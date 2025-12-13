يشهد عالم الأزياء هذا العام حضوراً لافتاً للونين النحاسي والبرونزي كأحد أبرز ملامح التوجّه نحو الفخامة الدافئة، إذ اعتمدتهما دور أزياء عالمية في مجموعات السهرة والملابس الجاهزة على حدٍّ سواء.
النحاسي والبرونزي يرسخان حضور الفخامة الدافئة في أزياء هذا العام

هذان اللونان يعكسان توازناً دقيقاً بين الجرأة والرقي، إذ يمنحان الإطلالة بُعداً بصرياً غنياً دون الوقوع في المبالغة، ما جعلهما خياراً مفضلاً للمصممين الباحثين عن تأثير أنيق ومستدام.
النحاسي والبرونزي يرسخان حضور الفخامة الدافئة في أزياء هذا العام

برز اللون النحاسي بقوة في الفساتين الانسيابية والتصاميم ذات القصّات المنحوتة، خصوصاً عند تنفيذه بخامات لامعة أو مطفأة جزئياً تعكس الضوء بطريقة مدروسة، ما أضفى على القطع طابعاً عصرياً مع لمسة احتفالية راقية. في المقابل، جاء البرونزي أكثر هدوءاً وعمقاً، مستخدماً في التايورات، المعاطف، والقطع ذات الطابع العملي الفاخر، ليمنح الإطلالة إحساساً بالقوة والثبات مع أناقة ناضجة.
النحاسي والبرونزي يرسخان حضور الفخامة الدافئة في أزياء هذا العام

هذا التوجّه يعكس تحوّل الموضة العالمية نحو ألوان تعبّر عن النضج والهوية أكثر من كونها مجرد صيحات موسمية، إذ أصبح النحاسي والبرونزي رمزاً لأسلوب أنثوي واثق يجمع بين الحضور القوي والذوق الرفيع، ويؤكد أن الفخامة اليوم تُقاس بالاختيار الذكي لا بالاستعراض.
النحاسي والبرونزي يرسخان حضور الفخامة الدافئة في أزياء هذا العام