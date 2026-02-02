تشير دراسات نفسية واجتماعية حديثة إلى أن الارتباط بالشعر الطويل يتجاوز كونه خياراً جمالياً، ليعكس علاقة عاطفية عميقة بالهوية والذاكرة الشخصية. توضح هذه الدراسات أن الشعر يُعد جزءاً من صورة الذات، ويرتبط بمراحل عمرية وتجارب عائلية وثقافية، ما يجعل قرار قصه خطوة ذات أثر نفسي واضح لدى كثير من النساء.

الباحثون يرون أن التغيير الجذري في شكل الشعر قد يثير شعوراً بفقدان جزء من الهوية أو عدم التعرّف على النفس في المرحلة الأولى، خصوصاً لدى من ربطوا الشعر الطويل بالأنوثة أو الانتماء الثقافي. في المقابل، تؤكد الدراسات أن التعامل الواعي مع هذا التغيير، سواء بالاكتفاء بقصات تدريجية أو اختيار توقيت نفسي مناسب، يساعد على تقبّل المظهر الجديد دون صدام داخلي.

وتخلص النتائج إلى أن العلاقة مع الشعر ليست سطحية، بل هي امتداد للتعبير عن الذات، وأن أي تغيير فيه ينجح عندما يكون نابعاً من رغبة شخصية حقيقية لا من ضغط الترند أو التوقعات الاجتماعية.