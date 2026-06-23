تحوّل حلم تملُّك شقق فاخرة في أحد المشاريع السكنية بجدة إلى أزمة إنسانية وقانونية بعد اكتشاف عيوب إنشائية جسيمة في المباني وصدور قرار من أمانة جدة بإخلائها بمهلة تنتهي اليوم (الثلاثاء)، رغم استمرار التزامات الملّاك بسداد أقساط التمويل العقاري.

ويروي عدد من المتضررين قصصاً مؤلمة عمّا تعرّضوا له، من بينهم موظفون ومتقاعدون وأسر استثمرت مدخرات العمر في شراء هذه الوحدات عبر برامج التمويل البنكي والدعم السكني، قبل أن يجدوا أنفسهم أمام عقارات غير صالحة للسكن، وملاحقات قضائية مستمرة للمطالبة بفسخ العقود واسترداد أموالهم والتعويض عن الأضرار المالية والنفسية والصحية التي لحقت بهم.

وتشير إفادات الملّاك إلى أن المشروع شهد منذ سنوات ظهور عيوب وأضرار إنشائية استدعت أعمال إصلاح وتدعيم للأساسات والأعمدة، وأكدت أحكام قضائية وتقارير هندسية وجود مسؤولية على الشركة المطورة، إذ ألزمتها المحكمة التجارية بدفع نحو 23 مليون ريال تكاليف إصلاح وتعويضات مرتبطة بالأضرار وفق حكم مكتسب القطعية.

متضررون: ماضون في الملاحقة

متضررون قالوا لـ «عكاظ»: إن المشروع العقاري تقدر قيمته بنحو 360 مليون ريال، إلا أن المخرجات جاءت سيئة لثبوت وجود عيوب في الإنشاء وما لحقه من محاولات ترميم ودعم أساسات الأعمدة، وشدّدوا على أنهم ماضون في ملاحقة من تسبّب في خسارتهم وفق الأنظمة.

وكشفت وثائق وشكاوى تقدّم بها عدد من الملّاك إلى البنك المركزي السعودي ووزارة البلديات والإسكان والهيئة العامة للعقار، مطالبات بتعليق أقساط التمويل، وتوفير سكن بديل أثناء الإخلاء، وفسخ العقود، والتعويض عن الأضرار، والتحقيق في مدى الإفصاح عن العيوب الإنشائية قبل بيع الوحدات وتمويلها.

المهلة تنتهي اليوم!

تضمّنت التقارير والخطابات المتبادلة بين الجهات المعنية تأكيدات بوجود عيوب في التصميم والتنفيذ والهيكل الإنشائي، شملت مشكلات في الأساسات والأعمدة والعوازل والتسرّبات، إضافة إلى أعطال في التكييف والمصاعد والسباكة والكهرباء، ما أثّر على سلامة المباني وقيمتها السوقية، ويتمسّك الملّاك بأنهم اشتروا الوحدات وأتمّوا جميع الإجراءات النظامية والتمويلية دون علم بالعيوب الجوهرية.

ووقفت «عكاظ» على الموقع ميدانياً، إذ وضعت أمانة جدة ملصقات على البرج السكني عبارة عن إشعار للسكان بإخلاء العقار، إذ حرر الملصق في 4/6/2026، ومنحتهم مهلة 20 يوماً للتنفيذ تنتهي اليوم (الثلاثاء).

قصص من رحم المعاناة

لم تتوقع «شذى» أن يتحوّل حلم امتلاك منزل العمر إلى معاناة قلبت حياتها رأساً على عقب، فبعد أن اشترت شقتها السكنية عبر برنامج تمويل عقاري ضمن مشروع أُقيم بالشراكة بين أحد البنوك الكبرى ومستثمرين ومطور عقاري ومقاول ومكتب استشاري هندسي، وجدت نفسها تواجه مصيراً مجهولاً مع عقار مستمرة في سداد الاستقطاع الشهري.

أما «جمانة» المعالجة النفسية، تحوّلت حياتها إلى مراجعات بين البلديات والبنك والمطور والمحاكم واللجان المختصة لفسخ عقد المرابحة مع البنك الذي يستقطع من راتبها شهرياً.

ومن بين الضحايا موظف متقاعد أصيب لاحقاً بجلطة بعد شراء شقة وضع فيها تحويشة العمر بهدف استثمارها ليجد الصدمة لاحقاً في أن الشقة بها عيوب إنشائية استوجبت الإخلاء.

المعلمة «أم ملك» (زراعة كلى)، كان أكثر ما يشغلها منزل تستقر فيه مع ابنتها، فاشترت منزلاً عبر برنامج سكني وقرض عقاري، وكرّست راتبها والتزاماتها لتحقيق الحلم، لكنها فوجئت بما حدث وتطالب بتعويضها عن الضرر الذي لحقها.

وفي واقعة أخرى لم تتوقع «أم تالا» أن يتحوّل حلم امتلاك منزل إلى رحلة من المتاعب فبعد شرائها الشقة، اكتشفت– بحسب دعواها– وجود عيوب إنشائية ومشكلات خفية في العقار، دفعتها للمطالبة بفسخ العقد واسترداد ما دفعته والبالغ نحو مليون و200 ألف، واستندت في دعواها إلى تقارير فنية وأحكام سابقة قالت: إنها تثبت وجود عيوب بالمشروع السكني، واتهمت الجهة الممولة والشركة التابعة لها بأنهما على علم بتلك العيوب قبل البيع– بحسب دعواها-، فيما تمسك البنك بشرط الإعفاء من العيوب الواردة في العقد وطلب رفض الدعوى أمام المحكمة العامة.

