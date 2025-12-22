يُعد شد الجلد باستخدام الترددات الراديوية (RF) إجراءً تجميليًا غير جراحي يهدف إلى رفع وتثبيت الجلد المترهل من خلال استخدام جهاز كهربائي يولد حرارة متحكم فيها تعمل على تحفيز إنتاج الكولاجين والإيلاستين وخلايا الجلد الجديدة.

هذه التقنية تعطي مظهرًا مشدودًا وشابًا يشبه نتائج شد الوجه الجراحي، لكنها مؤقتة وتتطلب جلسات صيانة دورية للحفاظ على النتائج يبرز الإجراء كخيار مفضل لمن يرغبون بتحسين مظهر الوجه والجسم دون اللجوء للجراحة، مع وقت تعافٍ قصير ومخاطر أقل مقارنة بالعمليات التقليدية.