يربطوها بالآلات والمعادن.

وخلف هذا الجانب الملهم، يكمن تاريخ طويل من الخبرة والإتقان، فالنعّاس، الذي تحول عبر السنين من حرفي إلى خبير يطوع المواد الصلبة، يبتكر منتجات تنوعت بين الاستخدامات العملية، كصناعة الكراسي المتحركة، وبين القطع الفنية المخصصة للزينة. وكل قطعة يخرجها من ورشته تمر بمراحل دقيقة تبدأ بالقياس والقص وتنتهي باللحام، لتجسد عصارة سنوات من المراس والدقة.

ويمكن القول إن تجارب كتجربة النعّاس تثبت أن الإبداع لا يحتاج إلى إمكانات جبارة، بل إلى روح تستطيع أن ترى الجمال في أبسط التفاصيل. وبينما يواصل عمله طارقاً الحديد بمطرقة الصنعة، يظل يطرق القلوب بكلماته، ليترك أثراً عميقاً يروي حكاية رجل جمع بين حكمة المفكر ومهارة الصانع.