الملف في لجنة تنازع الاختصاص

انتهت محكمة الاستئناف إلى أن الجهة المختصة بنظر الدعوى هي لجنة الفصل في المخالفات والمنازعات التمويلية، لا المحكمة العامة، وصدر في وقت لاحق حكم مماثل من لجنة الفصل في المخالفات والمنازعات التمويلية بعدم اختصاصها ليتحوّل الملف إلى لجنة تنازع الاختصاص لتحديد الجهة المختصة وأوضح قانونيون لـ «عكاظ»، أن المجلس الأعلى للقضاء يتولى حسم تنازع الاختصاص من خلال لجنة، وأكدوا أن الضرر يجبره التعويض متى ما ثبت أمام القضاء بحسب نظام المعاملات المدنية.

إلزام المطور بـ 23 مليوناً

نظرت المحكمة التجارية في جدة النزاع، وبعد الاستعانة بخبير هندسي، انتهت إلى ثبوت مسؤولية الشركة المطورة عن تكاليف إصلاح الأضرار، وألزمتها المحكمة بدفع نحو 23 مليون ريال تعويضاً عن الإصلاحات، إضافة إلى نحو 150 ألف ريال أتعاباً للخبير الهندسي واكتسب الحكم القطعية.

اطلعت «عكاظ»، على التظلم الذي قدّمه عدد من الضحايا إلى البنك المركزي السعودي بطلب تعليق أقساط التمويل العقاري للعقار محل الإخلاء بأمر أمانة جدة بسبب خطورة المبنى والحاجة إلى معالجته وترميمه بصورة عاجلة، ما تعذّر الانتفاع به. كما اطلعت على شكاوى مقدمة إلى وزارة البلديات والإسكان حول الوقائع مطالبين إلزام ممثل الجهة التمويلية بتوفير سكن بديل للمتضررين أثناء الإخلاء، وإيقاف التصرفات العقارية في المشروع، وإلزام الجهة بفسخ العقود المبرمة لثبوت وقوع الغش والغرر والغبن، فضلاً عن المطالبة بالتعويضات ومعاقبة وتغريم المتسبّب.

تقرير: شهادة إتمام البناء لها إجراءات

بحسب تقرير صدر عن الصندوق المختص بالتطوير السكني بشأن التغييرات والتطورات الجوهرية –اطلعت عليه «عكاظ»– كشف وجود تأخير في عملية الإفراغ نظراً لطلب المشتري الحصول على شهادة إتمام البناء للمجمع السكني التي تتطلب بعض الإجراءات الحكومية لاستخراجها، إضافة إلى استخراج ضريبة التصرفات العقارية؛ نظراً لتعددية الصكوك المفرزة لكل وحدة سكنية. وأوضح التقرير أن مدير الصندوق يبذل العناية في الرد على جميع القضايا المقامة من قبل ملّاك الوحدات السكنية بالتعاون مع المحامين وحكم لصالح بعض المدعين بإعادة الثمن وإلغاء عقد الشراء، في حين حكم لآخرين برد دعاواهم.

عيوب التصميم والتنفيذ والهيكل

وقفت «عكاظ» على شكوى موجهة إلى الهيئة العامة للعقار تقدّم بها عدد من ملّاك الوحدات السكنية بالمشروع بشأن استمرار بيع وتسويق وحدات المشروع رغم وجود عيوب إنشائية جوهرية ومخالفات، واستعرضت الشكاوى تسلسل الوقائع منذ 5 سنوات عندما بيعت الشقق بعشرات الملايين. وكشف خطاب تقارير الخبراء والاستشاريين وتقييم الأمانة أثبتت وجود أضرار إنشائية مؤثرة، شملت عيوباً في التصميم والتنفيذ والهيكل الإنشائي، ومشكلات في الأساسات والأعمدة والتسربات والعوازل، إضافة إلى أعطال متكررة في التكييف والمصاعد والسباكة والكهرباء، بما يؤثر على سلامة العقار وقيمته.

وبيّن الخطاب أن الملّاك فوجئوا بعد مرور عام من الشراء، بإشعار يفيد بوجود عيوب إنشائية تشمل التشققات، وتسربات المياه، وغياب العوازل، وعناصر تصميم وتنفيذ غير مطابقة، وبدء إجراءات قانونية ضد المطور.

نرجو عدم التواصل!

اطلعت «عكاظ» على الخطاب الموجه من إدارة القسم السكني في المجمع السكني موجه إلى سكان المجمع جاء فيه: نظراً لاستلام شركة مختصة بالخدمات العقارية عدداً من الشكاوى من أصحاب الوحدات السكنية بشأن تشققات وتسريبات وغيرها من العيوب الإنشائية في المباني من قبل الشركة المنفذة، نحيطكم بأن الشركة المالية بصفتها مالك المشروع، بدأت في إجراءات ضد الشركة المطورة؛ للمطالبة بالتعويض عن الأضرار في المباني السكنية بسبب العيوب الإنشائية؛ وذلك لحماية لمصالح وحقوق مالكي الوحدات السكنية، كما ستتخذ الإجراءات اللازمة، وطلبت من السكان عدم التواصل في حال وجود أي استفسارات، وذيل الخطاب بعبارة (قطاع خدمة العملاء)!