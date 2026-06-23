Gold prices fell today (Tuesday) by more than 2% under pressure from the rising dollar amid expectations that the Federal Reserve (the U.S. central bank) will raise interest rates this year, as investors assess the talks between the United States and Iran.



Global stocks declined amid concerns about the valuations of AI-related company stocks and expectations of interest rate hikes.



Crude oil prices dropped by 1%, while the dollar remained near its highest levels in a year, increasing the cost of gold for holders of other currencies, according to Western media reports.



Gold fell in spot transactions by 2.2% to $4,099.84 per ounce, and U.S. gold futures for August delivery dropped by 2% to $4,117.70.



Tim Waterer, the chief market analyst at KCM Trade, stated: "Gold received some relief thanks to falling oil prices this week, but it did not enjoy the same support from the dollar, which continues to rise due to expectations of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve."



According to the CME Group's FedWatch tool, traders now see an 88% chance of an interest rate hike in December, compared to 61% before last week's Federal Reserve meeting, with investors anticipating a tightening monetary policy under new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh.



Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee confirmed that with the labor market stabilizing, he is focused on determining whether the extremely high inflation will persist or if it will recede as the impact of high tariffs fades and if the conflict in the Middle East is resolved.