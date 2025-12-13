أحلام تتألّق بفستان نحاسي فاخر

The artist Ahlam Al-Shamsi appeared in her latest post on her Instagram account wearing a luxurious copper dress designed by Lebanese designer Shadi Zain Al-Din, where she shared with her audience pictures of the look that received wide interaction from her followers.



The dress featured a high-level couture design that reflects the luxurious fashion style Ahlam is known for, with a shiny fabric and a color that exudes opulence, giving the look a dramatic and festive character suitable for the occasion she attended.

The look was completed with expertly coordinated makeup and hairstyle, enhancing her presence as an Arab star known for her taste and boldness in choosing elegant and feminine beauty pieces.

The look caught the audience's attention in the comments and appeared in several posts under the designer's hashtags and her name on the platform.