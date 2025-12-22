Radiofrequency (RF) skin tightening is a non-surgical cosmetic procedure aimed at lifting and firming sagging skin by using an electrical device that generates controlled heat to stimulate the production of collagen, elastin, and new skin cells.

This technique provides a tightened and youthful appearance similar to the results of surgical facelifts, but it is temporary and requires regular maintenance sessions to maintain the results. The procedure stands out as a preferred option for those looking to improve the appearance of their face and body without resorting to surgery, with a short recovery time and fewer risks compared to traditional surgeries.