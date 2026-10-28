Photos circulating attributed to the Egyptian artist Dina El Sherbiny have sparked widespread controversy across social media platforms, after she faced criticism over content said to be fabricated and related to her appearance at the El Gouna Film Festival, prompting the Actors' Syndicate to take action to address the incident.

Local Egyptian websites reported that the syndicate intends to take legal action against a young man alleged to have published the photos, in a move aimed at countering the abuse directed at the artist as the circulated content gained traction and interaction.

Legal Action to Protect Dina El Sherbiny

These developments came after the photos were widely circulated, accompanied by comments that stirred controversy around El Sherbiny, amidst calls to confront the fabricated content targeting artists and affecting their image in front of the public.

The syndicate aims, through its anticipated action, to legally address the incident, with responsibilities to be determined based on the outcomes of the proceedings, amid growing concerns over the use of digital platforms to disseminate misleading or abusive content about public figures.

Her Works in Ramadan 2027

The duo Dina El Sherbiny and Sherif Salama will return to the audience through the fourth season of the series "Kamel Al Addad," scheduled to air in the Ramadan 2027 drama season, capitalizing on the public success achieved by the previous seasons.

Co-starring are Esaad Younes, Mimi Jamal, and Tamim Abdo, alongside Hamza Diab, Jessica Hossam El Din, and Lina Sofia. The work is written by Yousra Taher and Rana Abu Al-Reesh, directed by Khaled Al-Halfaoui, and produced by Jamal Sinan.

Her Latest Works

Dina El Sherbiny participated in the Ramadan 2026 drama season through the series "Etnain Ghairna," which brought her together with the artist Asser Yassin, alongside a group of artists, including Nardin Farag, Nour Ehab, Mohamed El Sweisi, Fadwa Abed, Hanadi Muhanna, Sahar Rami, Basant Shawky, and Safwa. The work is written by Rana Abu Al-Reesh and directed by Khaled Al-Halfaoui.