أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن تضامن المملكة العربية السعودية ومواساتها لدولة قطر الشقيقة، إثر حادثة انفجار داخلي في أحد المصانع بمنطقة رأس لفان الصناعية القطرية.
وقالت الوزارة في بيان: المملكة تؤكد وقوفها إلى جانب دولة قطر الشقيقة، وتشيد بجهود الجهات المختصة في التعامل مع الحادثة، وتعرب عن صادق تعازيها ومواساتها لذوي المتوفين، وتمنياتها بالشفاء العاجل للمصابين، وعودة المفقودين إلى ذويهم سالمين، وأن يحفظ الله دولة قطر وشعبها الشقيق من كل سوء ومكروه.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's solidarity and condolences to the sisterly State of Qatar, following an internal explosion incident at a factory in the Qatari industrial area of Ras Laffan.
The ministry stated in a statement: The Kingdom reaffirms its support for the sisterly State of Qatar, commends the efforts of the relevant authorities in dealing with the incident, and expresses its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the deceased, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured and the safe return of the missing to their loved ones. May God protect the State of Qatar and its brotherly people from all harm and misfortune.