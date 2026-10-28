أثارت صور متداولة منسوبة إلى الفنانة المصرية دينا الشربيني جدلاً واسعاً عبر منصات التواصل الاجتماعي، بعدما تعرضت لانتقادات على خلفية محتوى قيل إنه مفبرك ومرتبط بظهورها في مهرجان الجونة السينمائي، ما دفع نقابة المهن التمثيلية إلى التحرك لمواجهة الواقعة.
وأفادت مواقع محلية مصرية بأن النقابة تعتزم اتخاذ إجراءات قانونية ضد شاب ينسب إليه نشر الصور، في خطوة تستهدف التصدي للإساءة التي طالت الفنانة مع انتشار المحتوى المتداول وتزايد التفاعل معه.
تحرك قانوني لحماية دينا الشربيني
وجاءت هذه التطورات بعد تداول الصور على نطاق واسع، مصحوبة بتعليقات أثارت الجدل حول الشربيني، وسط مطالبات بالتصدي للمحتوى المفبرك الذي يستهدف الفنانين ويؤثر في صورتهم أمام الجمهور.
وتسعى النقابة من خلال تحركها المرتقب إلى التعامل قانونياً مع الواقعة، على أن تتحدد المسؤوليات وفقاً لما تسفر عنه الإجراءات، في ظل تزايد المخاوف من استخدام المنصات الرقمية لنشر محتوى مضلل أو مسيء للشخصيات العامة.
أعمالها في رمضان 2027
ويعود الثنائي دينا الشربيني وشريف سلامة إلى الجمهور من خلال الجزء الرابع من مسلسل «كامل العدد»، المقرر عرضه في موسم دراما رمضان 2027، مستثمرين النجاح الجماهيري الذي حققته الأجزاء السابقة.
ويشارك في البطولة إسعاد يونس وميمي جمال وتميم عبده، إلى جانب حمزة دياب وجيسيكا حسام الدين ولينا صوفيا، والعمل من تأليف يسر طاهر ورنا أبو الريش، وإخراج خالد الحلفاوي، وإنتاج جمال سنان.
آخر أعمالها
وشاركت دينا الشربيني في موسم دراما رمضان 2026 من خلال مسلسل «اتنين غيرنا»، الذي جمعها بالفنان آسر ياسين، إلى جانب مجموعة من الفنانين، من بينهم ناردين فرج، نور إيهاب، محمد السويسي، فدوى عابد، هنادي مهنا، سحر رامي، بسنت شوقي وصفوة. والعمل من تأليف رنا أبو الريش، وإخراج خالد الحلفاوي.
Photos circulating attributed to the Egyptian artist Dina El Sherbiny have sparked widespread controversy across social media platforms, after she faced criticism over content said to be fabricated and related to her appearance at the El Gouna Film Festival, prompting the Actors' Syndicate to take action to address the incident.
Local Egyptian websites reported that the syndicate intends to take legal action against a young man alleged to have published the photos, in a move aimed at countering the abuse directed at the artist as the circulated content gained traction and interaction.
Legal Action to Protect Dina El Sherbiny
These developments came after the photos were widely circulated, accompanied by comments that stirred controversy around El Sherbiny, amidst calls to confront the fabricated content targeting artists and affecting their image in front of the public.
The syndicate aims, through its anticipated action, to legally address the incident, with responsibilities to be determined based on the outcomes of the proceedings, amid growing concerns over the use of digital platforms to disseminate misleading or abusive content about public figures.
Her Works in Ramadan 2027
The duo Dina El Sherbiny and Sherif Salama will return to the audience through the fourth season of the series "Kamel Al Addad," scheduled to air in the Ramadan 2027 drama season, capitalizing on the public success achieved by the previous seasons.
Co-starring are Esaad Younes, Mimi Jamal, and Tamim Abdo, alongside Hamza Diab, Jessica Hossam El Din, and Lina Sofia. The work is written by Yousra Taher and Rana Abu Al-Reesh, directed by Khaled Al-Halfaoui, and produced by Jamal Sinan.
Her Latest Works
Dina El Sherbiny participated in the Ramadan 2026 drama season through the series "Etnain Ghairna," which brought her together with the artist Asser Yassin, alongside a group of artists, including Nardin Farag, Nour Ehab, Mohamed El Sweisi, Fadwa Abed, Hanadi Muhanna, Sahar Rami, Basant Shawky, and Safwa. The work is written by Rana Abu Al-Reesh and directed by Khaled Al-Halfaoui.