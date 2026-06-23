The scalp is receiving increasing attention in the beauty world, as hair care experts have confirmed that healthy hair starts with a healthy scalp. Neglecting the scalp can lead to issues such as dryness, irritation, or the buildup of oils and impurities, which reflects on the appearance and vitality of the hair.

Experts recommend washing the hair according to the needs of the scalp, as excessive washing can cause dryness, while overly spaced washes can lead to the accumulation of grease and product residues. It is also preferred to gently massage the scalp during washing to stimulate blood circulation and help clean it effectively.

Another important tip is to avoid using very hot water and to limit the excessive use of heat styling tools, in addition to choosing the right products for the scalp type, whether it is oily, dry, or sensitive.

Experts emphasize that taking care of overall body health plays an important role in the health of the scalp; therefore, it is advised to maintain a balanced diet, drink adequate amounts of water, and get good sleep.