تكثِّف النيابة العامة في مصر تحقيقاتها لكشف ملابسات وفاة سيدة سقطت من الطابق السابع بأحد العقارات في منطقة كعابيش بالهرم، في واقعة أثارت جدلاً واسعاً بعد تضارب الروايات بين أسرة الضحية وزوجها حول كيفية سقوطها.
وأمرت النيابة بالتحفُّظ على الزوج واستجوابه، وندبت الطب الشرعي لتشريح الجثمان وبيان سبب الوفاة، إضافة إلى تكليف الأجهزة الأمنية بإجراء تحريات موسعة لكشف حقيقة ما جرى.
وتلقت الأجهزة الأمنية بلاغاً يفيد بسقوط السيدة من علوٍّ؛ حيث تبين وفاتها فوراً متأثرة بإصابات بالغة. وبدأت فرق المباحث في جمع المعلومات وسماع أقوال الشهود وأفراد الأسرة، وسط اتهامات من أسرة الضحية للزوج بالتسبُّب في سقوطها، بينما نفى الزوج ذلك مؤكداً أن خلافاً نشب بينهما بعد اكتشافه محادثات على أحد تطبيقات الدردشة، وأن تهديده بإبلاغ أسرتها دفعها -وفق روايته- إلى القفز من الشرفة.
وأفاد شهود العيان بأن خلافات أسرية كانت قائمة بين الزوجين، وأن الضحية كانت قد أنجبت توأماً قبل ستة أشهر. فيما كشفت التحريات الأولية عن مشادة بين الطرفين قبل الواقعة، دون وجود دليل قاطع حتى الآن على تورط الزوج في دفعها أو إلقائها.
وتنتظر جهات التحقيق تقرير الطب الشرعي الذي سيحدد طبيعة الإصابات وما إذا كانت هناك شبهة جنائية، في وقت تواصل فيه الأجهزة الأمنية استكمال التحريات وسماع أقوال الشهود لكشف الحقيقة كاملة.
The Public Prosecution in Egypt is intensifying its investigations to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman who fell from the seventh floor of a building in the Khabash area of Al-Haram, in an incident that has sparked widespread controversy due to conflicting accounts between the victim's family and her husband regarding how she fell.
The prosecution ordered the husband to be detained and interrogated, and appointed forensic medicine to conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death, in addition to assigning security agencies to carry out extensive investigations to uncover the truth of what happened.
The security agencies received a report indicating that the woman had fallen from a height; it was found that she died immediately from severe injuries. Investigation teams began gathering information and hearing statements from witnesses and family members, amid accusations from the victim's family against the husband of causing her fall, while the husband denied this, asserting that a dispute arose between them after he discovered conversations on a messaging app, and that his threat to inform her family led her - according to his account - to jump from the balcony.
Eyewitnesses reported that there were ongoing family disputes between the couple, and that the victim had given birth to twins six months prior. Initial investigations revealed that there was an argument between the two parties before the incident, but there is currently no conclusive evidence of the husband's involvement in pushing or throwing her.
Investigative authorities are awaiting the forensic report, which will determine the nature of the injuries and whether there is any suspicion of criminal activity, while security agencies continue to complete investigations and hear witness statements to uncover the full truth.