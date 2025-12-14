موضة الموسم.. حقائب تحت الإبط بلمسات عصرية

In the world of fashion, some pieces make a strong comeback, not just out of nostalgia, but for their ability to keep up with the spirit of the times. This season, underarm bags reclaim their status as an essential accessory that reflects practical elegance and modern taste, after designers have reintroduced them with a contemporary vision that blends classic lines with modern innovation. The materials varied between luxurious leather, velvet, and embroidered fabrics, transforming the bag from merely a complementary piece to a central element that attracts attention and reflects the personality of the one who chooses it.

Colors also varied between classic tones like black and cream to bold colors that add a lively touch to the look, with small details such as metallic zippers and double straps that give the bags their innovative shape and enhance their portability.

This style of bags has become a fundamental choice for completing both daytime and evening looks, as it suits both formal and casual occasions and reflects a refined taste that combines comfort and luxury.