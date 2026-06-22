The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's solidarity and condolences to the sisterly State of Qatar, following an internal explosion incident at a factory in the Qatari industrial area of Ras Laffan.

The ministry stated in a statement: The Kingdom reaffirms its support for the sisterly State of Qatar, commends the efforts of the relevant authorities in dealing with the incident, and expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured and the safe return of the missing to their loved ones. May God protect the State of Qatar and its brotherly people from all harm and misfortune.