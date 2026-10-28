ضرب الإعصار «أرناب» الساحل الشرقي للهند، صباح (الأربعاء)، مصحوبًا برياح عاتية تسببت في سقوط الأشجار واقتلاع أعمدة الكهرباء وإلحاق أضرار بالمنازل، فيما لجأ آلاف السكان إلى أماكن آمنة تحسبًا لتداعيات العاصفة، وفقًا لما أعلنته السلطات الهندية.

وأجلت السلطات أكثر من 180 ألف شخص من ولايتي أندرا براديش وأوديشا، قبل وصول الإعصار، في إطار إجراءات احترازية للحد من الخسائر البشرية. ولم تُسجل وفيات في الولايتين حتى وقت إعداد التقرير، رغم انقطاع التيار الكهربائي في مناطق عدة، وسقوط الأشجار، وإغلاق بعض المدارس، وإلغاء عدد من رحلات القطارات والطائرات.

رياح تصل إلى 150 كيلومترًا في الساعة

وصنّفت إدارة الأرصاد الجوية الهندية إعصار «أرناب» ضمن فئة العواصف الإعصارية الشديدة جدًا، وهي ثالث أعلى فئة على مقياسها، مشيرة إلى أن الإعصار وصل إلى ساحل ولاية أندرا براديش صباح الأربعاء، قبل أن ينتقل مركزه بالكامل إلى اليابسة.

وأظهرت مشاهد تلفزيونية أشجارًا متساقطة على الطرق السريعة، بينما عملت فرق الطوارئ والعمال، الذين ارتدوا ملابس واقية من الأمطار، على إزالة الأغصان والأوراق المتراكمة لإعادة فتح الطرق أمام حركة المرور.

مخاوف من غمر المناطق المنخفضة

وتوقعت إدارة الأرصاد الجوية الهندية أن تتراوح سرعة الرياح بين 125 و135 كيلومترًا في الساعة، مع هبّات قد تصل إلى 150 كيلومترًا في الساعة، محذرة من احتمال حدوث ارتفاع في مستوى مياه البحر يتراوح بين متر ومتر ونصف فوق مستوى المد المعتاد.

ومن شأن هذه الظاهرة أن تؤدي إلى غمر المناطق المنخفضة في ولاية أندرا براديش، ما يزيد مخاطر الفيضانات والأضرار التي قد تلحق بالمنازل والبنية التحتية.

كما حذرت السلطات من خسائر محتملة في المحاصيل الزراعية والمنازل ذات الأسقف المصنوعة من القش، فضلًا عن تضرر خطوط الاتصالات.

وفي إطار الإجراءات الاحترازية، نُصح الصيادون على طول الساحل بعدم الإبحار، فيما أعلنت وزارة الطيران المدني الهندية تعليق العمليات في ثلاثة مطارات بولاية أندرا براديش، بالتزامن مع اضطراب حركة النقل وإلغاء بعض الرحلات.

نيبال تعلق تصاريح التسلق وسط مخاوف من العواصف الثلجية

وامتدت تداعيات الإعصار إلى نيبال المجاورة، حيث علّقت السلطات إصدار تصاريح الرحلات الجبلية إلى المناطق المرتفعة لمدة ثلاثة أيام، بسبب مخاطر الأمطار الغزيرة والعواصف الثلجية.

ونقلت وكالة «رويترز» عن غيتا غيميري، مسؤولة المعلومات في إدارة الهجرة النيبالية، أن القرار يأتي في وقت يُعد ذروة موسم الرحلات الجبلية في البلاد، إذ يحصل نحو 750 متسلقًا ومتجولًا على التصاريح يوميًا.

وكانت السلطات النيبالية قد حذرت السياح، الثلاثاء، من التوجه إلى المناطق المرتفعة، خشية أن يتسبب الإعصار في هطول أمطار غزيرة وتساقط الثلوج وحدوث انهيارات جليدية في منطقة جبال الهيمالايا، اعتبارًا من ليلة الخميس وحتى السبت.

خليج البنغال.. منطقة معرضة للأعاصير المدمرة

وتشكّل الإعصار «أرناب» فوق خليج البنغال، الذي يُعد من المناطق الرئيسية لنشوء الأعاصير المدارية، وشهدت سواحله الشرقية في الهند عواصف مدمرة أودت بحياة أعداد كبيرة من الأشخاص على مدار العقود الماضية.

ولا يزال الإعصار الفائق الذي ضرب ولاية أوديشا في أكتوبر 1999، وأودى بحياة نحو 10 آلاف شخص، من بين أكثر الكوارث الطبيعية فتكًا في تاريخ الهند.

ورغم المخاطر التي تمثلها الأعاصير على المناطق الساحلية، طورت الهند على مدار السنوات الماضية أنظمة الإنذار المبكر وإجراءات الاستعداد والإجلاء، بهدف تقليل الخسائر البشرية والحد من آثار الكوارث الطبيعية.