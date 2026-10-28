أثارت صور متداولة منسوبة إلى الفنانة المصرية دينا الشربيني جدلاً واسعاً عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما تعرضت لانتقادات على خلفية محتوى قيل إنه مفبرك ومرتبط بظهورها في مهرجان الجونة السينمائي، ما دفع نقابة المهن التمثيلية إلى التحرك لمواجهة الواقعة.

وأفادت مواقع محلية مصرية بأن النقابة تعتزم اتخاذ إجراءات قانونية ضد شاب ينسب إليه نشر الصور، في خطوة تستهدف التصدي للإساءة التي طالت الفنانة مع انتشار المحتوى المتداول وتزايد التفاعل معه.

تحرك قانوني لحماية دينا الشربيني

وجاءت هذه التطورات بعد تداول الصور على نطاق واسع، مصحوبة بتعليقات أثارت الجدل حول الشربيني، وسط مطالبات بالتصدي للمحتوى المفبرك الذي يستهدف الفنانين ويؤثر في صورتهم أمام الجمهور.

وتسعى النقابة من خلال تحركها المرتقب إلى التعامل قانونياً مع الواقعة، على أن تتحدد المسؤوليات وفقاً لما تسفر عنه الإجراءات، في ظل تزايد المخاوف من استخدام المنصات الرقمية لنشر محتوى مضلل أو مسيء للشخصيات العامة.

أعمالها في رمضان 2027

ويعود الثنائي دينا الشربيني وشريف سلامة إلى الجمهور من خلال الجزء الرابع من مسلسل «كامل العدد»، المقرر عرضه في موسم دراما رمضان 2027، مستثمرين النجاح الجماهيري الذي حققته الأجزاء السابقة.

ويشارك في البطولة إسعاد يونس وميمي جمال وتميم عبده، إلى جانب حمزة دياب وجيسيكا حسام الدين ولينا صوفيا، والعمل من تأليف يسر طاهر ورنا أبو الريش، وإخراج خالد الحلفاوي، وإنتاج جمال سنان.

آخر أعمالها

وشاركت دينا الشربيني في موسم دراما رمضان 2026 من خلال مسلسل «اتنين غيرنا»، الذي جمعها بالفنان آسر ياسين، إلى جانب مجموعة من الفنانين، من بينهم ناردين فرج، نور إيهاب، محمد السويسي، فدوى عابد، هنادي مهنا، سحر رامي، بسنت شوقي وصفوة. والعمل من تأليف رنا أبو الريش، وإخراج خالد الحلفاوي.