The Public Prosecution in Egypt is intensifying its investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman who fell from the seventh floor of a building in the Khabash area of Al-Haram, in an incident that has sparked widespread controversy due to conflicting accounts between the victim's family and her husband regarding how she fell.

The prosecution ordered the husband to be detained and interrogated, and appointed forensic medicine to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, in addition to assigning security agencies to carry out extensive investigations to uncover the truth of what happened.

The security agencies received a report indicating that the woman had fallen from a height; it was found that she died immediately from severe injuries. Investigation teams began gathering information and hearing statements from witnesses and family members, amid accusations from the victim's family against the husband of causing her fall, while the husband denied this, asserting that a dispute arose between them after he discovered conversations on a messaging app, and that his threat to inform her family led her - according to his account - to jump from the balcony.

Eyewitnesses reported that there were ongoing family disputes between the couple, and that the victim had given birth to twins six months prior. Initial investigations revealed that there was an argument between the two parties before the incident, but there is currently no conclusive evidence of the husband's involvement in pushing or throwing her.

Investigative authorities are awaiting the forensic report, which will determine the nature of the injuries and whether there is any suspicion of criminal activity, while security agencies continue to complete investigations and hear witness statements to uncover the full truth.