حضور بصري مختلف يضع نانسي عجرم في دائرة الضوء

أعادت الفنانة نانسي عجرم إشعال الجدل على منصات التواصل الاجتماعي بعد ظهورها بإطلالة لافتة في الفيديو كليب الأخير، وتحوّل اختيارها الجمالي إلى محور نقاش واسع بين الجمهور، بين من رأى في الإطلالة تعبيراً عن جرأة فنية وتجدد في الصورة، ومن اعتبرها خروجاً عن الأسلوب الذي اعتاده المتابعون، أثبتت نانسي مرة أخرى قدرتها على جذب الاهتمام وصناعة الحدث، ليس فقط بصوتها، بل أيضاً بحضورها البصري.

فبينما رأى البعض أن الإطلالة جاءت جريئة ومواكبة للتوجهات الحديثة في عالم الموضة وتعكس روح العمل الفني، اعتبر آخرون أنها بعيدة عن الصورة الناعمة والكلاسيكية التي اعتاد عليها جمهور نانسي على مدار سنوات.

التصاميم بتفاصيلها اللافتة وتنسيقها غير التقليدي، فتح باب النقاش حول تغيّر أسلوب النجمة ورغبتها في التجديد وكسر النمط المعتاد، وهو ما اعتبره متابعون خطوة محسوبة تواكب تطور صورتها الفنية، في حين رأى آخرون أن الجرأة طغت على الأناقة.

هذا الجدل أعاد التأكيد على قدرة نانسي عجرم على تصدر المشهد وإثارة النقاش مع كل عمل جديد، سواء على المستوى الموسيقي أو الإطلالات البصرية المصاحبة له.