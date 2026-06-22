تكثِّف النيابة العامة في مصر تحقيقاتها لكشف ملابسات وفاة سيدة سقطت من الطابق السابع بأحد العقارات في منطقة كعابيش بالهرم، في واقعة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً بعد تضارب الروايات بين أسرة الضحية وزوجها حول كيفية سقوطها.

وأمرت النيابة بالتحفُّظ على الزوج واستجوابه، وندبت الطب الشرعي لتشريح الجثمان وبيان سبب الوفاة، إضافة إلى تكليف الأجهزة الأمنية بإجراء تحريات موسعة لكشف حقيقة ما جرى.

وتلقت الأجهزة الأمنية بلاغاً يفيد بسقوط السيدة من علوٍّ؛ حيث تبين وفاتها فوراً متأثرة بإصابات بالغة. وبدأت فرق المباحث في جمع المعلومات وسماع أقوال الشهود وأفراد الأسرة، وسط اتهامات من أسرة الضحية للزوج بالتسبُّب في سقوطها، بينما نفى الزوج ذلك مؤكداً أن خلافاً نشب بينهما بعد اكتشافه محادثات على أحد تطبيقات الدردشة، وأن تهديده بإبلاغ أسرتها دفعها -وفق روايته- إلى القفز من الشرفة.

وأفاد شهود العيان بأن خلافات أسرية كانت قائمة بين الزوجين، وأن الضحية كانت قد أنجبت توأماً قبل ستة أشهر. فيما كشفت التحريات الأولية عن مشادة بين الطرفين قبل الواقعة، دون وجود دليل قاطع حتى الآن على تورط الزوج في دفعها أو إلقائها.

وتنتظر جهات التحقيق تقرير الطب الشرعي الذي سيحدد طبيعة الإصابات وما إذا كانت هناك شبهة جنائية، في وقت تواصل فيه الأجهزة الأمنية استكمال التحريات وسماع أقوال الشهود لكشف الحقيقة كاملة.