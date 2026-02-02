في حفل جوائز الغرامي لعام 2026، الذي أقيم في مدينة لوس أنجلوس، لاحظ النقّاد ومحبو الموضة تحولاً لافتاً في اتجاهات المكياج على السجادة الحمراء. هذا العام غلب على إطلالات النجمات ما يُعرف بـ «المكياج البسيط» أو Minimalist Makeup، وهو أسلوب يركّز على إبراز جمال البشرة الطبيعي وتقليل طبقات المنتجات الملونة الثقيلة. في خطوة مغايرة للتوقعات التقليدية التي تربط السجادة الحمراء بالمكياج القوي والدرامي، اختارت العديد من الفنانات مظهراً ناعماً يعتمد على ألوان محايدة ولمسات خفيفة تبرز الملامح الأصلية للوجه.

من بين الإطلالات التي جذبت الانتباه كانت الفنانة سبرينغ كاربنتر التي اعتمدت مكياجاً خفيفاً مع لمسة وردية ناعمة على الخدود وشفاه بدرجة طبيعية. كذلك ظهرت أديسون راي بمظهر قريب جداً من البشرة الطبيعية، مع قليل من الألوان الهادئة التي حافظت على نقاء الإطلالة. كما اختارت كل من بينك بانثرس وميلي سايروس أسلوباً مشابهاً، يساهم في إبراز البشرة بشكل معتدل ويمنح الإحساس بالراحة والأناقة في آنٍ واحد.

يذكر أن بعض المشاهير تركن النمش الظاهر بدل محاولة تغطيته، مما عزز الطابع الطبيعي للمكياج ولفت نظر المتابعين.

يعكس هذا الاتجاه تحوّلاً في مفهوم الجمال في المناسبات الكبرى، إذ يبدو أن التركيز لم يعد مقتصراً على المظهر المبالغ فيه، بل على إبراز جمال البشرة الحقيقي والثقة بالجمال الفردي. وقد لفت هذا التوجه انتباه الجمهور ووسائل الإعلام، وأثار نقاشات واسعة حول قدرة الإطلالة البسيطة على منافسة الأساليب التقليدية في عالم السجادة الحمراء.