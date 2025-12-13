أطلّت الفنانة أحلام الشامسي في أحدث منشور لها على حسابها في «إنستغرام» بفستان نحاسي فاخر من توقيع المصمم اللبناني شادي زين الدين، حيث شاركت جمهورها صور الإطلالة التي حظيت بتفاعل واسع من المتابعين.
أحلام تتألّق بفستان نحاسي فاخر

الفستان جاء بتصميم كوتور عالي المستوى يعكس أسلوب الأزياء الفخمة التي تشتهر بها أحلام، مع خامة لامعة ولون ينبض بالفخامة ويمنح الإطلالة طابعاً دراماتيكياً احتفالياً يناسب المناسبة التي حضرتها.

الإطلالة اكتملت بتنسيق مكياج وتسريحة شعر متقنة، مما عزّز حضورها كنجمة عربية تُعرف بذوقها وجرأتها في اختيار القطع الجمالية الراقية التي تجمع بين الأناقة والأنوثة.

اللوك لفت أنظار الجمهور في التعليقات وظهر في عدة منشورات تحت هاشتاغات المصمم واسمها على المنصة.

