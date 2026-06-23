تراجعت أسعار الذهب، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، بأكثر من 2% بضغط من ارتفاع الدولار وسط توقعات برفع مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي (البنك المركزي الأمريكي) أسعار الفائدة هذا العام في وقت يقيّم فيه المستثمرون المحادثات بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.


وتراجعت الأسهم العالمية وسط مخاوف بشأن تقييمات أسهم الشركات المرتبطة بالذكاء الاصطناعي، وفي ظل توقعات برفع أسعار الفائدة.


وهبطت أسعار النفط الخام 1%، بينما استقر الدولار قرب أعلى مستوياته في عام، مما زاد من تكلفة الذهب على حائزي العملات الأخرى، وفقاً لوكالات إعلامية غربية.


وانخفض الذهب في المعاملات الفورية 2.2% إلى 4099.84 دولار للأوقية، وتراجعت العقود الأمريكية الآجلة للذهب تسليم شهر أغسطس 2% إلى 4117.70 دولار.


وقال كبير محللي السوق في شركة «كيه سي إم تريد» تيم واترر: «حظي الذهب ببعض الراحة بفضل انخفاض أسعار النفط هذا الأسبوع، لكنه لم يحظَ بنفس الدعم من الدولار، الذي يواصل ارتفاعه بسبب توقعات رفع أسعار الفائدة من قبل مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي».


ووفقاً لأداة «فيد ووتش» التابعة لمجموعة «سي إم إي»، يرى المتعاملون الآن احتمالاً 88% لرفع أسعار الفائدة في ديسمبر مقابل 61% قبل اجتماع مجلس الاحتياطي الأسبوع الماضي، ويتوقع المستثمرون سياسة تشديد نقدي في عهد كيفن وارش رئيس مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي الجديد.


وأكد رئيس بنك الاحتياطي الفيدرالي في شيكاجو أوستان جولسبي أنه مع استقرار سوق العمل، فإنه يركز على تحديد ما إذا كان التضخم المرتفع للغاية سيستمر على هذا النحو أم أنه سيتراجع مع تلاشي تأثير الرسوم الجمركية المرتفعة وإذا تم حل الصراع في الشرق الأوسط.