خطفت المغنية والراقصة التايلندية لاليسا مانوبان، المعروفة باسم «ليزا» وعضوة فرقة «بلاك بينك»، الأنظار خلال حضورها حفل MTV VMAs 2026 بإطلالة حمراء جريئة، لكن التفاصيل لم تتوقف عند الفستان والمعطف؛ إذ اختارت أظافر طويلة بتصميم منحني ونحت بارز، منحها مظهراً أشبه بالمخالب، في واحدة من أكثر إطلالاتها لفتاً للانتباه.
وجاءت الأظافر بدرجة نيود كريمية هادئة، مع أحجار حمراء ولمسات من الكريستال على بعض الأصابع، لتمنح التصميم تبايناً واضحاً مع إطلالتها الحمراء الكاملة. وصمّم الأظافر خبير المناكير خوان ألفير، الذي ارتبط بعدد من إطلالات ليزا السابقة.
ولم يكن الشكل المنحني مجرد اختيار جمالي، إذ استُلهم من الأظافر الطويلة المستخدمة في الرقص التايلندي التقليدي، في إشارة إلى جذور ليزا التايلندية. واختارت الفنانة إبقاء لون الأظافر محايداً بدلاً من الأحمر، لإبراز تفاصيل التصميم وشكله النحتي دون أن ينافس إطلالتها الأساسية.
The Thai singer and dancer Lalisa Manoban, known as "Lisa" and a member of the group "Blackpink," caught attention during her appearance at the MTV VMAs 2026 with a bold red look. However, the details didn't stop at the dress and coat; she chose long nails with a curved design and prominent sculpting, giving her a look reminiscent of claws, in one of her most eye-catching appearances.
The nails came in a calm creamy nude shade, with red stones and touches of crystal on some fingers, providing a clear contrast to her complete red look. The nails were designed by manicure expert Juan Alvier, who has been associated with several of Lisa's previous looks.
The curved shape was not just an aesthetic choice; it was inspired by the long nails used in traditional Thai dancing, referencing Lisa's Thai roots. The artist chose to keep the nail color neutral instead of red, to highlight the details of the design and its sculptural shape without competing with her main look.