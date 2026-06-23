تشهد صناعة الموضة الفاخرة خلال عام 2026 عودة لافتة لما يُعرف بـ«حقائب الأرشيف»، وهي التصاميم التاريخية التي أعادت دور الأزياء إحياءها بعد سنوات أو حتى عقود من إطلاقها الأول. هذا التوجه لا يقتصر على استعادة قطع كلاسيكية محبوبة، بل يعكس تحولاً أعمق في سلوك المستهلكين الذين باتوا يبحثون عن القيمة والاستدامة والهوية بدلاً من ملاحقة الصيحات السريعة.

وتتجه علامات فاخرة مثل Chanel وDior وCeline إلى إعادة تقديم بعض أشهر حقائبها التاريخية مع تحديثات طفيفة في الخامات والألوان والتفاصيل، مع الحفاظ على التصميم الأصلي الذي منح هذه القطع مكانتها الأيقونية.

ويرى خبراء الموضة أن نجاح هذه الاستراتيجية يعود إلى رغبة المستهلكين في اقتناء قطع تمتلك قصة وتاريخاً، خصوصاً مع تنامي الاهتمام بسوق إعادة البيع والموضة المستدامة. فالحقائب الكلاسيكية غالباً ما تحتفظ بقيمتها لفترات طويلة، بل وقد ترتفع أسعار بعضها مع مرور الوقت، ما يجعلها أقرب إلى استثمار في عالم الأزياء.

كما تلعب وسائل التواصل الاجتماعي دوراً مهماً في هذا التوجه، إذ أعادت منصات مثل تيك توك وإنستغرام تسليط الضوء على إطلالات التسعينيات وبدايات الألفية، ما دفع جيلاً جديداً لاكتشاف تصاميم كانت جزءاً من ثقافة الموضة قبل سنوات طويلة.