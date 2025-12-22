Beetroot is considered a popular natural option for coloring the cheeks and lips due to its strong natural pigments that provide a pink to warm red color that can be easily controlled during use. Preparing beetroot as a dye is often done by juicing a small piece of fresh beetroot and using the juice directly on the skin or mixing it with natural oils like coconut oil or almond oil to lighten the color and protect the skin from dryness.

Benefits of Using Beetroot

Beetroot contains antioxidants and vitamins such as vitamin C and B6 that may help hydrate and protect the skin. It also gives a natural and healthy appearance that can be controlled in intensity by the amount of juice applied and the duration it is left on the skin.

However, it is recommended to test a small amount on a small area of skin first to ensure there is no allergic reaction or irritation. The color should also be removed after a reasonable time to prevent any permanent stains on clothing or sensitive skin, and it is preferable to use it as a temporary option for beautifying the cheeks and lips instead of using chemical products that may contain preservatives or synthetic dyes.