موضة الموسم.. حقائب تحت الإبط بلمسات عصرية

في عالم الموضة، تعود بعض القطع لتفرض حضورها بقوة، ليس بدافع الحنين فقط، بل لقدرتها على مواكبة روح العصر. هذا الموسم، تستعيد حقائب تحت الإبط مكانتها كإكسسوار أساسي يعكس أناقة عملية وذوقاً عصرياً، بعد أن أعاد المصممون تقديمها برؤية حديثة تمزج بين الخطوط الكلاسيكية والابتكار المعاصر. تنوعت الخامات بين الجلد الفاخر، والمخمل، والأقمشة المطرزة، لتتحول الحقيبة من مجرد قطعة مكملة للإطلالة إلى عنصر محوري يلفت الأنظار ويعكس شخصية من تختارها.

كما تنوعت الألوان بين النغمات الكلاسيكية مثل الأسود والكريمي وصولاً إلى الألوان الجريئة التي تضيف لمسة حيوية للإطلالة، وبرزت التفاصيل الصغيرة مثل السحابات المعدنية والأحزمة المزدوجة التي تمنح الحقائب شكلها المبتكر وتزيد من سهولة حملها.

وأصبح هذا النمط من الحقائب خياراً أساسياً لإكمال إطلالات النهار والمساء على حد سواء، حيث يناسب المناسبات الرسمية والكاجوال ويعكس ذوقاً راقياً يجمع بين الراحة والفخامة.

