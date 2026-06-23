The dream of owning luxury apartments in one of the residential projects in Jeddah has turned into a humanitarian and legal crisis after discovering serious construction defects in the buildings and the issuance of a decision by the Jeddah Municipality to evacuate them with a deadline that ends today (Tuesday), despite the owners' ongoing obligations to pay the mortgage installments.

A number of affected individuals recount painful stories about what they have experienced, including employees, retirees, and families who invested their life savings in purchasing these units through banking finance programs and housing support, only to find themselves facing properties unfit for habitation, along with ongoing legal pursuits to demand the annulment of contracts and the recovery of their money, as well as compensation for the financial, psychological, and health damages they have suffered.

Owners' statements indicate that the project has witnessed the emergence of defects and construction damages for years, necessitating repair and reinforcement work for the foundations and columns. Judicial rulings and engineering reports confirmed the developer's liability, as the commercial court obligated it to pay about 23 million riyals for repair costs and damages related to the defects according to a final ruling.

Affected Individuals: We Will Continue to Pursue

Affected individuals told "Okaz": that the real estate project is valued at about 360 million riyals, but the outcomes have been poor due to the proven existence of construction defects and the subsequent attempts to repair and support the foundations of the columns. They emphasized that they will continue to pursue those responsible for their losses according to the regulations.

Documents and complaints submitted by several owners to the Saudi Central Bank, the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, and the General Authority for Real Estate revealed demands to suspend mortgage installments, provide alternative housing during the evacuation, annul contracts, and compensate for damages, as well as investigate the extent of disclosure regarding construction defects before selling and financing the units.

The Deadline Ends Today!

The reports and correspondence exchanged between the relevant authorities included confirmations of the existence of defects in design, execution, and structural integrity, including issues with foundations, columns, insulation, and leaks, in addition to malfunctions in air conditioning, elevators, plumbing, and electricity, which affected the safety of the buildings and their market value. The owners insist that they purchased the units and completed all regulatory and financial procedures without knowledge of the fundamental defects.

"Okaz" visited the site in person, where the Jeddah Municipality had placed notices on the residential tower informing residents to evacuate the property, with the notice dated 4/6/2026, granting them a 20-day deadline for implementation, which ends today (Tuesday).

Stories from the Depths of Suffering

"Shatha" did not expect that the dream of owning her lifetime home would turn into a struggle that turned her life upside down. After purchasing her apartment through a mortgage financing program as part of a project established in partnership with one of the major banks, investors, a real estate developer, a contractor, and an engineering consulting office, she found herself facing an uncertain fate with a property while continuing to pay the monthly deduction.

As for "Jumana," a psychological therapist, her life turned into a series of visits between municipalities, the bank, the developer, courts, and specialized committees to annul the murabaha contract with the bank that deducts from her salary monthly.

Among the victims is a retired employee who later suffered a stroke after purchasing an apartment where he invested his life savings, only to find out later that the apartment had construction defects that required evacuation.

The teacher "Umm Malik" (kidney transplant) was most concerned about having a home to settle in with her daughter. She bought a house through a housing program and a mortgage loan, dedicating her salary and commitments to realize the dream, but she was shocked by what happened and is demanding compensation for the damage she suffered.

In another incident, "Umm Tala" did not expect that the dream of owning a home would turn into a journey of troubles. After purchasing the apartment, she discovered—according to her lawsuit—the existence of construction defects and hidden problems in the property, prompting her to demand the annulment of the contract and the recovery of what she paid, amounting to about one million and 200 thousand, relying on technical reports and previous rulings that she said prove the existence of defects in the residential project. She accused the financing entity and its affiliated company of being aware of those defects before the sale—according to her lawsuit—while the bank insisted on the clause exempting it from defects mentioned in the contract and requested the dismissal of the lawsuit before the general court.

The Case is with the Jurisdiction Dispute Committee

The Court of Appeals concluded that the competent authority to consider the lawsuit is the Committee for the Settlement of Violations and Financial Disputes, not the general court. A similar ruling was later issued by the Committee for the Settlement of Violations and Financial Disputes, stating its lack of jurisdiction, leading the file to be transferred to the Jurisdiction Dispute Committee to determine the competent authority. Legal experts told "Okaz" that the Supreme Judicial Council is responsible for resolving jurisdiction disputes through a committee, and they confirmed that the damage must be compensated whenever proven before the court according to the Civil Transactions System.

Developer Obligated to Pay 23 Million

The commercial court in Jeddah examined the dispute, and after consulting an engineering expert, it concluded that the developer company was responsible for the costs of repairing the damages, obligating it to pay about 23 million riyals in compensation for the repairs, in addition to about 150,000 riyals in fees for the engineering expert, and the ruling became final.

"Okaz" reviewed the complaint submitted by several victims to the Saudi Central Bank requesting the suspension of mortgage installments for the property subject to evacuation by order of the Jeddah Municipality due to the danger of the building and the need for urgent treatment and repair, which rendered it unusable. It also reviewed complaints submitted to the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing regarding the incidents, demanding that the representative of the financing entity provide alternative housing for the affected individuals during the evacuation, halt real estate transactions in the project, and obligate the entity to annul the contracts concluded due to the proven occurrence of fraud, deception, and exploitation, in addition to demanding compensation and punishing and fining those responsible.

Report: Certificate of Completion of Construction Has Procedures

According to a report issued by the fund specialized in housing development regarding the fundamental changes and developments—reviewed by "Okaz"—it revealed delays in the process of registration due to the buyer's request for a certificate of completion of construction for the residential complex, which requires some governmental procedures to obtain it, in addition to extracting the real estate transaction tax due to the multiplicity of title deeds for each residential unit. The report clarified that the fund manager is diligently responding to all lawsuits filed by the owners of the residential units in cooperation with lawyers, and has ruled in favor of some plaintiffs for the return of the price and the cancellation of the purchase contract, while ruling against others by dismissing their lawsuits.

Defects in Design, Execution, and Structure

"Okaz" reviewed a complaint addressed to the General Authority for Real Estate submitted by several owners of residential units in the project regarding the continued sale and marketing of the project's units despite the existence of fundamental construction defects and violations. The complaints outlined the sequence of events over the past five years when the apartments were sold for tens of millions. A letter from expert reports and consultants and the municipality's assessment confirmed the existence of significant construction damages, including defects in design, execution, and structural integrity, as well as problems with foundations, columns, leaks, and insulation, in addition to repeated malfunctions in air conditioning, elevators, plumbing, and electricity, affecting the safety and value of the property.

The letter indicated that the owners were surprised after a year of purchase by a notice indicating the existence of construction defects including cracks, water leaks, absence of insulation, and design and execution elements that did not comply, leading to the initiation of legal proceedings against the developer.

Please Do Not Contact!

"Okaz" reviewed a letter addressed by the housing department of the residential complex to the residents, stating: Due to receiving a number of complaints from the owners of the residential units regarding cracks, leaks, and other construction defects in the buildings by the executing company, we inform you that the financial company, as the owner of the project, has initiated procedures against the developer to claim compensation for the damages in the residential buildings due to the construction defects; this is to protect the interests and rights of the owners of the residential units. Necessary actions will be taken, and residents were requested not to contact in case of any inquiries, with the letter signed off with the phrase (Customer Service Sector)!