النحاسي والبرونزي يرسخان حضور الفخامة الدافئة في أزياء هذا العام

This year, the fashion world is witnessing a remarkable presence of the colors copper and bronze as one of the most prominent features of the trend towards warm luxury, as these colors have been adopted by global fashion houses in both evening wear and ready-to-wear collections.

These colors reflect a delicate balance between boldness and elegance, as they provide a rich visual dimension to the look without falling into exaggeration, making them a preferred choice for designers seeking a chic and sustainable impact.

The copper color has prominently emerged in flowing dresses and designs with sculpted cuts, especially when executed in shiny or partially matte fabrics that reflect light in a thoughtful manner, adding a modern touch with an upscale celebratory flair. In contrast, bronze appears more subdued and deep, used in tailored suits, coats, and luxurious practical pieces, giving the look a sense of strength and stability with mature elegance.

This trend reflects a shift in global fashion towards colors that express maturity and identity rather than merely seasonal trends, as copper and bronze have become symbols of a confident feminine style that combines a strong presence with refined taste, affirming that luxury today is measured by smart choices rather than ostentation.