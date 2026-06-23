تحظى فروة الرأس باهتمام متزايد في عالم الجمال، بعدما أكد خبراء العناية بالشعر أن صحة الشعر تبدأ من صحة الفروة. فإهمال فروة الرأس قد يؤدي إلى مشكلات مثل الجفاف أو التهيج أو تراكم الزيوت والشوائب، ما ينعكس على مظهر الشعر وحيويته.

وينصح المختصون بغسل الشعر وفق احتياجات الفروة، إذ إن الإفراط في الغسل قد يسبب الجفاف، بينما يؤدي التباعد المبالغ فيه بين الغسلات إلى تراكم الدهون وبقايا المنتجات. كما يُفضل تدليك فروة الرأس بلطف أثناء الغسل لتحفيز الدورة الدموية والمساعدة على تنظيفها بفعالية.

ومن النصائح المهمة أيضاً تجنب استخدام الماء شديد السخونة، والحد من الإفراط في استخدام أدوات التصفيف الحرارية، إضافة إلى اختيار المنتجات المناسبة لنوع الفروة سواء كانت دهنية أو جافة أو حساسة.

ويؤكد الخبراء أن العناية بصحة الجسم عموماً تلعب دوراً مهماً في صحة فروة الرأس؛ لذلك يُنصح بالحفاظ على نظام غذائي متوازن وشرب كميات كافية من الماء والنوم الجيد.