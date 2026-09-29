خطفت المغنية والراقصة التايلندية لاليسا مانوبان، المعروفة باسم «ليزا» وعضوة فرقة «بلاك بينك»، الأنظار خلال حضورها حفل MTV VMAs 2026 بإطلالة حمراء جريئة، لكن التفاصيل لم تتوقف عند الفستان والمعطف؛ إذ اختارت أظافر طويلة بتصميم منحني ونحت بارز، منحها مظهراً أشبه بالمخالب، في واحدة من أكثر إطلالاتها لفتاً للانتباه.

وجاءت الأظافر بدرجة نيود كريمية هادئة، مع أحجار حمراء ولمسات من الكريستال على بعض الأصابع، لتمنح التصميم تبايناً واضحاً مع إطلالتها الحمراء الكاملة. وصمّم الأظافر خبير المناكير خوان ألفير، الذي ارتبط بعدد من إطلالات ليزا السابقة.

ولم يكن الشكل المنحني مجرد اختيار جمالي، إذ استُلهم من الأظافر الطويلة المستخدمة في الرقص التايلندي التقليدي، في إشارة إلى جذور ليزا التايلندية. واختارت الفنانة إبقاء لون الأظافر محايداً بدلاً من الأحمر، لإبراز تفاصيل التصميم وشكله النحتي دون أن ينافس إطلالتها الأساسية.