At the 2026 Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles, critics and fashion enthusiasts noticed a striking shift in makeup trends on the red carpet. This year, the looks of the stars were dominated by what is known as "Minimalist Makeup," a style that focuses on highlighting the natural beauty of the skin while reducing layers of heavy colored products. In a departure from traditional expectations that associate the red carpet with bold and dramatic makeup, many artists opted for a soft look based on neutral colors and light touches that accentuate the original features of the face.

Among the standout looks was artist Spring Carpenter, who opted for a light makeup with a soft pink touch on the cheeks and a natural shade on the lips. Addison Rae also appeared with a look very close to her natural skin, featuring a hint of calm colors that maintained the purity of the appearance. Both Pink Pantheress and Miley Cyrus chose a similar style, contributing to a moderate emphasis on the skin while providing a sense of comfort and elegance at the same time.

It is worth noting that some celebrities left their visible freckles instead of trying to cover them up, which enhanced the natural character of the makeup and caught the attention of followers.

This trend reflects a shift in the concept of beauty at major events, as it seems that the focus is no longer solely on an exaggerated appearance, but rather on showcasing true skin beauty and confidence in individual beauty. This approach has drawn the attention of the public and the media, sparking widespread discussions about the ability of a simple look to compete with traditional styles in the world of the red carpet.